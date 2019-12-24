Most Popular Eyes on Milwaukee Stories
Big year of real estate closes with a bang: 5 of most popular stories in past month.
It’s that time of the year. What was most popular with Urban Milwaukee readers in 2019, which stories shot to the top of the charts and the top of their concerns?
Our first look is at the “Eyes on Milwaukee” series. The column, named after urban visionary Jane Jacobs‘ “eyes on the street” theory of how good urban design creates safe, welcoming public spaces, is a regular look at real estate news in the Cream City.
What did readers click on the most?
10. Mandel Plans Huge Project in Harbor District
$150 million Harbor Yards would have hotel, office building, apartments and market square.
9. Bucks Unveil Master Plan for Park East
Team has concept for land near Fiserv Forum, now needs to find development partners.
8. 11 Must-See Doors Open Sites
Don’t miss these must see sites for Doors Open veterans.
7. 117-Year-Old School Getting Transformed
Developer will turn MPS school he once attended into 40-unit apartment complex.
6. Humboldt Gardens Proposal is Dead
Developers decide turning 1890 building on Humboldt and North into condos is too costly.
5. The Quiet Plan to Save Grand Avenue
Actually written 10 years ago. Civic leaders discuss how public private partnerships revived Downtown.
4. Talgo Lands $139 Million Contract
Will build the rail cars at its N. 27th St. facility in Milwaukee’s Century City development.
3. Old Sears Building to Become New Hotel
80-room Ikon Hotel and 24,600-square-foot conference center planned for 21st and North.
2. Once World’s Largest Hardware Store, Now Apartments
1873 building, once a hardware store colossus, being converted to 40 apartments.
1. What’s This Sherman Park Home Worth?
City, prospective buyer have wrangled over price of foreclosed home.
