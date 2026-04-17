More Members Means More Coverage

Growth in membership directly translates to growth in journalism.

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The math is simple.

More members mean more reporting capacity.

Every additional membership allows us to devote more time to beat reporting — housing, transportation, city government, business, arts. It creates space for investigative work. It makes it possible to expand into undercovered neighborhoods and issues.

Local journalism is labor-intensive. It requires attending meetings that can last hours. It requires reviewing dense documents and budgets. It requires following up, sometimes repeatedly, when answers aren’t forthcoming.

When membership grows, so does the newsroom’s ability to do that work thoroughly.

That could mean more in-depth series. More explanatory reporting. More profiles of the people shaping Milwaukee’s future. More attention to the communities that too often go uncovered.

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If you’ve ever wished we could cover more — more frequently, more deeply, more widely — membership is the most direct way to make that happen.

Growth in membership directly translates to growth in journalism.