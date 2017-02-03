Reject Partisanship, Redraw Voting Maps
Lawmakers should hold public hearings, create competitive districts serving the voters.Read the full story by Andrea Kaminski...
The Last Syrian Refugees Arrive
State has taken in 75,000 refugees since 1970s, but Trump could slam door shut.Feb 3rd, 2017 by Dee J. Hall
Senators Want 31% Hike In Expenses
Republicans want per diem pay raise, but oppose minimum wage increase for state workers.Feb 3rd, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
Tax Break for Wealthy Keeps Growing
11 claimants will get $22 million tax break under Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit.Feb 3rd, 2017 by Tamarine Cornelius
Meinecke Paid For Street Named After Him
The lasting legacy of toy importer and German immigrant Adolph Meinecke.Feb 2nd, 2017 by Carl Baehr
“Manchester” Is a Director’s Triumph
Despite Best Actor nod for Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea” is director Kenneth Lonergan’s movie.Feb 2nd, 2017 by Dominique Paul Noth
Trump Tariffs Will Hurt State Workers
Manufacturers like Harley will suffer, as when a steel tariff was imposed in 2002.Feb 2nd, 2017 by John Norquist
Walker Dodges Student Debt Crisis
1 million state residents have $19 billion student loan debt, Walker does little.Feb 2nd, 2017 by Scot Ross
How Trump Threatens The Press
“Alternative facts,” muzzling employees, blocking media access prevents scrutiny.Feb 2nd, 2017 by Mark Pitsch
New UCC Facility For Women Addicts
Heroin overdose deaths in county up 241% since 2010.Feb 2nd, 2017 by Naomi Waxman
How Realtors Association Gains Clout
$10 million in campaign donations, heavy lobbying wins it favored legislation.Feb 2nd, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
The Power of Shostakovich
Prometheus Trio plays 1944 Trio, whose unique soundscapes capture war's emotions.Feb 1st, 2017 by Michael Barndt
To March or Not to March?
Plans for National Pride March disrupt pridefest schedules in Milwaukee, 20 cities.Feb 1st, 2017 by Michail Takach
Court’s Redistricting Order A Problem?
The solution that Democrats have cheered may not be so simple.Feb 1st, 2017 by Bruce Thompson
UW System Needs Tighter Financial Controls
UW-Oshkosh scandal points to problem. Yet Walker opposed UW system audit.Feb 1st, 2017 by John Torinus
‘Fences’ Offers Powerhouse Performances
As good as Denzel Washington is, Viola Davis is even better.Feb 1st, 2017 by Dominique Paul Noth
City Panel Okays Big Westown Upgrades
Re-doing Grand Theatre for MSO, new Bon Ton contract, major street upgrades.Feb 1st, 2017 by Graham Kilmer
The Problem Of Architecture Review Boards
All the rules for developers kill bad buildings. But do they also kill the great ones?Feb 1st, 2017 by Tom Bamberger
Black Firm To Build Bader Headquarters
Black-owned construction firm creating new Bader foundation building on MLK Dr.Feb 1st, 2017 by Edgar Mendez
Who Is Minding DOT’s Spending?
Cost overruns, lack of transparency and oversight has led to huge transportation costs.Jan 31st, 2017 by State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout
‘Hidden Figures’ Simplifies Racial Realities
But the feel-good, smash hit about black women NASA specialists has strong moments.Jan 31st, 2017 by Dominique Paul Noth
Clarke Square Apartments Advance
Unique apartment project, high-growth internet company and grocery move forward.Jan 31st, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
Can Liberal Talk Radio Succeed?
A new Milwaukee radio station with a unique approach is about to find out.Jan 31st, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
Michigan Donors Get State Contract
$42,500 for Walker concealed donors' identities, traced to company getting contract.Jan 31st, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
We’re Among 164 “Creative” Cities
Monthly CreativeMornings at Charles Allis museum are part of worldwide network.Jan 31st, 2017 by Gabrielle Barriere
The Gospel According to Ray Charles
His version of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a classic.Jan 31st, 2017 by John Sieger