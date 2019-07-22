Garfield Avenue Festival Shines Despite Rain
Annual festival features a laid back atmosphere and lots of barbecue.
The 22nd annual Garfield Avenue Blues, Jazz, Gospel & Arts Festival, affectionately known as Garfield Days, was held on Saturday and was an easy-going delight. Running from N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. to N. 7th St. along W. Garfield Ave., the festival packed the street with vendors hocking everything from the biggest turkey legs you’ve ever seen to free Gruber Law Office t-shirts.
The festival was first organized by Andre Lee Ellis as a way to highlight local artists and musicians. It’s stayed true to those roots with four stages spread out along Garfield.
Located at the meeting point of the city’s Halyard Park, Bronzeville, Brewers’ Hill, Hillside and Harambee neighborhoods, the festival draws from far beyond those borders.
Off-and-on rain showers dampened moods for a bit, but also served to lessen the stifling heat. Our photos capture the event shortly before the first storm rolled through.
And while you can safely mark your calendar for the third Saturday in July next year, things could look a bit different. A $100 million proposal to redevelop the former Schuster’s department store on the festival’s eastern end could be underway, as could construction on something to replace the vacant lot on the festival’s western edge.
Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Photo Gallery
-
African Cultural Festival Spans WidelyJul 17th, 2019 by Jack Fennimore
-
Vive la Bastille DaysJul 16th, 2019 by Jack Fennimore
-
Night Market Takes Over DowntownJul 12th, 2019 by Jack Fennimore