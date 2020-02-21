The Huron Rises Above
New office building is now taller than its historic neighbors.
Downtown’s newest office building is now rising above its neighbors in the East Side Commercial Historic District.
The Huron Building, 511 N. Broadway, will be home to law firm Husch Blackwell when it opens later this year.
J. Jeffers & Co. is developing the 11-story building, which will not only link a number of projects along E. Clybourn St., but help tie the Historic Third Ward to East Town. A streetscaping project, funded by increased tax revenue from the development, will further enhance the connection with lighting under Interstate 794.
The law firm will lease 71,000 square feet for 180 employees in the building. Its office space will be built with a variety of “me” and “we” spaces, intended to balance the need for private offices with a growing push for spaces for collaboration in modern office layouts. The firm, headquartered in Kansas City, believes the office design will be an asset in its future recruitment efforts.
Stone in the building’s facade will come from the same quarry in Ohio that provided stone for the construction of the adjacent Mackie Building. Jeffers redeveloped that building, with the Grain Exchange event space as an anchor, into apartments and a small amount of office space in 2017. While it’s yet to be installed, we can now see that the Huron Building is taller than all but the ornamental clock tower atop the Mackie Building.
Construction on the project is being led by Stevens Construction, which can use the project and its work on the neighboring hotel complex as a billboard for Madison-based company’s growing Milwaukee presence.
The five lower floors of the building are shorter than those because they will be used for parking and street-level commercial space, while the six upper floors will contain office space.
Joshua Jeffers raised $14 million from more than 400 investors for this project, including $10 million in the first 80 minutes on crowdfunding platform CrowdStreet. The project relies on $21 million in equity. Associated Bank is serving as the primary lender.
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) is handling the office space leasing, while Knight Newmark Frank markets the first-floor commercial space.
The construction comes after a four-year design process that included the project going from a conceptual plan to a seven-story apartment building, then a nine-story office building and finally an 11-story office building. Jeffers’ team also had to appear before the historic commission to secure changes to the building’s balconies and facade design after construction started.
The building is scheduled to open this summer.
Photos
Balcony Renderings
January 2019 Renderings
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Friday Photos
-
Inside the Bradley Symphony CenterFeb 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Hotel Trio Keeps ClimbingFeb 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Good Hope Commons OpensJan 31st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene