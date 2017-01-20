Alternative State Budget Proposed
“Wisconsin Budget For All” would cut tax breaks for wealthy few, invest in programs helping many.Read the full story by Tamarine Cornelius...
City Approves $110,000 Settlementby Gretchen Schuldt
The Inauguration of DoMUSby Jeramey Jannene
The Wisconsin That Was
Artist Terese Agnew’s powerful exhibit celebrates state’s innovative past, and what’s been gained and lost.Jan 20th, 2017 by Dominique Paul Noth
Report Finds Wealth of Historic Buildings
New guide for redeveloping historic Milwaukee aims to foster growth.Jan 20th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
Sheriff Clarke’s Meltdown?
He threatens to eliminate a citizen, uses vicious racial slur against another.Jan 20th, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
The Milwaukee Streetcar is Hiring
The contractor needs workers and city residents get preference.Jan 20th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
How Will Trump Handle Transportation?
Elaine Chao will be key. Federal infrastructure dollars might help fund state’s local roads.Jan 20th, 2017 by Dave Cieslewicz
Big Donors Like Justice Ziegler
Unopposed Supreme Court Justice raised $373,106 in campaign donations in 2016.Jan 19th, 2017 by Gretchen Schuldt
‘La La Land’ Is Audacious, Adorable
And will probably win every award in sight. But maybe it shouldn’t.Jan 19th, 2017 by Dominique Paul Noth
Spotlight Shines on Wind Players
Wind players, rare in chamber concerts, take center stage at Frankly Music.Jan 19th, 2017 by Michael Barndt
Locals Join March on Washington
Megan Holbrook calls on metro-area protestors for Women's March on Washington.Jan 19th, 2017 by Michael Horne
How Milwaukee Handled “Flint” Crisis
Were city officials asleep? Should they be doing more?Jan 19th, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
Democrats Must Change Strategy
Stop bashing Walker and start addressing issues like taxes.Jan 19th, 2017 by Brandon Savage
Evers Leads In Superintendent Race’s Cash
Incumbent has about $117,000, two challengers together raised $36,000.Jan 19th, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
The Rise of Right-Wing Propaganda
Commentators peddling non-facts are crowding out thoughtful conservatives.Jan 18th, 2017 by Bruce Thompson
Jackie Kennedy As a Neurotic
The film “Jackie" offers a fresh, powerful take on the grieving widow, but gets overdone.Jan 18th, 2017 by Dominique Paul Noth
More Bad News on State Budget
Lagging tax collections, meager state and UW reserves, sluggish state economy driving problems.Jan 18th, 2017 by Jon Peacock
In Defense Of Postman’s Plot
Since NEWaukee's additions, the space was used and activated all summer long.Jan 18th, 2017 by Jeremy Fojut
The Masonic Hotel Moves Forward
14-story tower would be built atop historic three-story building. Will it be opposed?Jan 18th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
How To Revive City’s West Side
Keith Stanley, head of Near West Side Partners, oversees efforts to revamp seven communities.Jan 18th, 2017 by Daniel Noonan
Food At New Pastiche Is Sublime
But the Hotel Metro space lacks the French bistro atmosphere of old place.Jan 17th, 2017 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
Safe Zones Project Sees Success
Community policing helped homicides, shootings decline in two neighborhoods.Jan 17th, 2017 by Jabril Faraj
Scott Walker, the King of Coal
Businesses and GOP voters are embracing alternative energy. Not Gov. Walker.Jan 17th, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
Downtown Park’s Art Is Huge Mistake
Mishmash of ugly artifacts in the park raises questions about “public art” initiatives.Jan 17th, 2017 by Dick Blau
Lee’s Luxury Lounge Has Blessed Beer
Bay View bar is oddly sprawling place with unique history and ritually blessed bar.Jan 16th, 2017 by Michael Horne
The Plague of Pedestrian Deaths
Up 16% since 2009. And they fall harder on minorities in states like Wisconsin.Jan 16th, 2017 by Angie Schmitt
How To Replace Obamacare
Wisconsin’s Risk Sharing Plan could provide model for a GOP replacement plan.Jan 16th, 2017 by Steven Walters