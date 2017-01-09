Shake-Up Of City’s Dining Scene
Campezuchi, Mimma’s, Trocadero, Midwest Diner all closing their doors.Read the full story by Emily Thome...
Brad Schlaikowskiby Newaukee
Why Ziegler Has No Opponentby Steven Walters
Dems Look to Solve Gerrymandering
Federal court struck down state's legislative districts. Hansen offers solution.Jan 9th, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
Transit Center Tower Demolition
Five-story clock tower knocked down to make way for 44-floor apartment tower.Jan 8th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
Why Mark Gottlieb Will Be Missed
DOT Secretary sought to fix all the state’s transportation needs. Maybe that’s why he’s gone.Jan 8th, 2017 by Dave Cieslewicz
Democrats Must Fight Back Or Lose
Wisconsin is ground zero for Republican scorched earth tactics. How will Dems respond?Jan 8th, 2017 by Scot Ross
County Wants Citizen Input on Health Facility
New behavioral facility on North Side will provide mental health care 24 hours a day.Jan 8th, 2017 by Naomi Waxman
Milwaukee’s Most Schizophrenic Developer?
Joshua Jeffers is spending millions to redevelop the Mackie Building and famed Grain Exchange.Jan 7th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
The New Mercantile Building
Historic Third Ward building from 1909 getting modern, glassy addition.Jan 6th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene
5 Cities With Model Parks Systems
Can Milwaukee learn lessons from them on how to fund its parks?Jan 6th, 2017 by Virginia Small
Top 10 Tavern Reviews of 2016
Including historic, oddly unique taverns in Bay View, Riverwest and Brady Street areas.Jan 6th, 2017 by Michael Horne
The Anti-Green Governor
While Republicans like John Kasich embrace green measures to boost jobs, Walker rejects them all.Jan 6th, 2017 by James Rowen
Four Candidates For Muni Court Judge
Incumbent Judge Valarie Hill faces three challengers and many questions.Jan 6th, 2017 by Gretchen Schuldt
Federal Cuts Could Hurt State Programs
Federal dollars account for 29% of state budget.Jan 6th, 2017 by Tamarine Cornelius
City Panel Approves Bucks Plaza Design
Plaza would be created by closing off 4th St., could include ice rink and farmers market.Jan 5th, 2017 by Graham Kilmer
How Mickey & Sylvia Changed Music
Their 50s hit, “Love is Strange,” brought the bent notes of the blues into rock.Jan 5th, 2017 by John Sieger
The Barons of Bay View
Wealthy businessmen Stephen Clement and Eber Ward founded Bay View, named many streets.Jan 5th, 2017 by Carl Baehr
State Justice System Uses Racially Biased Test
Wisconsin Corrections uses test with bias against blacks in sentencing, parole.Jan 5th, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
Sand Mining Project Targets Wetlands
Meteor Timber donates $23,000 to state politicians, wants to destroy 17 acres of forested wetlands.Jan 5th, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
Most States Hike Minimum Wage
Wisconsin is among 24 states that have kept it at $7.25 an hour.Jan 5th, 2017 by Tamarine Cornelius
The French Bistro Flair of Le Reve
There’s not one sandwich on the menu I wouldn’t order again.Jan 4th, 2017 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
The Top 10 Stories of 2016
Readers' favorites? Stories about mansions, rich people, sports stars, politicians.Jan 4th, 2017 by Michael Horne
How Will Trumponomics Impact State?
If he targets trade with China, that’s a major trading partner for Wisconsin.Jan 4th, 2017 by Bruce Thompson
Only Wisconsin Scrubs Climate Change info
Other Great Lakes states inform citizens of climate change impact on environment.Jan 4th, 2017 by James Rowen
Justice Ziegler, 37 Judges Unopposed
Just 11 of 48 Circuit Court judges face opponents in April ElectionJan 4th, 2017 by Gretchen Schuldt
Milwaukee Builds A Wall
“Wall of Strength” in Clarke Square erected to combat fear and divisiveness.Jan 4th, 2017 by Allison Steines
Bremen Cafe’s Roots Go Back to 1895
Building began as bar in 1895 and much is still original in popular Riverwest bar.Jan 3rd, 2017 by Michael Horne