Good City Became Wayfinder, Now Becoming Event Space

Restaurant will host its final service this weekend, one year after opening on Farwell Avenue.

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Just over a year after opening in the former Good City Brewing space at 2108 N. Farwell Ave., Wayfinder will host its final restaurant service this weekend as the business transitions to an events-focused model.

A co-located tiki bar, The Rooftop, will remain public-facing.

Owners Mike and Joan Doble announced the shift in an online post Wednesday, expressing gratitude for customers’ “support, kind words and repeat visits” during Wayfinder‘s tenure.

“Over the past year, we’ve been incredibly proud to serve you—creating dishes we love and building a team that means the world to us,” the couple shared in a statement. “We’ve built a strong events business over the years, and we believe this space is a perfect fit for what’s next.”

The Dobles said they envision the new Wayfinder as an ideal setting for small weddings, corporate gatherings and more, saying the venue “shines brightest when it brings people together.”

When it opened in April 2025, Wayfinder offered a menu of small plates and shareables with inspiration from the Dobles’ extensive travels, highlighting flavors from destinations like the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Central and South America.

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A current menu includes Filipino wings with coconut rice and pico, fried brussels sprouts with blueberry-horseradish sauce and a vegan black bean burger.

The restaurant will remain open through May 3 with a limited menu. Its hours of operation are Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

The Rooftop, a casual, open-air bar featuring a hand-painted mural by local artist Chloe King, is set to reopen Memorial Day weekend. The tiki-themed tavern offers cocktails, frozen drinks, beer and wine, with the option to carry in food.

Wayfinder and The Rooftop operate under Explorium Hospitality Group, which also owns The Explorium Brewpub locations in the Historic Third Ward, Greendale and Wauwatosa, along with Explorium Distilled in Deer District.