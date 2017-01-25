Movies: Meryl’s Metaphor For Our Times
Movies

Meryl’s Metaphor For Our Times

Her Oscar nominated turn in ‘Florence Foster Jenkins' offers funny parallel to Trump's rise.

Jan 25th, 2017 by
Court Watch: Shocking Charges in Lincoln Hills Suit
Court Watch

Shocking Charges in Lincoln Hills Suit

Youth suffer excruciating pain, shackling, solitary confinement, ACLU suit charges.

Jan 25th, 2017 by
Op Ed: In Defense Of The Press
Op Ed

In Defense Of The Press

President has declared war on the media. But we’ll get a straighter story from them.

Jan 25th, 2017 by
Local Activists Join Dakota Protest

Local Activists Join Dakota Protest

They join Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to oppose North Dakota oil pipeline.

Jan 25th, 2017 by
Eyes on Milwaukee: More Views of Masonic Hotel
Eyes on Milwaukee

More Views of Masonic Hotel

See the rooftop beer garden and how the new tower connects to the building.

Jan 24th, 2017 by
Theater: Crivello Makes Al McGuire Come Alive
Theater

Crivello Makes Al McGuire Come Alive

Milwaukee native and Broadway actor returns for Rep’s ‘McGuire’ and nails it.

Jan 24th, 2017 by
City Streets: Runaway Horses Plagued Vliet Street
City Streets

Runaway Horses Plagued Vliet Street

Killing and injuring many in the 19th century. Then the streetcar arrived.

Jan 24th, 2017 by
Back in the News: John Menard, the Self-Made Man
Back in the News

John Menard, the Self-Made Man

Forbes ranks him near the top in that category, though below Oprah.

Jan 24th, 2017 by
Out Look: A Hard Reign of Prejudice Coming?
Out Look

A Hard Reign of Prejudice Coming?

Trump could open door to discrimination against LGBTQ people.

Jan 24th, 2017 by
Court Watch: Municipal Court Cases Drop By 54%
Court Watch

Municipal Court Cases Drop By 54%

Court handles 75,000 fewer cases than 5 years ago. Are fewer judges needed?

Jan 24th, 2017 by
Members Only Event: Have A Beer With Urban Milwaukee
Members Only Event

Have A Beer With Urban Milwaukee

Night includes free tour, tastings at Urban Harvest brewery and lots of fun conversation.

Jan 23rd, 2017 by
Eyes on Milwaukee: Clarke Square Gets Wantable, Sendiks?
Eyes on Milwaukee

Clarke Square Gets Wantable, Sendiks?

Fast-growing Wantable will move there, Nehring's Sendik's grocery may join it.

Jan 23rd, 2017 by
Sieger Songs: All Hail The Springsteen Cover Bands
Sieger Songs

All Hail The Springsteen Cover Bands

They love the Boss, wouldn’t play for Trump and do great songs like “Born to Run.”

Jan 23rd, 2017 by
Plenty of Horne: Historic Brady Street Building Returns
Plenty of Horne

Historic Brady Street Building Returns

Long vacant Pecoraro's Market, revived as store, apartments, has open house.

Jan 23rd, 2017 by
Op Ed: State Pension Fund’s Risky Investments
Op Ed

State Pension Fund’s Risky Investments

Now invests in hedge funds, derivatives. And the annual return has declined.

Jan 23rd, 2017 by
Theater: Rep’s ‘Disgraced’ Is Powerful, Provocative
Theater

Rep’s ‘Disgraced’ Is Powerful, Provocative

Play by Pulitzer-winner Ayad Akhtar, Brookfield Central grad, is wowing audiences.

Jan 23rd, 2017 by
NEWaukeean of the Week: Casey Renn
NEWaukeean of the Week

Casey Renn

"Other places are fun to visit, but there is nowhere else I’d want to live."

Jan 23rd, 2017 by
The State of Politics: Walker Has Raised $100 Million
The State of Politics

Walker Has Raised $100 Million

Plus $45 million from third-party groups. All since 2009.

Jan 23rd, 2017 by
Program Expunges Juvenile Records

Program Expunges Juvenile Records

City partners in program for young adults in public housing to remove job barrier.

Jan 23rd, 2017 by
Echo: Global Warming Hits Great Lakes Forests
Echo

Global Warming Hits Great Lakes Forests

Warmer weather, more drought will impact ecosystem, huge forestry industry.

Jan 22nd, 2017 by
Wisconsin Budget: Alternative State Budget Proposed
Wisconsin Budget

Alternative State Budget Proposed

"Wisconsin Budget For All” cuts tax breaks for rich, invests in jobs, schools, health.

Jan 21st, 2017 by
Court Watch: City Approves $110,000 Settlement
Court Watch

City Approves $110,000 Settlement

Suit filed charging excessive police force in ugly 2012 incident.

Jan 21st, 2017 by
Friday Photos: The Inauguration of DoMUS
Friday Photos

The Inauguration of DoMUS

Luxury digs and new residents coming to the Historic Third Ward.

Jan 20th, 2017 by
Art: The Wisconsin That Was
Art

The Wisconsin That Was

Artist Terese Agnew’s powerful exhibit celebrates, laments state’s progressive past.

Jan 20th, 2017 by
Eyes on Milwaukee: Report Finds Wealth of Historic Buildings
Eyes on Milwaukee

Report Finds Wealth of Historic Buildings

New guide for redeveloping historic Milwaukee aims to foster growth.

Jan 20th, 2017 by