Art: The Wisconsin That Was
The Wisconsin That Was

Artist Terese Agnew’s powerful exhibit celebrates state’s innovative past, and what’s been gained and lost.

Jan 20th, 2017 by
Eyes on Milwaukee: Report Finds Wealth of Historic Buildings
Report Finds Wealth of Historic Buildings

New guide for redeveloping historic Milwaukee aims to foster growth.

Jan 20th, 2017 by
Back in the News: Sheriff Clarke’s Meltdown?
Sheriff Clarke’s Meltdown?

He threatens to eliminate a citizen, uses vicious racial slur against another.

Jan 20th, 2017 by
Eyes on Milwaukee: The Milwaukee Streetcar is Hiring
The Milwaukee Streetcar is Hiring

The contractor needs workers and city residents get preference.

Jan 20th, 2017 by
Biking: How Will Trump Handle Transportation?
How Will Trump Handle Transportation?

Elaine Chao will be key. Federal infrastructure dollars might help fund state’s local roads.

Jan 20th, 2017 by
Court Watch: Big Donors Like Justice Ziegler
Big Donors Like Justice Ziegler

Unopposed Supreme Court Justice raised $373,106 in campaign donations in 2016.

Jan 19th, 2017 by
Movies: ‘La La Land’ Is Audacious, Adorable
‘La La Land’ Is Audacious, Adorable

And will probably win every award in sight. But maybe it shouldn’t.

Jan 19th, 2017 by
Classical: Spotlight Shines on Wind Players
Spotlight Shines on Wind Players

Wind players, rare in chamber concerts, take center stage at Frankly Music.

Jan 19th, 2017 by
Plenty of Horne: Locals Join March on Washington
Locals Join March on Washington

Megan Holbrook calls on metro-area protestors for Women's March on Washington.

Jan 19th, 2017 by
Murphy’s Law: How Milwaukee Handled “Flint” Crisis
How Milwaukee Handled “Flint” Crisis

Were city officials asleep? Should they be doing more?

Jan 19th, 2017 by
Op Ed: Democrats Must Change Strategy
Democrats Must Change Strategy

Stop bashing Walker and start addressing issues like taxes.

Jan 19th, 2017 by
Campaign Cash: Evers Leads In Superintendent Race’s Cash
Evers Leads In Superintendent Race’s Cash

Incumbent has about $117,000, two challengers together raised $36,000.

Jan 19th, 2017 by
Data Wonk: The Rise of Right-Wing Propaganda
The Rise of Right-Wing Propaganda

Commentators peddling non-facts are crowding out thoughtful conservatives.

Jan 18th, 2017 by
Movies: Jackie Kennedy As a Neurotic
Jackie Kennedy As a Neurotic

The film “Jackie" offers a fresh, powerful take on the grieving widow, but gets overdone.

Jan 18th, 2017 by
Wisconsin Budget: More Bad News on State Budget
More Bad News on State Budget

Lagging tax collections, meager state and UW reserves, sluggish state economy driving problems.

Jan 18th, 2017 by
Op Ed: In Defense Of Postman’s Plot
In Defense Of Postman’s Plot

Since NEWaukee's additions, the space was used and activated all summer long.

Jan 18th, 2017 by
Eyes on Milwaukee: The Masonic Hotel Moves Forward
The Masonic Hotel Moves Forward

14-story tower would be built atop historic three-story building. Will it be opposed?

Jan 18th, 2017 by
How To Revive City’s West Side

Keith Stanley, head of Near West Side Partners, oversees efforts to revamp seven communities.

Jan 18th, 2017 by
Dining: Food At New Pastiche Is Sublime
Food At New Pastiche Is Sublime

But the Hotel Metro space lacks the French bistro atmosphere of old place.

Jan 17th, 2017 by
Safe Zones Project Sees Success

Community policing helped homicides, shootings decline in two neighborhoods.

Jan 17th, 2017 by
Murphy’s Law: Scott Walker, the King of Coal
Scott Walker, the King of Coal

Businesses and GOP voters are embracing alternative energy. Not Gov. Walker.

Jan 17th, 2017 by
Downtown Park’s Art Is Huge Mistake

Mishmash of ugly artifacts in the park raises questions about “public art” initiatives.

Jan 17th, 2017 by
Bar Exam: Lee’s Luxury Lounge Has Blessed Beer
Lee’s Luxury Lounge Has Blessed Beer

Bay View bar is oddly sprawling place with unique history and ritually blessed bar.

Jan 16th, 2017 by
Streetsblog: The Plague of Pedestrian Deaths
The Plague of Pedestrian Deaths

Up 16% since 2009. And they fall harder on minorities in states like Wisconsin.

Jan 16th, 2017 by
The State of Politics: How To Replace Obamacare
How To Replace Obamacare

Wisconsin’s Risk Sharing Plan could provide model for a GOP replacement plan.

Jan 16th, 2017 by