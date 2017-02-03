Friday Photos: Marquette’s Wild New Residence Hall
Marquette’s Wild New Residence Hall

Concrete pour underway on Marquette's new student housing complex

Op Ed: Reject Partisanship, Redraw Voting Maps
Reject Partisanship, Redraw Voting Maps

Lawmakers should hold public hearings, create competitive districts serving the voters.

Dining: Sala Is For Sugo Lovers
Sala Is For Sugo Lovers

Sicilian restaurant has great homemade tomato sauce, generous portions, all delicious and fresh.

Drug House Becomes Community Garden

Drug House Becomes Community Garden

Clarke Square area changed by Journey House community garden project.

The Last Syrian Refugees Arrive

The Last Syrian Refugees Arrive

State has taken in 75,000 refugees since 1970s, but Trump could slam door shut.

Senators Want 31% Hike In Expenses

Senators Want 31% Hike In Expenses

Republicans want per diem pay raise, but oppose minimum wage increase for state workers.

Wisconsin Budget: Tax Break for Wealthy Keeps Growing
Tax Break for Wealthy Keeps Growing

11 claimants will get $22 million tax break under Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit.

City Streets: Meinecke Paid For Street Named After Him
Meinecke Paid For Street Named After Him

The lasting legacy of toy importer and German immigrant Adolph Meinecke.

Movies: “Manchester” Is a Director’s Triumph
“Manchester” Is a Director’s Triumph

Despite Best Actor nod for Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea” is director Kenneth Lonergan’s movie.

Norquist: Trump Tariffs Will Hurt State Workers
Trump Tariffs Will Hurt State Workers

Manufacturers like Harley will suffer, as when a steel tariff was imposed in 2002.

Op Ed: Walker Dodges Student Debt Crisis
Walker Dodges Student Debt Crisis

1 million state residents have $19 billion student loan debt, Walker does little.

Your Right to Know: How Trump Threatens The Press
How Trump Threatens The Press

“Alternative facts,” muzzling employees, blocking media access prevents scrutiny.

New UCC Facility For Women Addicts

New UCC Facility For Women Addicts

Heroin overdose deaths in county up 241% since 2010.

Campaign Cash

How Realtors Association Gains Clout

$10 million in campaign donations, heavy lobbying wins it favored legislation.

Classical: The Power of Shostakovich
The Power of Shostakovich

Prometheus Trio plays 1944 Trio, whose unique soundscapes capture war's emotions.

Out Look: To March or Not to March?
To March or Not to March?

Plans for National Pride March disrupt pridefest schedules in Milwaukee, 20 cities.

Court Watch: Court’s Redistricting Order A Problem?
Court’s Redistricting Order A Problem?

The solution that Democrats have cheered may not be so simple.

Op Ed: UW System Needs Tighter Financial Controls
UW System Needs Tighter Financial Controls

UW-Oshkosh scandal points to problem. Yet Walker opposed UW system audit.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Announces Opposition to Mnuchin Nomination for Treasury Secretary

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Announces Opposition to Mnuchin Nomination for Treasury Secretary

“Wisconsin families struggling to get ahead do not want foxes guarding the hen house.”

Movies: ‘Fences’ Offers Powerhouse Performances
‘Fences’ Offers Powerhouse Performances

As good as Denzel Washington is, Viola Davis is even better.

City Panel Okays Big Westown Upgrades

City Panel Okays Big Westown Upgrades

Re-doing Grand Theatre for MSO, new Bon Ton contract, major street upgrades.

In Public: The Problem Of Architecture Review Boards
The Problem Of Architecture Review Boards

All the rules for developers kill bad buildings. But do they also kill the great ones?

Black Firm To Build Bader Headquarters

Black Firm To Build Bader Headquarters

Black-owned construction firm creating new Bader foundation building on MLK Dr.

Op Ed: Who Is Minding DOT’s Spending?
Who Is Minding DOT’s Spending?

Cost overruns, lack of transparency and oversight has led to huge transportation costs.

Movies: ‘Hidden Figures’ Simplifies Racial Realities
‘Hidden Figures’ Simplifies Racial Realities

But the feel-good, smash hit about black women NASA specialists has strong moments.

