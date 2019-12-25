Jeramey Jannene
Top 10

Most Popular “City Hall” Articles of 2019

Racist contractor, Indigenous Peoples' Day, DNC, bribery, City Hall had it all in 2019.

Dec 25th, 2019
It’s been a busy year inside Milwaukee City Hall, from landing the Democratic National Convention to grappling with a difficult 2020 budget, city officials have had no shortage of things to discuss. Along the way a series of proposals have been passed, some after lengthy debate, some without a peep. And covering all of it has been Urban Milwaukee.

Based on article views, here are the 10 most popular articles of 2019 from our City Hall series.

10. Proposal Gives Residents a Basic Income

Lewis, Kovac back “Universal Basic Income” for 50 poorer families of $500 per month.

Milwaukee City Hall. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

9. Former Alderman Charged with Accepting $30,000 Bribe Over Strip Club

Willie Wade allegedly accepted $30,000 bribe to support downtown strip club.

Ald. Willie Wade speaks at Century City groundbreaking. Photo taken October 14th, 2014 by Susan Nusser.

8. 12 Rules for City in DNC Convention Contract

Democrats want lots of insurance, safes, security, live streaming and more.

View of Downtown Milwaukee from parking structure near Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom. Photo by Jack Fennimore.

7. City Struggles to Keep Up Snow Plowing

Problems include aging equipment, staff shortages and inexperienced operators.

City of Milwaukee garbage truck with attached snow plow trying to clear the street. Photo taken February 12th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene.

6. Council Debates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be forced to defend the Catholic Church,” Donovan thundered.

Ald. Donovan speaks at the “Take It EZ” press conference. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

5. Milwaukee Losing As Summerfest Safety Costs Grow Quickly

Long-term lease agreement means the city has eaten $4 million in costs since 2011.

Summerfest from the sky glider. Photo by Alison Peterson.

4. City Will Shame Prostitutes’ Customers

Get caught paying for sex? That’ll cost you $2,500 and maybe exposure on TV.

A street prostitute speaks with a customer in a parked vehicle. Image is in the public domain.

3. Trouble at Fire & Police Commission?

Second public resignation and much staff turnover under new executive director.

Griselda Aldrete

2. Food Trucks Banned on W. National Ave.

Council approves resolution to ban food trucks from S. Layton Blvd. west to city limits.

Taqueria Las Estrellas. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

1. Contractor with Guns, White Supremacy Sticker Again at Issue

American Sewer Services employee is reported to have directed racial slur and other “colorful” language at city employee

American Sewer Services employees. Left photo by Brian Oliver. Right photo by Sam Singleton-Freeman.

