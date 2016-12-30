Sieger on Songs: “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”
“What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”

A classic performed with that beautiful light touch by Ella Fitzgerald.

Your Right to Know: Public’s Trust Abused on Police Videos
Your Right to Know

Public’s Trust Abused on Police Videos

Flynn, Barrett gave misleading statements on Sylville Smith video, yet it still hasn’t been released.

Op Ed: Rebuild The Domes
Op Ed

Rebuild The Domes

Joint city-county-state effort should rebuild domes and maximize its tourism potential.

Wisconsin Budget: State Revenue Well Below Projections
Wisconsin Budget

State Revenue Well Below Projections

Quietly released report shows anemic tax collections, points to budget problems.

Streetsblog: Developers Building Less Parking Per Bedroom
Streetsblog

Developers Building Less Parking Per Bedroom

After 70 years of ever more parking, developers are cutting back, new report shows.

Data Wonk: 2016 Election Results Prove Gerrymandering
Data Wonk

2016 Election Results Prove Gerrymandering

State election totals by ward prove the problem again. How will courts react?

Op Ed: State Law Constrains Entrepreneurs
Op Ed

State Law Constrains Entrepreneurs

Employee non-compete contracts make Wisconsin less competitive, less innovative.

Op Ed: A Conservative Defends UW Academic Freedom
Op Ed

A Conservative Defends UW Academic Freedom

Curtailing “whiteness” course isn’t the answer, more diversity in offerings at UW is.

Biking: Bikers Brings Benefits for Motorists
Biking

Bikers Brings Benefits for Motorists

Studies show more biking and bike-friendly policies reduce auto traffic, accidents.

The State of Politics: Top 10 Political Stories of 2016
The State of Politics

Top 10 Political Stories of 2016

Trump’s Wisconsin win, of course. But what else?

Youth Soccer Club Helps Teens

Youth Soccer Club Helps Teens

Northwest side group youth “off the streets” and learning to communicate.

Op Ed: DNR Censors All Climate Change Info
Op Ed

DNR Censors All Climate Change Info

Key facts, scientific consensus on climate change and Great Lakes removed.

A Strong Voice for Immigrant Families

A Strong Voice for Immigrant Families

Christine Neumann–Ortiz led 80,000 people in powerful immigrant rights march.

On the Air: The Year In Development
On the Air

The Year In Development

Jeramey Jannene chats with jolly trio on WMSE's "The Disclaimer." Fun, informative.

Bike Czar: Say Goodbye To Frozen Toes
Bike Czar

Say Goodbye To Frozen Toes

Finally, winter cycling footwear to keep toes toasty: Bonrager’s new winter boots.

Op Ed: Cops’ Training Shows Their Humanity
Op Ed

Cops’ Training Shows Their Humanity

As outreach to community, Police Academy invites black pastors to observe training.

Friday Photos

Northwestern Mutual Writes Name in Sky

No more 'quiet company,' its name written atop the towering high-rise.

Wisconsin Budget: Obamacare Repeal Would Slash Kids’ Coverage
Wisconsin Budget

Obamacare Repeal Would Slash Kids’ Coverage

Number of uninsured children in Wisconsin would rise from 49,000 to 96,000.

WISTAX: Wisconsin Property Taxes Up By 1.6%
WISTAX

Wisconsin Property Taxes Up By 1.6%

School districts up just 0.1%, while technical colleges have biggest hike, up 4.2%.

Back in the News: Dollars For Docs From Drug Companies
Back in the News

Dollars For Docs From Drug Companies

State doctors, hospitals raked in $50.4 million and tend to prescribe those drugs.

Sieger on Song: Chuck Berry Rocks Your Christmas
Sieger on Song

Chuck Berry Rocks Your Christmas

“Run Rudolph Run” has the classic Chuck rhythm and the lyrics are a stitch.

250 Mentors For Black Youths

250 Mentors For Black Youths

Annual “We Got This” event pairs African American men and boys, all tuxedo-clad.

Op Ed: Nass’s Cheap Shot At UW Course
Op Ed

Nass’s Cheap Shot At UW Course

Legislator’s stance on "whiteness" course puts him in league with white nationalists.

Murphy’s Law: Why Ryan Opposed Buy American Plan
Murphy’s Law

Why Ryan Opposed Buy American Plan

Baldwin plan echoed Trump’s doctrine, got killed by lobbyists for foreign companies.

Now Serving: The Return of Hamburger Mary’s
Now Serving

The Return of Hamburger Mary’s

Moxie's opens in Whitefish Bay. And Downtown loses Bruegger's bagels.

