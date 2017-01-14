Campaign Cash: Business Groups Back Pay Hike For Judges
Business Groups Back Pay Hike For Judges

Roggensack wants 16% raise for judges, special interests' support causes “clear conflict”?

Jan 14th, 2017 by
Now Serving: East Side Gets Monster Pizza
East Side Gets Monster Pizza

Plus: New Blue Water Grill in Bronzeville. And Buckley's will expand.

Jan 13th, 2017 by
Campaign Cash: Please Reform the Courts, Judges Ask
Please Reform the Courts, Judges Ask

54 retired judges urge Supreme Court to pass recusal rules for cases with big campaign donors.

Jan 13th, 2017 by
Sieger On Songs: Why Gerry And The Pacemakers?
Why Gerry And The Pacemakers?

Because of the wistful charm of “Don’t Let The Sun Catch You Crying.”

Jan 13th, 2017 by
Biking: New Bike Fees, Taxes Coming?
New Bike Fees, Taxes Coming?

Increased fees for bikers using state parks and other hikes could be proposed.

Jan 13th, 2017 by
Wisconsin Budget: New Report Finds Teacher Shortages
New Report Finds Teacher Shortages

More than half of state’s school districts face “extreme shortages” of math, science, technology teachers.

Jan 13th, 2017 by
Say Hello To “Vignette”

Fourth phase of The North End project has a jazzy name and May 2017 opening.

Jan 13th, 2017 by
Court Watch: Most Reversed Judge Of The Year
Most Reversed Judge Of The Year

Judge William Gabler had four cases overturned by higher courts in 2016.

Jan 12th, 2017 by
Will Trump Ape Wisconsin DNR?

State’s scrubbing of all climate change info could be a model for Trump administration.

Jan 12th, 2017 by
Donovan Favors Journey House Plan

Donovan Favors Journey House Plan

Change is "scary,” he says of apartment complex serving youth aged out of foster care.

Jan 12th, 2017 by
Murphy’s Law: City’s $1 Home Program a Great Idea
City’s $1 Home Program a Great Idea

But you’d never know it, given how some of the media covered it.

Jan 12th, 2017 by
Campaign Cash: GOP Lawmaker Wants More Mining
GOP Lawmaker Wants More Mining

Tom Tiffany, a favorite of special interest donors, seeks to repeal mining moratorium law.

Jan 12th, 2017 by
Data Wonk: 5 Issues Democrats Must Face
5 Issues Democrats Must Face

The data is clear: Democrats must change strategies or they will never succeed.

Jan 11th, 2017 by
Art Internships Help Local Teens

Art Internships Help Local Teens

Since 2001, more than 800 students have interned with ArtWorks.

Jan 11th, 2017 by
Op Ed: GOP Attacks Threaten UW Free Speech
GOP Attacks Threaten UW Free Speech

Liberal and conservative professors, students must be able to discuss any issues.

Jan 11th, 2017 by
Plenty of Horne: Glorioso’s Will Expand on Brady
Glorioso’s Will Expand on Brady

Its old store will become cooking school, demonstration kitchen and more.

Jan 11th, 2017 by
New Development For Villard Avenue

New Development For Villard Avenue

City zoning change will allow four-story, 33-unit apartment complex on 37th and Villard.

Jan 11th, 2017 by
City’s $1 House Program Criticized

City’s $1 House Program Criticized

Residents question why only developers can buy foreclosed homes for a dollar.

Jan 11th, 2017 by
Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the Welford Sanders Lofts
Inside the Welford Sanders Lofts

Former shoe factory becoming apartments and offices, will help revive MLK Drive.

Jan 10th, 2017 by
Dining: Dinner at the Homesick Restaurant
Dinner at the Homesick Restaurant

New place in West Allis, The Farmer’s Wife, serves comfort food from the 1950s.

Jan 10th, 2017 by
Murphy’s Law: Ron Johnson Asleep on Russian Hacking?
Ron Johnson Asleep on Russian Hacking?

He was informed of problem, did nothing, then misled public about it.

Jan 10th, 2017 by
Op Ed: The Pro-Pollution Legislators
The Pro-Pollution Legislators

Tiffany and Jarchow get big payoffs from special interests, and rural folks get tainted drinking water.

Jan 10th, 2017 by
We Serve Animals — And People

We Serve Animals — And People

Human Society VP Jill Kline has helped oversee huge increase in spay/neuter rate.

Jan 10th, 2017 by
St. John’s Considers Expansion

Retirement home on Prospect would build addition in parking lot on Kane Pl.

Jan 9th, 2017 by
Op Ed: Medicaid Block Grants Could Hurt Wisconsin
Medicaid Block Grants Could Hurt Wisconsin

20% of state’s citizens, 1.1 million, depend on Medicaid. Block grant system would threaten them with cutbacks.

Jan 9th, 2017 by