City Panel Approves Big Westown Upgrades
Re-doing Grand Theatre for MSO, new Bon Ton contract and major street upgrades.Read the full story by Graham Kilmer...
‘Fences’ Offers Powerhouse Performances
As good as Denzel Washington is, Viola Davis is even better.Feb 1st, 2017 by Dominique Paul Noth
Who Is Minding DOT’s Spending?
Cost overruns, lack of transparency and oversight has led to huge transportation costs.Jan 31st, 2017 by State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout
‘Hidden Figures’ Simplifies Racial Realities
But the feel-good, smash hit about black women NASA specialists has some strong moments.Jan 31st, 2017 by Dominique Paul Noth
Clarke Square Apartments Advance
Innovative apartment project, high-growth internet company and grocery store move forward.Jan 31st, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
Can Liberal Talk Radio Succeed?
A new Milwaukee radio station with a unique approach is about to find out.Jan 31st, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
Michigan Donors Get State Contract
$42,500 for Walker concealed donors' identities, traced to company getting contract.Jan 31st, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
We’re Among 164 “Creative” Cities
Monthly CreativeMornings at Charles Allis museum are part of worldwide network.Jan 31st, 2017 by Gabrielle Barriere
The Gospel According to Ray Charles
His version of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a classic.Jan 31st, 2017 by John Sieger
Wisconsin Leads in Climate Change Study
Even as state agencies censor the issue, UW is national leader in its research.Jan 31st, 2017 by Kari Lydersen
World’s Greatest Guitarists
UWM series boasts some of greatest finger-style guitarists on the globe.Jan 30th, 2017 by Jim Cryns
Water and Brady Is A Mess
With growing density and auto, bike and pedestrian traffic. Is there a solution?Jan 30th, 2017 by John O’Neill
Walker Will Crack Down On Welfare
Food stamps will be much harder to get. Democrats ask, will kids be affected?Jan 30th, 2017 by Steven Walters
Bill Would Take Jobs From State Workers
GOP bill changes local labor deals, could give construction jobs to non-residents.Jan 30th, 2017 by State Sen. Janis Ringhand
State Budget Outlook Improves
Revenue higher, spending lower than prior projections but debt is deferred.Jan 30th, 2017 by Jon Peacock
Clarke Clueless On Department Violations?
In court testimony, Sheriff can’t say how many employees faced criminal charges.Jan 30th, 2017 by Gretchen Schuldt
Portraits of 28 Zip Codes
ZIP MKE photography show has hundreds of portraits, people in every zip code.Jan 29th, 2017 by Camille Paul
Breaking Up DNR Could Harm Biking
Biking issues would be split between two agencies, with more layers of bureaucracy.Jan 28th, 2017 by Dave Cieslewicz
North Side Area’s Crime Declines 30%
Residents’ efforts, community policing helped transform Amani neighborhood.Jan 28th, 2017 by Jabril Faraj
Bader Rutter’s Riverside Digs
New building, dubbed 1433 Water, will be anchored by marketing firm.Jan 27th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
The Joyous Wit of The Roches
Maggie Roche is gone, but sweetly-sung classics like “Hammond Song” live on.Jan 27th, 2017 by John Sieger
Ice Bar Opens at Public Market
St. Paul Fish Company's outdoor bar has solid ice walls, hot drinks, warm service.Jan 27th, 2017 by Michael Horne
The Great Wall of St. Francis
Lake Michigan shoreline getting obliterated by development.Jan 27th, 2017 by Jonnie Guernsey
Kochs, Big Business Back Anti-Union Bill
They spent $24 million on campaigns. Bill targets union construction projects.Jan 27th, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
State Has Fewer Public Employees
Number per capita below national average and declined under Gov. Doyle.Jan 27th, 2017 by Tamarine Cornelius
Chemical Spraying Used At Lincoln Hills
ACLU suit shows pepper spray used repeatedly, violating state administrative code.Jan 27th, 2017 by Gretchen Schuldt