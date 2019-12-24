Big year of real estate closes with a bang: 5 of most popular stories in past month.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s that time of the year. What was most popular with Urban Milwaukee readers in 2019, which stories shot to the top of the charts and the top of their concerns?

Our first look is at the “Eyes on Milwaukee” series. The column, named after urban visionary Jane Jacobs‘ “eyes on the street” theory of how good urban design creates safe, welcoming public spaces, is a regular look at real estate news in the Cream City.

What did readers click on the most?

$150 million Harbor Yards would have hotel, office building, apartments and market square.

Team has concept for land near Fiserv Forum, now needs to find development partners.

Don’t miss these must see sites for Doors Open veterans.

Developer will turn MPS school he once attended into 40-unit apartment complex.

Developers decide turning 1890 building on Humboldt and North into condos is too costly.

Actually written 10 years ago. Civic leaders discuss how public private partnerships revived Downtown.

Will build the rail cars at its N. 27th St. facility in Milwaukee’s Century City development.

80-room Ikon Hotel and 24,600-square-foot conference center planned for 21st and North.

1873 building, once a hardware store colossus, being converted to 40 apartments.

City, prospective buyer have wrangled over price of foreclosed home.