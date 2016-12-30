Goodbye Downtown Transit Center
Bus barn is coming down for 44-floor, lakefront high rise, The Couture.See the photos by Jeramey Jannene...
“What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”
A classic performed with that beautiful light touch by Ella Fitzgerald.Dec 30th, 2016 by John Sieger
Public’s Trust Abused on Police Videos
Flynn, Barrett gave misleading statements on Sylville Smith video, yet it still hasn’t been released.Dec 29th, 2016 by Bill Lueders
Rebuild The Domes
Joint city-county-state effort should rebuild domes and maximize its tourism potential.Dec 29th, 2016 by Rep. Josh Zepnick
State Revenue Well Below Projections
Quietly released report shows anemic tax collections, points to budget problems.Dec 29th, 2016 by Jon Peacock
Developers Building Less Parking Per Bedroom
After 70 years of ever more parking, developers are cutting back, new report shows.Dec 28th, 2016 by Angie Schmitt
2016 Election Results Prove Gerrymandering
State election totals by ward prove the problem again. How will courts react?Dec 28th, 2016 by Bruce Thompson
State Law Constrains Entrepreneurs
Employee non-compete contracts make Wisconsin less competitive, less innovative.Dec 28th, 2016 by Mayor Tom Barrett
A Conservative Defends UW Academic Freedom
Curtailing “whiteness” course isn’t the answer, more diversity in offerings at UW is.Dec 27th, 2016 by Rick Esenberg
Bikers Brings Benefits for Motorists
Studies show more biking and bike-friendly policies reduce auto traffic, accidents.Dec 27th, 2016 by Dave Cieslewicz
Top 10 Political Stories of 2016
Trump’s Wisconsin win, of course. But what else?Dec 26th, 2016 by Steven Walters
Youth Soccer Club Helps Teens
Northwest side group youth “off the streets” and learning to communicate.Dec 26th, 2016 by Allison Steines
DNR Censors All Climate Change Info
Key facts, scientific consensus on climate change and Great Lakes removed.Dec 26th, 2016 by James Rowen
A Strong Voice for Immigrant Families
Christine Neumann–Ortiz led 80,000 people in powerful immigrant rights march.Dec 24th, 2016 by Nicholas Molina
The Year In Development
Jeramey Jannene chats with jolly trio on WMSE's "The Disclaimer." Fun, informative.Dec 23rd, 2016 by Urban Milwaukee
Say Goodbye To Frozen Toes
Finally, winter cycling footwear to keep toes toasty: Bonrager’s new winter boots.Dec 23rd, 2016 by Dave Schlabowske
Cops’ Training Shows Their Humanity
As outreach to community, Police Academy invites black pastors to observe training.Dec 23rd, 2016 by Charles Robinson Sr.
Northwestern Mutual Writes Name in Sky
No more 'quiet company,' its name written atop the towering high-rise.Dec 23rd, 2016 by Jeramey Jannene
Obamacare Repeal Would Slash Kids’ Coverage
Number of uninsured children in Wisconsin would rise from 49,000 to 96,000.Dec 23rd, 2016 by Jon Peacock
Wisconsin Property Taxes Up By 1.6%
School districts up just 0.1%, while technical colleges have biggest hike, up 4.2%.Dec 22nd, 2016 by Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance
Dollars For Docs From Drug Companies
State doctors, hospitals raked in $50.4 million and tend to prescribe those drugs.Dec 22nd, 2016 by Bruce Murphy
Chuck Berry Rocks Your Christmas
“Run Rudolph Run” has the classic Chuck rhythm and the lyrics are a stitch.Dec 22nd, 2016 by John Sieger
250 Mentors For Black Youths
Annual “We Got This” event pairs African American men and boys, all tuxedo-clad.Dec 22nd, 2016 by Andrea Waxman
Nass’s Cheap Shot At UW Course
Legislator’s stance on "whiteness" course puts him in league with white nationalists.Dec 22nd, 2016 by Matt Rothschild
Why Ryan Opposed Buy American Plan
Baldwin plan echoed Trump’s doctrine, got killed by lobbyists for foreign companies.Dec 22nd, 2016 by Bruce Murphy
The Return of Hamburger Mary’s
Moxie's opens in Whitefish Bay. And Downtown loses Bruegger's bagels.Dec 21st, 2016 by Mitchel Writt