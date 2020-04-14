21 Winners and Losers
Beyond the candidates, what was the election about, who were the other winners and losers?
Shocking. Stunning. Surprising,
Choose the adjective that best describes it, but there’s no doubt this was an election with unexpected results. Few politicos of either party foresaw an easy win for liberal Jill Karofskyin the state-wide race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, much less the way she trounced conservative Justice Dan Kelly — given the constraints of an election held during a pandemic, which made it the most dangerous and difficult for liberal urban voters, particularly in Milwaukee, to show up and vote.
All the other results of interest to Milwaukee County voters can be found here. But beyond the names on the ballot were many other winning and losing politicos, groups and trends that tell us what this election was about and why it matters.
Losers: Scott Fitzgerald and Robin Vos. The two Republican legislative leaders were oh so clever, insisting on in-person election that was sure to reduce turnout in urban areas and give Kelly the victory. But they guessed wrong and in the process have badly hurt their reputation. If the most important role of government is to protect people’s lives, they failed miserably at their job, needlessly forcing both voters and poll workers to take a life-and-death risk in order to hold an election. Vos looked by far the worst, urging people to vote and insisting it was safe while clad head to toe in protective garments that weren’t available to most voters in places like Milwaukee. Vos has hopes of running for governor in 2022, and can expect ads featuring him in his Dr. Death outfit, encouraging people to risk their lives and vote. Good luck with that.
Winner: Tony Evers. The governor won thanks from voters by doing everything he could to prevent a dangerous in-person election, likely increasing his support among Democrats, independents and probably some Republicans who did not like the idea of voting during a pandemic.
Winner: Angry voters. It’s a lesson that both Democrats and Republicans seem to forget every election. Anger fuels turnout. Liberal attacks on conservative Brian Hagedorn fueled a surprising turnout that elected him to the Supreme Court in 2019. And the Republican insistence on holding an in-person election in a pandemic fueled an anger that helped elect Karofsky, probably gaining some independent voters as well.
Loser: Donald Trump. The president went all out to endorse Kelly and that failed to generate the Republican turnout needed to elect the conservative. A bad sign, given that Trump almost certainly can’t win reelection without the vote of Wisconsin.
Winner: Bernie Sanders. Sure, he lost the presidential primary to Joe Biden but that was expected. Sanders won thanks from Democrats by waiting until after the election to announce his withdrawal from the race, which thereby assured more Democrats would vote in the election. It was a gesture toward party unity by Sanders that will enhance Democratic solidarity going into the fall election.
Winner: Partisan judicial campaigning. The idea of a non-partisan judiciary is long gone, alas, and rarely has a candidate been more obvious about her political views than Karofsky.
Loser: Scott Walker. Kelly was the former governor’s choice to appoint to the Supreme Court and it soon became clear to Republicans that the pick was a stinker, and Kelly would make a poor candidate when forced to run. Walker also appointed Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judges Paul Dedinsky and Daniel Gabler, and for many voters, just that fact alone was enough reason to vote against the two incumbents, who both lost.
Winners: Milwaukee’s African American voters. Nowhere in Wisconsin is the pandemic infecting and killing more people than in the city’s black community. Yet so many of these voters showed great courage to vote in person, not to mention the patience to wait in line for hours at some polling places. Without this, it’s unlikely that Rep. David Crowley would have won election over the favorite, state Sen. Chris Larson, in the race for Milwaukee County Executive. The result helped make history, with the first black county executive elected. In addition, Milwaukee now has its first black city attorney in Tearman Spencer. Now let us all hope some of these voters aren’t also losers, exposed to a deadly virus in an in-person election that should never have been held.
Winner: Chris Abele. The wealthy retiring county executive helped pick his successor, spending heavily to elect Crowley and defeat Larson, who ran against Abele in a bitterly contested race in 2016.
Loser: Grass Roots campaigning. Forget about going door-to-door or bringing “souls to the polls.” The COVID-19 epidemic made human contact, the mothers milk of politics, impossible and as Larson lamented, that killed his chances of offsetting Abele’s spending in the race for county executive.
Loser: Milwaukee Post Office. Neither rain nor sleet nor snow may have done it, but something fouled up the mail at the downtown post office and thousands of ballots from Milwaukee, Fox Point, Appleton and Oshkosh, all processed by the postal office on St. Paul Ave., went missing.
Winner: Milwaukee Public Schools planning: Rather than shooting too high on a referendum asking for more tax support, MPS leaders settled on a modest number, of $87 million, after first hiring a polling company to test how much voters were likely to support. The result was an easy victory.
Loser: Wisconsin Elections Commission: The commission turned into a irrelevant debating society with a tie vote on any issue of substance. This is by design, as Vos, Fitzgerald and Walker replaced the non-partisan Government Accountability Board with a commission equally divided by Democrats and Republicans. The result is a toothless body that couldn’t make decisions when the lives of state residents depended on it.
Winner: Poll workers and local election clerks: We citizens of this state are all indebted to these heroes, who put their lives on the line to carry out the election. This was American democracy at its finest, and deserves the highest praise.
Loser: Wisconsin Supreme Court: The court couldn’t wait to rubber stamp the Vos and Fitzgerald plan for an in-person election and in the process broke its own rules to accept only conservative arguments in favor of the legislators’ argument, while ignoring liberal counter-arguments. Every time you think the court’s reputation couldn’t sink any lower, they prove you wrong.
Loser: The Anti-Jobs Cabal. The city proposal to subsidize meatpacking plant Strauss Brands and bring jobs to the central city became a chance to demagogue for state senator and mayoral candidate Lena Taylor and aldermanic candidate Fred Royal, who lost respectively to incumbent Mayor Tom Barrett and Ald. Khalif Rainey.
Winner and Loser: Dark Money. A winner in getting that reduction in the rights of the accused, called Marsy’s Law, passed via referendum. A loser in Rep. Jason Fields‘ race for city comptroller.
Loser: The GOP Bubble: The reign of Vos and Fitzgerald has been based on undemocratic gerrymandering that gives them victory with a minority of state votes while their on-the-records comments have suggested Milwaukee and Madison voters don’t matter. But all voters matter in a democracy and politicians who forget that in the comfort of their extreme partisan bubble will inevitably see it burst. And that’s just what happened — poof — in this election.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the 2020 Spring Primary
- Biden Wins Big Over Sanders - Rich Kremer - Apr 14th, 2020
- Karofsky Easily Defeats Kelly - Shawn Johnson - Apr 14th, 2020
- Wisconsin Working Families Party Candidates Win Key Seats Across The State - Wisconsin Working Families Party - Apr 14th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: 21 Winners and Losers - Bruce Murphy - Apr 14th, 2020
- Chris Larson Statement on Updated Election Results - State Sen. Chris Larson - Apr 13th, 2020
- Rep. David Crowley declares victory in County Executive race - State Rep. David Crowley - Apr 13th, 2020
- Some 6,000 City Ballots Lost in Mail - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 13th, 2020
- Federal Lawsuit Challenges April Election - Corri Hess - Apr 13th, 2020
- City Accepts Ballots Without Clear Postmarks - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 13th, 2020
- “Voter Suppression At Its Worst,” DNC Chair Tom Perez Says - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 13th, 2020
- The State of Politics: Many Heroes Amid Election Chaos - Steven Walters - Apr 13th, 2020
- Why Many Absentee Ballots Lack Postmarks - Ruth Conniff - Apr 13th, 2020
- Letter to Attorney Generals - State Sen. Lena Taylor - Apr 12th, 2020
- Milwaukee Election Commission “Zoom Bombed” - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 12th, 2020
- Thousands of Absentee Ballots Might Not Count - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 10th, 2020
- Jill Karofsky statement on Tuesday’s election - Jill Karofsky - Apr 10th, 2020
- Health Officials Will Track Election Day COVID-19 Spread - Miranda Suarez - Apr 10th, 2020
- Inside Milwaukee’s Vote Counting Operation - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 10th, 2020
- Did High Court Ignore Their Rules on Election Case? - Erik Gunn - Apr 9th, 2020
- Johnson, Baldwin Urge U.S. Postal Service IG to Launch Absentee Ballot Investigation - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Apr 9th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Delivers Weekly Democratic Radio Address on Public Health after the April 7 Spring Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 9th, 2020
- Rep. Hintz: Statement on Missing Ballots for Oshkosh and Appleton - State Rep. Gordon Hintz - Apr 8th, 2020
- City Calls for USPS Investigation Into Missing Ballots - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 8th, 2020
- One Million In State Voted By Mail - Laurel White - Apr 8th, 2020
- Senator Feyen Statement on Undelivered Absentee Ballots in Oshkosh - State Sen. Dan Feyen - Apr 8th, 2020
- Some Wore Masks, Some Didn’t - Edgar Mendez - Apr 8th, 2020
- Back in the News: Vos Ridiculed Across the Nation - Bruce Murphy - Apr 8th, 2020
- Milwaukee’s Voter Turnout Is Way Down - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Op Ed: The Republican Death Cult - James Rowen - Apr 7th, 2020
- Why Does Madison Have More Voting Sites Than Milwaukee? - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- After Recovering from COVID-19, Rep. Bowen Worked to Assist Voters with Coronavirus - State Rep. David Bowen - Apr 7th, 2020
- No Election Results Until April 13th - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Photo Gallery: Long Lines at Milwaukee’s Polling Places - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Detente Ends for Evers, Legislature - Melanie Conklin - Apr 7th, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Message to Wisconsinites on Election Day - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 7th, 2020
- Wisconsin leaders fail to ensure safe election during COVID-19 - WISPIRG Foundation - Apr 7th, 2020
- Pandemic Decimates Urban Polling Places - Henry Redman - Apr 7th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Learn More About The Candidates On Your Ballot - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Where Are the Missing Ballots? - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement from Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 6th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Statement on Supreme Court of Wisconsin Ruling Allowing In-Person Voting Tomorrow - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 6th, 2020
- Absentee Ballots Must Be Mailed Back By April 7th - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Legislative Leaders React to Favorable Decision by U.S. Supreme Court - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling on April 7 Election - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Supreme Court Reinstates Election, Overrules Evers - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Officials Order All Municipal Polling Places Closed - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 6th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Republican Hypocrisy on Election - Bruce Murphy - Apr 6th, 2020
- Representative Lisa Subeck Stands with Governor Evers on Suspending In-Person Voting - State Rep. Lisa Subeck - Apr 6th, 2020
- Governor Evers Suspends In-Person Voting Until June - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Executive Order by Governor Evers - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Suspends In-Person Voting, Calls Legislature into Special Session on April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 6th, 2020
- Holding Election Angers Municipal Officials - Laurel White - Apr 6th, 2020
- County Clerk Christenson Coordinates National Guard Deployment For Spring Primary General Election - George Christenson - Apr 5th, 2020
- Op Ed: Holding the Election Could Kill People - Tom Nelson - Apr 5th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 5th, 2020
- Wisconsin GOP Leaders Make No Election Changes in Special Session - Rob Mentzer - Apr 4th, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Special Session - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 4th, 2020
- WisGOP Statement Upon Filing Appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court - Republican Party of Wisconsin - Apr 4th, 2020
- Appeals Court Upholds Absentee Ballot Extension - Ruth Conniff - Apr 4th, 2020
- Mayoral Candidate Sues To Delay Election - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Common Council Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2020
- Legislative Leaders Release Statement on 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Ruling - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Photo Gallery: Drive-Up Voting - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Op Ed: Should Elected Officials Work the Polls? - Gregory Humphrey - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee Will Have Only Five In-Person Voting Sites - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Sending Milwaukee to the polls has never been this frightening - Ald. Milele Coggs - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Applauds Evers’ Call to Stop In-person Voting - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Governor Evers Calls Special Legislative Session To Delay Election - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Statement of Marlene Ott, President of the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans - Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Judge Conley’s Order Regarding Upcoming April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Absentee Ballot Deadlines Extended, Election Not Delayed by Federal Judge - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Fitzgerald Reacts to Evers Statement on April 7th Election - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 1st, 2020
- Press Release: Gov. Evers’ Statement on Upcoming April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 1st, 2020
- Vote Absentee, Local Officials Plead - Graham Kilmer - Apr 1st, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Republicans Risk Public Health With Election - Bruce Murphy - Apr 1st, 2020
- Sanders Statement on Wisconsin Primary - Bernie Sanders - Apr 1st, 2020
- City Forecasts Election Results Two Days Late - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Supreme Court Upholds Photo ID Requirement for Absentee Voters - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 31st, 2020
- Will No One Have the Courage and Good Sense to Postpone the Spring General Election? - Ald. Bob Donovan - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Treasurer Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Attorney Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Evers, Republicans Spar on Holding Election - Erik Gunn - Mar 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee Election Worker Staffing Drops As Cases Rise - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 29th, 2020
- Supreme Decision - Bill Lueders - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Comptroller Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Mayoral Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Executive - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Federal Judge Won’t Delay Spring Election - Laurel White - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 29 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 5 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Milwaukee Establishes Drive-Up Early Voting - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 27th, 2020
- Governor Calls for Mail-In Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 27th, 2020
- County Clerk Christenson and All 19 Municipal Clerks in Milwaukee County Ask State Leadership for April 7th Spring General Election Changes - George Christenson - Mar 27th, 2020
- Fitzgerald Rejects Evers’ Idea as Fantasy - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2020
- Rep. Hintz Statement on Election Access and Safety - State Rep. Gordon Hintz - Mar 27th, 2020
- Statement: County Clerks’ Clear Violation of the Law - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2020
- City Will Accept Absentee Ballots, Serve as Required Witness at Five Sites - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 26th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Will Legislature Delay Election? - Bruce Murphy - Mar 25th, 2020
- 23 Advisory Votes on Gerrymandering - Matt Rothschild - Mar 25th, 2020
- Barrett Calls for Mail-In Only Election, Delay - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 24th, 2020
- Milwaukee Cancels Early Voting - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 22nd, 2020
- Milwaukee Closing Early Voting Sites - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 22nd, 2020
- Online Voter Registration Reinstated by Federal Judge - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 21st, 2020
- Governor Evers Doesn’t Want Election Rescheduled - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 20th, 2020
- Voters Wanting Absentee Ballot Must be Registered by March 18th - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 18th, 2020
- Please Vote Absentee In Spring Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- Want $130? City Needs Poll Workers - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2020
- 9 Election Takeaways - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 19th, 2020
- Election Results: 2020 Spring Primary - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 18th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: County Board Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Common Council Races - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: County Executive Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Circuit Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: State Supreme Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Comptroller Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: City Attorney Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Mayoral Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 14th, 2020
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- September 23, 2019 - Jason Fields received $6,000 from Chris Abele
- June 30, 2016 - David Crowley received $1,000 from Chris Abele
- August 24, 2015 - Khalif Rainey received $100 from Fred Royal
Murphy's Law
-
Trump Campaign Sues State TV StationApr 13th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
-
Lena Taylor’s Aide Suspended by WNOVApr 7th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
-
Republican Hypocrisy on ElectionApr 6th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
One thought on “Murphy’s Law: 21 Winners and Losers”
Could it be that those images of that empty polling place where Vos stood in his PPE was indicative of other out-city locations and that people were observing the “stay at home” order and didn’t actually vote? When we see the total votes by district compared to previous election primaries, maybe we’ll learn something about those of us who was needlessly put at risk to exercise our responsibilities as citizens.