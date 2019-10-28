Business Leader Blasts Council on Strauss Deal
Hamilton and council members are to blame for losing hundreds of jobs, Sheehy says.
Longtime Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Tim Sheehy says the business community worked with Mayor Tom Barrett to bring good paying jobs to the city, only to see the Common Council and its president Ashanti Hamilton do nothing to defend the deal. As a result, Strauss Brands withdrew its proposal to move from suburban Franklin and build a $60 million meat processing plant in the long-depressed Century City area, and create up to 500 jobs in return a $4.5 million city subsidy.
“The business community is baffled as to why a company that has been doing business here since 1937, with 160 city residents as employees, is told in not so many words to take your jobs and shove it,” Sheehy tells Urban Milwaukee. “This is a momentum killer for Century City.” What business, he noted, “wants to follow this outcome?”
“After being appropriately pursued by the mayor to be more aggressive in marketing Century City, we responded,” Sheehy says. “And the Common Council pulled defeat from the jaws of victory.”
The fact that the alderman representing the district now opposed the deal was seen as its death knell, so Strauss Brands pulled out. “We honor and respect the opinions of the community and don’t want to make our home in a place where our presence would not be seen as a benefit,” said Randy Strauss, the firm’s president and CEO, as Urban Milwaukee reported.
Sheehy, however, contends that Hamilton and council members failed to provide leadership where it was needed.
“No one contradicted Rainey’s statement that the Strauss investment was not wanted, including President Hamilton whose district is a geographic neighbor to Century City,” Sheehy noted. “No council member offered a caution, or a ‘let’s not rush to judgement’ statement. No one said ‘hey, I’ve got a number of constituents who make up the 160 city residents now working at the facility in Franklin.’ So absent any comment or outreach, this stood as the council position. This was a missed opportunity that the council owns.”
Barrett tells Urban Milwaukee that the MMAC was a “valuable partner” on the Strauss deal, which was the culmination of many meetings he’s had with business leaders with both the MMAC and Milwaukee 7, both of which promote business in the Greater Milwaukee region.
“I’ve gone to many meetings where employers located in Waukesha or other suburban areas lament that they can’t get employees and always ask how we can get transportation of workers to these jobs,” Barrett says. “And I kept pushing that we need to put the businesses closer to where the jobs are. And frankly, they responded, and I’m glad they did.”
The response was the Strauss deal, which seemed a perfect fit. These were good paying, blue collar union jobs which did not require a college degree, the kind the city was dying for, after decades of lost manufacturing in Milwaukee. And it was a way to get more development in Century City and build on that success. “It was our hope that Strauss Brands’ move to Milwaukee’s Century City neighborhood would have created jobs, provided an economic boost, and inspired other businesses to follow suit,” Strauss told the media in announcing it would kill the deal.
Sheehy says Strauss did its best to make the deal happen. “They opened their business for review, and believed they were both doing something good, beyond their bottom line, and it was good for their business.”
Barrett notes there have never been complaints about the Strauss plant in Franklin. At city hearings Department of City Development Commissioner Rocky Marcoux noted that “The company leads the industry in humane treatment of animals… I’ve been to the Franklin facility, there is no smell in the air… That’s with the equipment that was older than what will be installed here. This will be state-of-the-art.”
DCD project manager Benji Timm noted that Strauss planned to house the animals on-site for only a few hours before processing in an indoor facility and would climate control the entire plant. A basement would be used to load trucks with hides, blood, manure and other waste.
As downtown alderman Robert Bauman declared, “This may be the cleanest slaughterhouse that will ever exist in the United States.”
In response to Sheehy’s criticism of him Hamilton said this: “If the Strauss company is sincerely interested in bringing this facility to Century City then I would like to welcome them back to the table. It is imperative that they work with local elected officials to put this proposal before the community. We must have the community’s concerns addressed to see if this is an appropriate use at this location before we get this deal done. Any other discussion is childish and reeks of political scapegoating.”
But given the complete lack of support expressed by council members for the deal, the company’s return seems unlikely. Strauss was “blindsided” by the sudden flip-flop on the deal, Sheehy notes, “and no business wants to invite controversy.”
The deal’s failure is a “tragic” outcome, he says, and “only serves to make it harder to sell Milwaukee.”
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Strauss Brands development
- Murphy’s Law: Business Leader Blasts Council on Strauss Deal - Bruce Murphy - Oct 28th, 2019
- Murphy’s Law: Who Lost the Strauss Brands Deal? - Bruce Murphy - Oct 24th, 2019
- Strauss debacle a reflection of Mayor’s overall fiscal irresponsibility and failure to plan - Ald. Tony Zielinski - Oct 23rd, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Barrett Blasts Council On Strauss Deal - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 22nd, 2019
- Slaughterhouse Defeated in Milwaukee! Advocacy Groups, Aldermen and Neighbors Shut down the Strauss Brands Slaughterhouse Deal! - Slaughter Free Milwaukee - Oct 21st, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Strauss Deal is Dead - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 21st, 2019
- Redevelopment Authority amendment of Century City redevelopment plan to allow slaughter houses is terribly misguided - Ald. Bob Bauman - Oct 21st, 2019
- Neighbors make voices heard regarding Strauss meat processing plant - Ald. Khalif Rainey - Oct 18th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: RACM Approves Land Use for Meat Processing Plant - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 18th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Strauss Plant Sent Back to Committee - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 15th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Group Opposes Meatpacking “Slaughterhouse” - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 14th, 2019
- Milwaukee Residents Outraged Over Proposed Slaughterhouse, Plan to Disrupt Tuesday’s Common Council Meeting - Slaughter Free Milwaukee - Oct 14th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Approves $60 Million Century City Deal - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 8th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Strauss Would Bring 250 Jobs to City - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 19th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: “Mystery Company” Is Strauss Brands - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 5th, 2019
- Strauss Brands to Build Headquarters and Processing Facility at Century City - City of Milwaukee - Sep 4th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Mystery Company Bringing 250 Jobs - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 3rd, 2019
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- December 29, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $500 from Rocky Marcoux
- March 1, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Rocky Marcoux
- February 3, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Tim Sheehy
Murphy's Law
-
Who Lost the Strauss Brands Deal?Oct 24th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
-
Who Will Run for County Executive?Oct 22nd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
-
Women Cracking State’s Executive SuitesOct 17th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy