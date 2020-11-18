Trump Campaign Pays For Recount in Milwaukee, Dane Counties
Campaign wires $3 million. Work must be completed by December 1st.
President Donald Trump‘s campaign wired $3 million to the Wisconsin Elections Commission Wednesday to pay for a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties.
The state’s two most populous counties went overwhelmingly for Joe Biden in the November 3rd election.
In a press release the Trump campaign cited “illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally issued absentee ballots and illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsin’s Voter ID laws to be circumvented” without providing evidence.
Biden currently has a 20,608 vote lead under the final canvass results. That includes leading Trump by 182,913 votes in Milwaukee County (317,270 to 134,357) and 181,385 votes in Dane County (260,157 to 78,800).
Any campaign that has a margin of one percent or less in Wisconsin has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to pay for a recount. A statewide recount would require a $7.9 million deposit.
The figure was calculated by combining estimates provided by the state’s 72 county clerks and a $30,000 expected cost for the Elections Commission. County clerks would oversee the recount, if one should happen.
Milwaukee County’s estimate is $2 million and Dane County estimated its cost at $740,000. Any excess funds are to be returned to the campaign.
City of Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg said Monday that she was confident the city’s processes would withstand scrutiny. “A recount will just confirm that, just like it did in 2016,” she told a Common Council committee. “All of our processes were open and transparent and there were plenty of observers at any time.”
Woodall-Vogg said the recount would take 13 days, with work starting Friday and running through the weekend. “The only day off would be Thanksgiving,” she said.
The Milwaukee County Election Commission plans to execute the recount at the Wisconsin Center. Each municipality would participate.
The work must be completed by December 1st.
The Green Party paid for a 2016 recount which resulted in a net gain of 131 votes for Trump. The effort cost approximately $2 million.
In a statement, WEC executive director Meagan Wolfe attributed the 2020 cost increase to the extra space and security needs to accommodate the pandemic.
The Trump campaign did not target Menominee County for a recount, where Biden secured his largest margin. Biden leads in the county 1,303 to 278.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the 2020 General Election
- WEC Receives Petition for Partial Recount; Recount to be Ordered Thursday - Wisconsin Elections Commission - Nov 18th, 2020
- Trump Campaign Pays For Recount in Milwaukee, Dane Counties - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 18th, 2020
- WEC Receives $3 million wire transfer from Trump Campaign - Wisconsin Elections Commission - Nov 18th, 2020
- Wisconsin Canvass of Votes Finished - Graham Kilmer - Nov 17th, 2020
- Trump Lawsuit Against TV Station Dismissed - Rob Mentzer - Nov 17th, 2020
- City Hall: COVID Outbreak Delays Election Workers Pay - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 17th, 2020
- Presidential Recount Would Cost $7.9 Million - Laurel White - Nov 16th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Are Parties Realigning In Wisconsin? - Bruce Murphy - Nov 16th, 2020
- The State of Politics: How Will Legislature Investigate Election? - Steven Walters - Nov 16th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Submits Results of 2020 Canvass to Wisconsin Elections Commission - George Christenson - Nov 16th, 2020
Read more about 2020 General Election here