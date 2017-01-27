Portraits of 28 Zip Codes
ZIP MKE photography show has hundreds of portraits, people in every zip code.Read the full story by Camille Paul, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service...
Bader Rutter’s Riverside Digs
New building, dubbed 1433 Water, will be anchored by marketing firm.Jan 27th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
The Joyous Wit of The Roches
Maggie Roche’s death brings back memories of beautifully-sung classics like “Hammond Song.”Jan 27th, 2017 by John Sieger
Ice Bar Opens at Public Market
St. Paul Fish Company's outdoor bar has solid ice walls, hot drinks, warm service.Jan 27th, 2017 by Michael Horne
The Great Wall of St. Francis
Lake Michigan shoreline getting obliterated by development.Jan 27th, 2017 by Jonnie Guernsey
Kochs, Big Business Back Anti-Union Bill
Together they spent $24 million on campaigns. Bill stops cities from requiring union construction projects.Jan 27th, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
State Has Fewer Public Employees
Number per capita below national average and declined under Gov. Doyle.Jan 27th, 2017 by Tamarine Cornelius
Chemical Spraying Used At Lincoln Hills
ACLU suit shows pepper spray used repeatedly, violating state administrative code.Jan 27th, 2017 by Gretchen Schuldt
Winter Winds Shall Blow
Milwaukee Musaik presents an (almost) all-wind instrument concert with fun works.Jan 26th, 2017 by Michael Barndt
New Summerfest Name, New Amphitheater
American Family gets naming rights to Summerfest, helps pay for amphitheater.Jan 26th, 2017 by Michael Horne
Jazz Estate’s South Side Chic
Bought by Bryant's owner, who added some of its plush, padded style.Jan 26th, 2017 by Michael Horne
Journal Sentinel Shrinks Further
Plummeting circulation, shrinking news coverage, closing government pressrooms.Jan 26th, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
New Bike Route Would Cross State
You could ride from here to Minnesota and then up the Mississippi River Trail.Jan 26th, 2017 by Graham Kilmer
Kochs Support Food Stamp Crackdown
Walker champions it, got $13 million from Kochs and WMC, who support policy.Jan 26th, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
New Amazon Restaurant Deliveries?
Plus, openings by new Poke restaurant, wine cellar and brewery.Jan 25th, 2017 by Emily Thome
54 Judges’ Powerful Case for Recusal
Their petition lays bare the problem. State Supreme Court hasn’t responded.Jan 25th, 2017 by Bruce Thompson
Meryl’s Metaphor For Our Times
Oscar nominated turn in ‘Florence Foster Jenkins' a funny echo of Trump's rise.Jan 25th, 2017 by Dominique Paul Noth
State Plans For Climate Change
Even as DNR backs away, Emergency Management releases climate change strategy.Jan 25th, 2017 by Rob Moore
Shocking Charges in Lincoln Hills Suit
Youth suffer excruciating pain, shackling, solitary confinement, ACLU suit charges.Jan 25th, 2017 by Gretchen Schuldt
In Defense Of The Press
President declares war on the media. But we’ll get a straighter story from them.Jan 25th, 2017 by John Torinus
Local Activists Join Dakota Protest
They join Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to oppose North Dakota oil pipeline.Jan 25th, 2017 by Edgar Mendez
More Views of Masonic Hotel
See the rooftop beer garden and how the new tower connects to the building.Jan 24th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
Crivello Makes Al McGuire Come Alive
Milwaukee native and Broadway actor returns for Rep’s ‘McGuire’ and nails it.Jan 24th, 2017 by Dominique Paul Noth
Runaway Horses Plagued Vliet Street
Killing and injuring many in the 19th century. Then the streetcar arrived.Jan 24th, 2017 by Carl Baehr
John Menard, the Self-Made Man
Forbes ranks him near the top in that category, though below Oprah.Jan 24th, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
A Hard Reign of Prejudice Coming?
Trump could open door to discrimination against LGBTQ people.Jan 24th, 2017 by Michail Takach