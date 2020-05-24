The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Daily: State Sees Biggest Hike In New COVID-19 Hospital Admissions In 30 Days
Testing hits new single-day high, as does the number of new cases.
May 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Daily: Wisconsin Sets New High With 502 New COVID-19 Cases
Both Racine and Brown counties have more cases per capita than Milwaukee does.
May 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Bars and Restaurants Can Open Friday in Milwaukee County Suburbs
In-person patronage still prohibited in the City of Milwaukee.
May 19th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Evers Wants 270-Day Shutdown! Nope
Republicans, talk radio spread rumor of nine-month shutdown. Governor calls it “a lie.”
May 18th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Op Ed: Hospitals’ Greed Sacrifices Their Nurses
Advocate Aurora, Ascension, and Froedtert are wealthy but won’t protect nurses during pandemic.
May 16th, 2020 by Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals
7. Murphy’s Law: Why Vos, Fitzgerald Refused to Lead
They took away Gov. Evers’ power to oversee pandemic and then did nothing. Why?
May 18th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
8. Milwaukee Releases Five Criteria To Open Up
Barrett and Kowalik have phased plan to reopen city. Revised order allows gyms to open.
May 21st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. City Hall: City Workers Will Get Hazard Pay Bonus
Mayor Barrett’s proclamation boosts hourly pay by $3.13 for front-line workers.
May 22nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Murphy’s Law: State’s Liberal Talk Radio Chain Growing
Mike Crute’s stations, audience growing, so why the resistance from Democratic leaders?
May 20th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Gov. Evers Announces $25 Million Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program
May 20th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. Senator Baldwin and Representatives Kind, Moore and Pocan Call on President Trump to Extend Federal Funding for Wisconsin National Guard in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic
“An extension of this funding is critical to ensuring the safety and health of our citizens, as well as advancing efforts to reopen our state.”
May 21st, 2020 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
8. COVID-19 Public Health Plan for Suburban Milwaukee County
Media statement on behalf of suburban Milwaukee County municipalities with the order attached:
May 14th, 2020 by Milwaukee County
10. Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th
Sen. Craig: “Evers and Palm have gone too far! The Senate must reject Palm now!”
Apr 16th, 2020 by State Sen. David Craig
