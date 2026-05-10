Plus: A proposed pizzeria, Korean-style pub and a new plan for Wayfinder.

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In the 13 years since Wisconsin State Fair launched its inaugural Sporkies competition, entries have grown increasingly over the top as vendors angle to outdo creations from years prior.

The lineup has evolved from relatively simple, craveable offerings — Cajun mac and cheese and an iced Irish coffee float were among the finalists in 2013 — to Mad Libs-style mashups like 2025’s blueberry breakfast bratwurst, as vendors lean into viral food trends, unexpected ingredient pairings and eye-catching presentations in hopes of capturing judges’ and fairgoers’ attention.

And 2026 is no exception. Wisconsin State Fair officials announced this year’s finalists in late April, selecting the top eight of 29 Sporkies entries and four Drinkies from a pool of 24. The list includes a mix of sweet and savory entries — several featuring global influences and most with a deep-fried component.

Exotic Meat Grill’s Bayou Crunch Cup layers alligator nuggets and breaded crawfish bites over sidewinder fries with Cajun slaw and comeback sauce, finished with pickled okra and a whole crawfish.

WürstBar leans into Milwaukee flavors with the Cream City Cone, a soft pretzel cone dipped in dill pickle mustard and filled with bratwurst, sautéed onions and mushrooms, melted cheddar and a cheese curd.

Bud Pavilion’s Porky Puff wraps pulled pork, peach filling and garlic-herb cheese in puff pastry, finished with hot honey and mustard seeds.

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Sweet options include Deep-Fried Horchata Balls from Badger Bites and Sweet Lemon Berry Cheese Curds from Saz’s BBQ; the company took home top honors in 2024 with another lemon-flavored creation: Deep-Fried Lemonade Bites.

Blue Moon Tavern at the Park will serve Tinga Tango Chicharrones — a twist on traditional nachos featuring housemade pork rinds and toppings, with additional finalists including Al Pastor Pizza from Charlie’s Pizza and Birria Flamin’ Bombs from Fiesta Grill & Cantina.

Drinkies range from Fluffy’s Candy Cut Donuts’ Cookie Butter Coffee Float to Old Fashioned Sipper Club’s Tilt-a-Spritz, a SpinCity-inspired mocktail. All Things Jerky’s Color-Changing Swamp Juice combines blue raspberry lemonade with a syringe of “swamp potion,” plus gummy gators, candy frogs and Pop Rocks, while Deep-Fried Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick’s Hot Honey Chicken Lemonade blends fresh-squeezed lemonade with Mike’s Hot Honey and honey popping juice pearls, topped with honey-battered chicken nuggets.

A panel of celebrity judges will crown a winner for each category on Aug. 4. The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will run from Aug. 6 through 16.

Korean Pub and Restaurant For National Avenue

Hae Jin Park has a keen eye for potential, often envisioning the ideal business to fill empty buildings she passes by. “It’s in my blood,” she said. “I see a place and think, ‘That could be a successful tea store, or that would make a great restaurant.'” At 839 W. National Ave., Park sees a cozy dining room with lanterns glowing overhead, a social bar counter framed by a Korean-style roof and a peaceful, plant-filled patio. In her vision, guests are digging into fried dumplings and beef intestine soup, toasting trendy highball cocktails and sipping soju. This project is one she’ll get to bring to life. Park and her brother, Jungwoo, plan to open Soonja’s Seoul Pocha there this summer. It is set to replace The National Cafe, which closed last December after 17 years in business.

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Lawsuit Seeks to Block Food Truck Curfew

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Pizzeria Planned For Burleigh Street

Great pizza starts with quality dough, and Stephen Meenk has spent decades perfecting his. After years of sharing it with a limited audience of friends and family, the hobby chef is now preparing for a leap into the restaurant industry, with plans to open Meenk Bros Pizza Co. at 8415 W. Burleigh St. The proposed restaurant would feature New York-style pies made with “simple, high-quality ingredients” such as San Marzano tomatoes, specialty pepperoni and Tuscan olive oil — all on a base of cold-fermented dough. Its preparation has become muscle memory for Meenk, who “can pretty much do it blindfolded,” he said. But it hasn’t always come easily. “The first time I made pizza, it was awful. It’s like, ‘What did I do wrong here? What happened?'” The pizzeria would add to Meenk’s existing career; he also works full time as a respiratory therapist. Though he acknowledged balancing a new project will mean “burning the candle at both ends,” Meenk said he’s prepared for the challenge. Entrepreneurship, like pizza dough, is something he’s confident he will master in time.

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Florida Educator Would Take Over Historic Trimborn Farm

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Could AI Be a Lifeline For Milwaukee Grocers?

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Introducing the City’s Largest Flautas

A new vendor specializing in foot-long flautas is headed to Zócalo Food Park. Flautas y Chilaquiles Los Villa plans to open full time at 636 S. 6th St. in the coming months, its first permanent home since closing its brick-and-mortar restaurant last spring. Co-owner Israel Villarreal told Urban Milwaukee the truck would continue with the same menu, offering its namesake flautas — served in a cup with layers of fresh vegetables and a choice of sauce — along with customizable chilaquiles, tacos, salsa-dunked pambazos, tortas and burgers. Drinks such as jamaica, an agua fresca made from hibiscus flowers, will also be featured.

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New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in April

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Good City Became Wayfinder, Now Becoming Event Space

Just over a year after opening in the former Good City Brewing space at 2108 N. Farwell Ave., Wayfinder will host its final restaurant service this weekend as the business transitions to an events-focused model. A co-located tiki bar, The Rooftop, will remain public-facing. Owners Mike and Joan Doble announced the shift in an online post Wednesday, expressing gratitude for customers’ “support, kind words and repeat visits” during Wayfinder‘s tenure. “Over the past year, we’ve been incredibly proud to serve you—creating dishes we love and building a team that means the world to us,” the couple shared in a statement. “We’ve built a strong events business over the years, and we believe this space is a perfect fit for what’s next.”

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