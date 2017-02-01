Movies: ‘Fences’ Offers Powerhouse Performances
As good as Denzel Washington is, Viola Davis is even better.

Op Ed: Who Is Minding DOT’s Spending?
Cost overruns, lack of transparency and oversight has led to huge transportation costs.

Movies: ‘Hidden Figures’ Simplifies Racial Realities
But the feel-good, smash hit about black women NASA specialists has some strong moments.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Clarke Square Apartments Advance
Innovative apartment project, high-growth internet company and grocery store move forward.

Murphy’s Law: Can Liberal Talk Radio Succeed?
A new Milwaukee radio station with a unique approach is about to find out.

Campaign Cash: Michigan Donors Get State Contract
$42,500 for Walker concealed donors' identities, traced to company getting contract.

We’re Among 164 “Creative” Cities

Monthly CreativeMornings at Charles Allis museum are part of worldwide network.

Sieger on Songs: The Gospel According to Ray Charles
His version of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a classic.

Wisconsin Leads in Climate Change Study

Even as state agencies censor the issue, UW is national leader in its research.

Classical: World’s Greatest Guitarists
UWM series boasts some of greatest finger-style guitarists on the globe.

Intersection: Water and Brady Is A Mess
With growing density and auto, bike and pedestrian traffic. Is there a solution?

The State of Politics: Walker Will Crack Down On Welfare
Food stamps will be much harder to get. Democrats ask, will kids be affected?

Op Ed: Bill Would Take Jobs From State Workers
GOP bill changes local labor deals, could give construction jobs to non-residents.

Wisconsin Budget: State Budget Outlook Improves
Revenue higher, spending lower than prior projections but debt is deferred.

Court Watch: Clarke Clueless On Department Violations?
In court testimony, Sheriff can’t say how many employees faced criminal charges.

Portraits of 28 Zip Codes

ZIP MKE photography show has hundreds of portraits, people in every zip code.

Biking: Breaking Up DNR Could Harm Biking
Biking issues would be split between two agencies, with more layers of bureaucracy.

North Side Area’s Crime Declines 30%

Residents’ efforts, community policing helped transform Amani neighborhood.

Bader Rutter’s Riverside Digs

New building, dubbed 1433 Water, will be anchored by marketing firm.

Sieger on Songs: The Joyous Wit of The Roches
Maggie Roche is gone, but sweetly-sung classics like “Hammond Song” live on.

Plenty of Horne: Ice Bar Opens at Public Market
St. Paul Fish Company's outdoor bar has solid ice walls, hot drinks, warm service.

Op Ed: The Great Wall of St. Francis
Lake Michigan shoreline getting obliterated by development.

Campaign Cash: Kochs, Big Business Back Anti-Union Bill
They spent $24 million on campaigns. Bill targets union construction projects.

Wisconsin Budget: State Has Fewer Public Employees
Number per capita below national average and declined under Gov. Doyle.

Court Watch: Chemical Spraying Used At Lincoln Hills
ACLU suit shows pepper spray used repeatedly, violating state administrative code.

