Must Federal Government Protect Trump Businesses?
His hotels, golf courses abroad could become terrorist targets. Should taxpayers pay for protection?Read the full story by Bob Chernow...
Business Groups Back Pay Hike For Judges
Roggensack wants 16% raise for judges, special interests' support causes “clear conflict”?Jan 14th, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
East Side Gets Monster Pizza
Plus: New Blue Water Grill in Bronzeville. And Buckley's will expand.Jan 13th, 2017 by Emily Thome
Please Reform the Courts, Judges Ask
54 retired judges urge Supreme Court to pass recusal rules for cases with big campaign donors.Jan 13th, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
Why Gerry And The Pacemakers?
Because of the wistful charm of “Don’t Let The Sun Catch You Crying.”Jan 13th, 2017 by John Sieger
New Bike Fees, Taxes Coming?
Increased fees for bikers using state parks and other hikes could be proposed.Jan 13th, 2017 by Dave Cieslewicz
New Report Finds Teacher Shortages
More than half of state’s school districts face “extreme shortages” of math, science, technology teachers.Jan 13th, 2017 by Tamarine Cornelius
Say Hello To “Vignette”
Fourth phase of The North End project has a jazzy name and May 2017 opening.Jan 13th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
Most Reversed Judge Of The Year
Judge William Gabler had four cases overturned by higher courts in 2016.Jan 12th, 2017 by Gretchen Schuldt
Will Trump Ape Wisconsin DNR?
State’s scrubbing of all climate change info could be a model for Trump administration.Jan 12th, 2017 by Andrew Revkin
Donovan Favors Journey House Plan
Change is "scary,” he says of apartment complex serving youth aged out of foster care.Jan 12th, 2017 by Naomi Waxman
City’s $1 Home Program a Great Idea
But you’d never know it, given how some of the media covered it.Jan 12th, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
GOP Lawmaker Wants More Mining
Tom Tiffany, a favorite of special interest donors, seeks to repeal mining moratorium law.Jan 12th, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
5 Issues Democrats Must Face
The data is clear: Democrats must change strategies or they will never succeed.Jan 11th, 2017 by Bruce Thompson
Art Internships Help Local Teens
Since 2001, more than 800 students have interned with ArtWorks.Jan 11th, 2017 by George Herrmann
GOP Attacks Threaten UW Free Speech
Liberal and conservative professors, students must be able to discuss any issues.Jan 11th, 2017 by Rep. Terese Berceau
Glorioso’s Will Expand on Brady
Its old store will become cooking school, demonstration kitchen and more.Jan 11th, 2017 by Michael Horne
New Development For Villard Avenue
City zoning change will allow four-story, 33-unit apartment complex on 37th and Villard.Jan 11th, 2017 by Graham Kilmer
City’s $1 House Program Criticized
Residents question why only developers can buy foreclosed homes for a dollar.Jan 11th, 2017 by Jabril Faraj
Inside the Welford Sanders Lofts
Former shoe factory becoming apartments and offices, will help revive MLK Drive.Jan 10th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
Dinner at the Homesick Restaurant
New place in West Allis, The Farmer’s Wife, serves comfort food from the 1950s.Jan 10th, 2017 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
Ron Johnson Asleep on Russian Hacking?
He was informed of problem, did nothing, then misled public about it.Jan 10th, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
The Pro-Pollution Legislators
Tiffany and Jarchow get big payoffs from special interests, and rural folks get tainted drinking water.Jan 10th, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
We Serve Animals — And People
Human Society VP Jill Kline has helped oversee huge increase in spay/neuter rate.Jan 10th, 2017 by Camille Paul
St. John’s Considers Expansion
Retirement home on Prospect would build addition in parking lot on Kane Pl.Jan 9th, 2017 by Michael Horne
Medicaid Block Grants Could Hurt Wisconsin
20% of state’s citizens, 1.1 million, depend on Medicaid. Block grant system would threaten them with cutbacks.Jan 9th, 2017 by Barbara Beckert