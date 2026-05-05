Introducing the City’s Largest Flautas

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A new vendor specializing in foot-long flautas is headed to Zócalo Food Park.

Flautas y Chilaquiles Los Villa plans to open full time at 636 S. 6th St. in the coming months, its first permanent home since closing its brick-and-mortar restaurant last spring.

Co-owner Israel Villarreal told Urban Milwaukee the truck would continue with the same menu, offering its namesake flautas — served in a cup with layers of fresh vegetables and a choice of sauce — along with customizable chilaquiles, tacos, salsa-dunked pambazos, tortas and burgers.

Drinks such as jamaica, an agua fresca made from hibiscus flowers, will also be featured.

Villarreal, who co-owns the business with his wife, Elizabeth Flores Campos, said the decision to open at Zócalo was influenced by the park’s growing popularity, family atmosphere and cultural diversity.

“You can spend a pleasant day there with loved ones, and I think we can share a little bit of Mexican culture with everyone,” he said.

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The married couple brings a lifelong love of food and cooking to the business, which first launched as a food trailer in early 2024. Both grew up in Mexico City immersed in local cuisine; Villarreal’s mother operated a kitchen serving Mexican food, and Campos’ father sold carnitas.

After several months of mobile operation, the couple opened a full-service restaurant at 3530 W. National Ave. in September 2024. That location closed in May 2025 and was replaced by Madison-based Taqueria El Arriero, which has also since closed.

The business is awaiting Milwaukee Common Council approval for its license, and has not yet set an opening date. In the meantime — and after its launch at Zócalo — Los Villa will continue operating its second food truck at festivals across Milwaukee, Racine and Madison.

Los Villa joins a wave of new vendors at the food park, including Nadi Plates, Isa’s Ice Cream and Chucho’s Red Tacos. The lineup also includes SapSap, Modern Maki, Las Virellas, Anytime Arepa, Ruby’s Bagels and Elevate Coffee.

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