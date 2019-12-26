Most Popular Murphy’s Law Columns
Foxconn, Scott Walker, Aurora and more.
Yes, Scott Walker was defeated in November 2018, but he has worked hard to stay in the news, and what may have been his biggest folly, the Foxconn deal, also continues to grab headlines as the company has repeatedly changed its plans and promises. So those two topics dominated the the most-read Murphy’s Law columns this year. Here are the top ten:
10. The Eternal Campaign of Scott Walker
9. How Walker Wrecked State’s Prisons
8. Foxconn Deal Looks Dead
7. Summerfest CEO Awarded $2.33 Million
6. How Aurora Makes Us Poorer
5. Foxconn’s Gift from Electric Customers
4. Foxconn May Cut State GDP By $6 Billion
3. Journal Sentinel Veterans Vanishing
2. 12 Reasons The Foxconn Deal Is Dying
1. What Walker Cost Wisconsin
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
