Bay View High School, MPS Unveil Student-Run Food Truck

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Cheers rose from a crowd gathered at Bay View High School Thursday afternoon as students pulled down a black sheet to reveal a new student-led food truck.

The mobile restaurant, 414 ATE, will be managed by students under the direction of culinary arts teacher Ann Marie Sims. It is set to hit the streets later this year, aiming to provide summer employment for students while also helping them build career-ready skills in culinary arts, entrepreneurship, accounting and technology.

“This is what happens when an educator, some kids that don’t say no, an administration that stands up to support us and some wonderful minds come together,” Sims said. “We end up here with a food truck.”

The industry-grade truck was parked on the football field for its reveal and ribbon-cutting ceremony, which opened with performances from the school’s drumline, step team and cheerleading squad. Dozens of students who collaborated to create — and will soon manage — the business were also in attendance.

The project is the first of its kind in Milwaukee Public Schools, made possible through Intuit for Education’s Food Truck Program, which supports educators with fully equipped food trucks, an entrepreneurial finance curriculum and business tools like QuickBooks and Mailchimp. MPS is the ninth district in the country and the only one in Wisconsin to launch an Intuit-supported student‑run food truck.

“More than just a kitchen on wheels, this program is a mobile classroom that turns students into entrepreneurs, one shift at a time,” said Karla Moultak, a representative of financial software company Intuit, adding that the partnership aims to meet “a critical need” for career preparation in schools. “It’s not just about serving food, it’s about serving opportunity.”

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Principal Jeff Gaddis and MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius also attended the unveiling, which included lunch — not from the food truck — and informational tables.

“Today really belongs to our students,” Cassellius said. “Their creativity, their dedication and their hard work have turned an idea into reality. They’re showing us what’s possible when young people are trusted with real opportunity.”

A bulletin board displayed handwritten notes from students about their experience in the program. Some praised the opportunity to “build real-world skills” and bring their dreams to life, while another noted plans to one day launch their own food truck.

414 ATE is not yet operational — still waiting on permitting and inspection — but Sims said it is in high demand. “A lot of people are pulling on us, so we need to get a feel for where we’ll be able to be and map that out.”

She said the truck plans to travel throughout the community and operate on campus, including at athletic events and possibly other MPS locations.

The menu for 414 ATE is not yet finalized. Students will lead its creation with input from Sims.

“I pray that this is not the last food truck that comes into this city,” she added, pointing to successful culinary programs at James Madison High School, Washington High School and Harold S. Vincent High School.

“People often highlight the negative things kids are doing, but today, we get to spotlight what our kids came up with and the things they’re doing.”

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