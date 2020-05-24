The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Daily: State Sees Biggest Hike In New COVID-19 Hospital Admissions In 30 Days

1. Daily: State Sees Biggest Hike In New COVID-19 Hospital Admissions In 30 Days

Testing hits new single-day high, as does the number of new cases.

May 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Daily: Wisconsin Sets New High With 502 New COVID-19 Cases

2. Daily: Wisconsin Sets New High With 502 New COVID-19 Cases

Both Racine and Brown counties have more cases per capita than Milwaukee does.

May 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Bars and Restaurants Can Open Friday in Milwaukee County Suburbs

3. Bars and Restaurants Can Open Friday in Milwaukee County Suburbs

In-person patronage still prohibited in the City of Milwaukee.

May 19th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Evers Wants 270-Day Shutdown! Nope

4. Evers Wants 270-Day Shutdown! Nope

Republicans, talk radio spread rumor of nine-month shutdown. Governor calls it “a lie.”

May 18th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Memorial Day Weekend Membership Sale

5. Memorial Day Weekend Membership Sale

Get a $22 discount on an annual Urban Milwaukee membership now through Memorial Day.

May 22nd, 2020 by Maddy Day

Op Ed: Hospitals’ Greed Sacrifices Their Nurses

6. Op Ed: Hospitals’ Greed Sacrifices Their Nurses

Advocate Aurora, Ascension, and Froedtert are wealthy but won’t protect nurses during pandemic.

May 16th, 2020 by Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals

Murphy’s Law: Why Vos, Fitzgerald Refused to Lead

7. Murphy’s Law: Why Vos, Fitzgerald Refused to Lead

They took away Gov. Evers’ power to oversee pandemic and then did nothing. Why?

May 18th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Milwaukee Releases Five Criteria To Open Up

8. Milwaukee Releases Five Criteria To Open Up

Barrett and Kowalik have phased plan to reopen city. Revised order allows gyms to open.

May 21st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: City Workers Will Get Hazard Pay Bonus

9. City Hall: City Workers Will Get Hazard Pay Bonus

Mayor Barrett’s proclamation boosts hourly pay by $3.13 for front-line workers.

May 22nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: State’s Liberal Talk Radio Chain Growing

10. Murphy’s Law: State’s Liberal Talk Radio Chain Growing

Mike Crute’s stations, audience growing, so why the resistance from Democratic leaders?

May 20th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gov. Evers Approves DHS Statement of Scope, Beginning Administrative Rule Making Process

1. Gov. Evers Approves DHS Statement of Scope, Beginning Administrative Rule Making Process

 

May 14th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Announces $25 Million Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program

2. Gov. Evers Announces $25 Million Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program

 

May 20th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Senator Baldwin and Representatives Kind, Moore and Pocan Call on President Trump to Extend Federal Funding for Wisconsin National Guard in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Senator Baldwin and Representatives Kind, Moore and Pocan Call on President Trump to Extend Federal Funding for Wisconsin National Guard in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

“An extension of this funding is critical to ensuring the safety and health of our citizens, as well as advancing efforts to reopen our state.”

May 21st, 2020 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Gov. Evers Announces $75 Million We’re All In Grant Program and Initiative to Spur Wisconsin’s Economic Recovery, Promote Safe Business Practices

4. Gov. Evers Announces $75 Million We’re All In Grant Program and Initiative to Spur Wisconsin’s Economic Recovery, Promote Safe Business Practices

 

May 18th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Mark Kessenich Appointed CEO of the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee

5. Mark Kessenich Appointed CEO of the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee

 

May 18th, 2020 by Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee

Former GOP Chairman and Businessman Julian Bradley Runs For 28th Senate District

6. Former GOP Chairman and Businessman Julian Bradley Runs For 28th Senate District

 

May 20th, 2020 by Julian Bradley

Entrepreneur Adam Murphy Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Senate’s 28th District

7. Entrepreneur Adam Murphy Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Senate’s 28th District

 

May 18th, 2020 by Adam Murphy

COVID-19 Public Health Plan for Suburban Milwaukee County

8. COVID-19 Public Health Plan for Suburban Milwaukee County

Media statement on behalf of suburban Milwaukee County municipalities with the order attached:

May 14th, 2020 by Milwaukee County

Repertory Theater Stagehands Vote to Form Union

9. Repertory Theater Stagehands Vote to Form Union

 

May 18th, 2020 by International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 18

Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th

10. Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th

Sen. Craig: “Evers and Palm have gone too far! The Senate must reject Palm now!”

Apr 16th, 2020 by State Sen. David Craig

