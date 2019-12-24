Jeramey Jannene
Top 10 of 2019

Most Popular Eyes on Milwaukee Stories

Big year of real estate closes with a bang: 5 of most popular stories in past month.

By - Dec 24th, 2019 10:31 am
It’s that time of the year. What was most popular with Urban Milwaukee readers in 2019, which stories shot to the top of the charts and the top of their concerns?

Our first look is at the “Eyes on Milwaukee” series. The column, named after urban visionary Jane Jacobs‘ “eyes on the street” theory of how good urban design creates safe, welcoming public spaces, is a regular look at real estate news in the Cream City.

What did readers click on the most?

10. Mandel Plans Huge Project in Harbor District

$150 million Harbor Yards would have hotel, office building, apartments and market square.

Mandel Group's Harbor Yards development. Rendering by HGA.

Mandel Group’s Harbor Yards development. Rendering by HGA.

9. Bucks Unveil Master Plan for Park East

Team has concept for land near Fiserv Forum, now needs to find development partners.

Fiserv Forum Master Plan. Rendering from Eppstein Uhen Architects.

Fiserv Forum Master Plan. Rendering from Eppstein Uhen Architects.

8. 11 Must-See Doors Open Sites

Don’t miss these must see sites for Doors Open veterans.

North Milwaukee Arthaus. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

North Milwaukee Arthaus. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

7. 117-Year-Old School Getting Transformed

Developer will turn MPS school he once attended into 40-unit apartment complex.

Phillis Wheatley School, 2442 N. 20th St. Photo from the City of Milwaukee.

Phillis Wheatley School, 2442 N. 20th St. Photo from the City of Milwaukee.

6. Humboldt Gardens Proposal is Dead

Developers decide turning 1890 building on Humboldt and North into condos is too costly.

Humboldt Gardens building at 2249 N. Humboldt Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Humboldt Gardens building at 2249 N. Humboldt Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

5. The Quiet Plan to Save Grand Avenue

Actually written 10 years ago. Civic leaders discuss how public private partnerships revived Downtown.

3rd Street Market Hall. Rendering by TKWA UrbanLab.

3rd Street Market Hall. Rendering by TKWA UrbanLab.

4. Talgo Lands $139 Million Contract

Will build the rail cars at its N. 27th St. facility in Milwaukee’s Century City development.

A Metrolink train operating in San Clemente, CA. Cars to be repaired in Milwaukee are in white. Photo by Andrewaronoshn. Licnesed under CC BY-SA 4.10

A Metrolink train operating in San Clemente, CA. Cars to be repaired in Milwaukee are in white. Photo by Andrewaronoshn. Licnesed under CC BY-SA 4.10

3. Old Sears Building to Become New Hotel

80-room Ikon Hotel and 24,600-square-foot conference center planned for 21st and North.

Ikon Hotel. Rendering by Engberg Anderson Architects.

Ikon Hotel. Rendering by Engberg Anderson Architects.

2. Once World’s Largest Hardware Store, Now Apartments

1873 building, once a hardware store colossus, being converted to 40 apartments.

170 S. 2nd St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

170 S. 2nd St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

1. What’s This Sherman Park Home Worth?

City, prospective buyer have wrangled over price of foreclosed home.

2803-05 N. 48th St. Photo from the City of Milwaukee.

2803-05 N. 48th St. Photo from the City of Milwaukee.

