Reactions to Wisconsin GOP’s Script To Toss Ballots During Recount
This is absolutely disgusting. Andrew Hitt and the Wisconsin Republican Party are trying to say that your votes don’t count. Good on @jwigderson for calling them out. https://t.co/7PqIubruRO
— Dan Shafer, at home (@DanRShafer) November 20, 2020
Every Republican official in the state should immediately be forced to answer whether they agree with GOP plan to steal the election. https://t.co/yikWCOglNp
— James Wigderson (@jwigderson) November 20, 2020
Here is the script being handed out by the Wisconsin GOP to get ballots thrown out during the recount.
Only two heavily Democratic counties are being reviewed pic.twitter.com/FhgeH2HSMJ
— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) November 20, 2020
