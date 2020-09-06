Wisconsin Public Radio

Jacob Blake Speaks from Hospital Bed

“Nothing but pain,” but “stick together… Change your lives out there."

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Sep 6th, 2020 03:57 pm
Jacob Blake. Photo from Ben Crump Law, PLLC.

Jacob Blake. Photo from Ben Crump Law, PLLC.

Jacob Blake says he’s experiencing “nothing but pain” as he recovers from being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer, and he urged supporters to appreciate their lives and stick together in a video statement from his hospital bed.

“Your life, and not only just your life (but) your legs, something that you need to move forward and move around in life, can be taken from you like this,” Blake says in the video, snapping his fingers. The one-minute-long statement was shared on Twitter by Blake’s attorney, Benjamin Crump.

Blake’s family has said he will likely never walk again as a result of his injuries from the shooting, which happened Aug. 23 after police reportedly responded to a call from a woman who said Blake had violated a restraining order. Police say they attempted to use Tasers on Blake before one officer shot him seven times. The shooting, which was captured on video and viewed by millions of people on social media, is under investigation.

“I’ve got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach,” Blake says in the video. “You do not want to deal with this s—, man. Every 24 hours, it’s nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep. It hurts to move from side to side. It hurts to eat.

“Please, I’m telling you, change your lives out there.”

Blake’s shooting came three months after the police killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis sparked a nationwide protest movement. Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Kenosha following Blake’s shooting, and the first days of the protests were marked by property destruction and then violence after an Illinois teen who came to Kenosha as part of an armed militia shot three protesters, killing two of them. Protests have been peaceful since Aug. 26.

Kenosha quickly became the center of the national political conversation. In the past week, both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Kenosha, making the city and authorities’ response to the shooting part of each of their political pitches.

In the video, Blake, 29, calls on his audience to “stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out there. There’s so much time that has been wasted.”

‘Change Your Lives’: In First Public Statements, Jacob Blake Speaks From Hospital Bed was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

More about the Shooting of Jacob Blake

Read more about Shooting of Jacob Blake here

Categories: Public Safety, Wisconsin Public Radio

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us