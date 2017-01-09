Dems Look to Solve Gerrymandering

Dems Look to Solve Gerrymandering

Federal court struck down state's legislative districts. Hansen offers solution.

Jan 9th, 2017 by
Photo Gallery: Transit Center Tower Demolition
Photo Gallery

Transit Center Tower Demolition

Five-story clock tower knocked down to make way for 44-floor apartment tower.

Jan 8th, 2017 by
Biking: Why Mark Gottlieb Will Be Missed
Biking

Why Mark Gottlieb Will Be Missed

DOT Secretary sought to fix all the state’s transportation needs. Maybe that’s why he’s gone.

Jan 8th, 2017 by
Op Ed: Democrats Must Fight Back Or Lose
Op Ed

Democrats Must Fight Back Or Lose

Wisconsin is ground zero for Republican scorched earth tactics. How will Dems respond?

Jan 8th, 2017 by
County Wants Citizen Input on Health Facility

County Wants Citizen Input on Health Facility

New behavioral facility on North Side will provide mental health care 24 hours a day.

Jan 8th, 2017 by
Eyes on Milwaukee: Milwaukee’s Most Schizophrenic Developer?
Eyes on Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s Most Schizophrenic Developer?

Joshua Jeffers is spending millions to redevelop the Mackie Building and famed Grain Exchange.

Jan 7th, 2017 by
Friday Photos: The New Mercantile Building
Friday Photos

The New Mercantile Building

Historic Third Ward building from 1909 getting modern, glassy addition.

Jan 6th, 2017 by
5 Cities With Model Parks Systems

5 Cities With Model Parks Systems

Can Milwaukee learn lessons from them on how to fund its parks?

Jan 6th, 2017 by
Bar Exam: Top 10 Tavern Reviews of 2016
Bar Exam

Top 10 Tavern Reviews of 2016

Including historic, oddly unique taverns in Bay View, Riverwest and Brady Street areas.

Jan 6th, 2017 by
Op Ed: The Anti-Green Governor
Op Ed

The Anti-Green Governor

While Republicans like John Kasich embrace green measures to boost jobs, Walker rejects them all.

Jan 6th, 2017 by
Court Watch: Four Candidates For Muni Court Judge
Court Watch

Four Candidates For Muni Court Judge

Incumbent Judge Valarie Hill faces three challengers and many questions.

Jan 6th, 2017 by
Wisconsin Budget: Federal Cuts Could Hurt State Programs
Wisconsin Budget

Federal Cuts Could Hurt State Programs

Federal dollars account for 29% of state budget.

Jan 6th, 2017 by
City Panel Approves Bucks Plaza Design

City Panel Approves Bucks Plaza Design

Plaza would be created by closing off 4th St., could include ice rink and farmers market.

Jan 5th, 2017 by
Sieger On Songs: How Mickey & Sylvia Changed Music
Sieger On Songs

How Mickey & Sylvia Changed Music

Their 50s hit, “Love is Strange,” brought the bent notes of the blues into rock.

Jan 5th, 2017 by
City Streets: The Barons of Bay View
City Streets

The Barons of Bay View

Wealthy businessmen Stephen Clement and Eber Ward founded Bay View, named many streets.

Jan 5th, 2017 by
Murphy’s Law: State Justice System Uses Racially Biased Test
Murphy’s Law

State Justice System Uses Racially Biased Test

Wisconsin Corrections uses test with bias against blacks in sentencing, parole.

Jan 5th, 2017 by
Campaign Cash: Sand Mining Project Targets Wetlands
Campaign Cash

Sand Mining Project Targets Wetlands

Meteor Timber donates $23,000 to state politicians, wants to destroy 17 acres of forested wetlands.

Jan 5th, 2017 by
Wisconsin Budget: Most States Hike Minimum Wage
Wisconsin Budget

Most States Hike Minimum Wage

Wisconsin is among 24 states that have kept it at $7.25 an hour.

Jan 5th, 2017 by
Dining: The French Bistro Flair of Le Reve
Dining

The French Bistro Flair of Le Reve

There’s not one sandwich on the menu I wouldn’t order again.

Jan 4th, 2017 by
House Confidential

The Top 10 Stories of 2016

Readers' favorites? Stories about mansions, rich people, sports stars, politicians.

Jan 4th, 2017 by
Data Wonk: How Will Trumponomics Impact State?
Data Wonk

How Will Trumponomics Impact State?

If he targets trade with China, that’s a major trading partner for Wisconsin.

Jan 4th, 2017 by
Op Ed: Only Wisconsin Scrubs Climate Change info
Op Ed

Only Wisconsin Scrubs Climate Change info

Other Great Lakes states inform citizens of climate change impact on environment.

Jan 4th, 2017 by
Court Watch: Justice Ziegler, 37 Judges Unopposed
Court Watch

Justice Ziegler, 37 Judges Unopposed

Just 11 of 48 Circuit Court judges face opponents in April Election

Jan 4th, 2017 by
Milwaukee Builds A Wall

Milwaukee Builds A Wall

“Wall of Strength” in Clarke Square erected to combat fear and divisiveness.

Jan 4th, 2017 by
Bar Exam: Bremen Cafe’s Roots Go Back to 1895
Bar Exam

Bremen Cafe’s Roots Go Back to 1895

Building began as bar in 1895 and much is still original in popular Riverwest bar.

Jan 3rd, 2017 by