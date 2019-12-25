Most Popular “City Hall” Articles of 2019
Racist contractor, Indigenous Peoples' Day, DNC, bribery, City Hall had it all in 2019.
It’s been a busy year inside Milwaukee City Hall, from landing the Democratic National Convention to grappling with a difficult 2020 budget, city officials have had no shortage of things to discuss. Along the way a series of proposals have been passed, some after lengthy debate, some without a peep. And covering all of it has been Urban Milwaukee.
Based on article views, here are the 10 most popular articles of 2019 from our City Hall series.
10. Proposal Gives Residents a Basic Income
Lewis, Kovac back “Universal Basic Income” for 50 poorer families of $500 per month.
9. Former Alderman Charged with Accepting $30,000 Bribe Over Strip Club
Willie Wade allegedly accepted $30,000 bribe to support downtown strip club.
8. 12 Rules for City in DNC Convention Contract
Democrats want lots of insurance, safes, security, live streaming and more.
7. City Struggles to Keep Up Snow Plowing
Problems include aging equipment, staff shortages and inexperienced operators.
6. Council Debates Indigenous Peoples’ Day
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be forced to defend the Catholic Church,” Donovan thundered.
5. Milwaukee Losing As Summerfest Safety Costs Grow Quickly
Long-term lease agreement means the city has eaten $4 million in costs since 2011.
4. City Will Shame Prostitutes’ Customers
Get caught paying for sex? That’ll cost you $2,500 and maybe exposure on TV.
3. Trouble at Fire & Police Commission?
Second public resignation and much staff turnover under new executive director.
2. Food Trucks Banned on W. National Ave.
Council approves resolution to ban food trucks from S. Layton Blvd. west to city limits.
1. Contractor with Guns, White Supremacy Sticker Again at Issue
American Sewer Services employee is reported to have directed racial slur and other “colorful” language at city employee
