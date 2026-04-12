Plus: The cost of the Michelin deal, a new Korean restaurant and farewell to Gather Bakehouse.

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By now, Milwaukeeans are well aware that area restaurants are under consideration for a 2027 edition of the Michelin Guide. However, the county won’t stand alone, and instead will be paired with restaurants in Milwaukee’s peer cities of Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh.

Speakers at an April 8 press conference touted Milwaukee’s dining scene, venturing beyond the ubiquitous cheese curds and custard to highlight a robust fine-dining scene, diverse global cuisines and burgeoning farm-to-table offerings.

Gwendal Poullennec of the Michelin Guide added to that praise, saying Milwaukee was selected for its potential “in terms of both hospitality and culture” and calling it “an international city.”

“Our inspectors have been exploring Great Lakes cities over the past two years,” he said, adding that in Milwaukee, “there are a lot of hidden gems to be discovered.”

Elsewhere in the region, Cleveland boasts a “layered, multi-cultural” culinary landscape, said Emily Lauer of Destination Cleveland. It’s also a hub for Eastern European-influenced foods, such as pierogi.

“Visitors tell us they come for a weekend and end up talking about their meals for months, from immigrant-owned favorites to barbecue to fine dining,” Lauer said.

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Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Visit Detroit, called the city “a culinary destination on the rise” — one with “authenticity, diversity and affordability,” as well as “one of the largest Middle Eastern food scenes in the country.”

“These dishes carry the identity of our city far beyond our borders,” Molinari said.

The birthplace of iconic foods, including Detroit-style pizza and Coney dogs, Detroit also has a history with Michelin. Visit Detroit in 2024 launched the Michelin Green Guide, which spotlights visitor experiences including art, culture, architecture, music, neighborhoods and entertainment. Locals speculate that spots such as the farm-to-table Freya or Mabel Gray could be in the running for stars.

Minneapolis, which will be considered for the guide without its sister city, St. Paul, is known for its cultural diversity, spanning Midwestern comfort, Indigenous cuisine and international flavors, particularly Hmong and Somali.

“For years, our culinary scene has earned national acclaim, yet we’ve still been called unexpected, underrated and even the ‘best kept secret,'” said Melvin Tennant, president and CEO of Meet Minneapolis. “We want to change that.”

In Minneapolis, star contenders could include the contemporary Demi and Kado no Mise, a high-end Japanese restaurant.

The easternmost city in the Great Lakes guide is Pittsburgh, home to more than 500 restaurants, with thousands more across the region, said Perry Ivery, board chairperson for Visit Pittsburgh.

He said local chefs “draw inspiration from Pittsburgh’s industrial heritage and diverse communities while embracing modern culinary techniques and global flavors.”

Home to locally famous eats like Primanti Bros’ French fry-stuffed sandwich, Pittsburgh is also the birthplace of Heinz Ketchup. It’s no where near a Great Lake, but the Michelin Guide appears to be willing to overlook that for the Steel City and the next entry.

Indianapolis rounds out the region with acclaimed restaurants including Vida, Bluebeard and Tinker Street — as well as the beloved St. Elmo Steak House and its distinct shrimp cocktail.

Morgan Snyder of Visit Indy pointed to a 2022 shoutout from Food & Wine, which named Indianapolis as one of America’s Next Great Food Cities as evidence of its value. “This partnership with Michelin allows us to build on that momentum,” she said.

Poullennec said he expects the upcoming guide to “help put the region on the world culinary map,” noting that each destination has a “unique flavor.” Together, he added, “they will have a greater impact.”

How Much Will Milwaukee Pay For Michelin Guide?

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Michelin Restaurant Ratings Coming to Milwaukee

Milwaukee is getting a visit from the Michelin Man — and hopes tourists will follow suit. Michelin, the French tire manufacturer behind the prestigious Michelin Guide, will consider area restaurants for potential inclusion in its upcoming American Great Lakes edition — the first time the globally recognized rating system could feature Milwaukee establishments. The guide will also consider establishments in Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh. Known as one of the culinary world’s most influential endorsements, the Michelin Guide was first published in the early 1900s, reportedly as a way to encourage more road travel.

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East Side’s AXE MKE to Close, Relocate

After nearly eight years in business on the East Side, AXE MKE is targeting a new location. The axe-throwing bar announced Monday it would close at 1924 E. Kenilworth Ave. and merge with the NorthSouth Club at 230 E. Pittsburgh Ave. Bars & Recreation, which owns both brands, said the move is meant to create an “all-in-one destination” where guests can enjoy multiple games and activities in a single visit. “AXE MKE has built something people genuinely connect with,” said David Poytinger, co-founder of Bars & Recreation, noting that the move provides the brand “space to grow” while also “strengthening the overall experience” offered by Bars & Recreation. The East Side’s AXE MKE will close after service on April 26 and reopen April 30 at NorthSouth Club. Reservations for the new location are available on a rolling basis for bookings 30 days in advance.

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Bay View Bakery Will Close

Gather Bakehouse will close its store in Bay View after service Sunday, April 12, ending a four-year run for the bakery, which originally launched in Menomonee Falls. After weathering moves, expansions, an ownership change and a rebrand, the business at 1100 E. Oklahoma Ave. ultimately met its end because of a maintenance issue, owner Brittany Wohlfeil said in an online statement. “Our building has experienced a significant mechanical failure that has rendered our space inoperable for bakery operations,” Wohlfeil wrote, noting that the decision “was not made by choice” and followed unsuccessful attempts to connect with the landlord for a solution. “We have not been able to obtain the repairs necessary to allow us to safely continue.” Building owner Tom Block did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Council Pushes 60-Day Notice For Grocery Store Closings

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Lakefront Colectivo Closes Temporarily

Caffeine-seekers near Lincoln Memorial Drive may need to travel a bit farther for their fix this workweek. Colectivo Coffee‘s Lakefront cafe will remain closed through Friday for maintenance, a spokesperson confirmed Monday morning. The business at 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr. expects to reopen with regular hours on Saturday, April 11 — just in time for the Milwaukee Marathon, which passes the cafe twice and makes for an especially busy day. Updates will focus on HVAC and general maintenance, including the installation of three air-conditioning units, according to permits. A spokesperson said visual changes will be minimal and the customer experience will remain unchanged. Opened in 2002, Colectivo’s Lakefront cafe was among the brand’s first locations — then known as Alterra — in Milwaukee, joining its Prospect Avenue flagship. Under founders Lincoln Fowler, Ward Fowler and Paul Miller, the 1888 building, originally the Milwaukee River Flushing Station, was transformed into its current format while retaining some of its original equipment, now on display in part of the cafe.

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Caribbean Restaurant For Story Hill

The former Tavo’s Signature Cuisine space in Story Hill is ready for its next chapter. Restaurateurs Gloria Castro and José Luis Soto DeLeon have repainted the building at 5814 W. Blue Mound Road and installed signs announcing plans to launch a new restaurant, Dos Islas Caribbean Kitchen. The partners will each own a 50% share of the business, which plans to serve dishes from Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic — the latter two located on the island of Hispaniola. Staples of the region include plantains, rice, beans and pork, with popular dishes such as mofongo, arroz con gandules, sancocho and soup joumou. However, Dos Islas did not include a proposed menu in its license application.

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Korean Restaurant Opens Downtown

Diners lined up for heaping plates of bulgogi, braised tofu and japchae on Friday, celebrating both the end of the workweek and the start of Soban‘s downtown tenure. Owners Solki Lee and Hyelim Song have expanded their Hales Corners-based business with a second location at 776 N. Milwaukee St., offering scratch-made Korean food in a fast-casual format. The experience is streamlined, with vats of prepared proteins, sides and sauces moving customers quickly through the line. But Soban sets itself apart from similar chains — the food is made fresh daily from family recipes, and customers are greeted with smiles and shouts of “annyeonghaseyo” as they walk through the door. “Our core value is hospitality to everybody,” Lee told Urban Milwaukee last November.

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Two Wingstop Restaurants Plan April Openings

Milwaukee could end the month with two new Wingstop locations, bringing the city’s total to six. Proposed restaurants at 2935 N. Oakland Ave. and 3266 S. 27th St. list April 15 and 17 as target opening dates on their Google Business profiles, respectively, though a company representative said the dates could be pushed later in the month. The East Side location would replace a former George Webb restaurant that closed in early 2025, while the southside site was previously occupied by GameStop. Both locations are expected to serve the chain’s signature chicken wings, available in more than a dozen flavors ranging from “no heat” to “all the heat,” including mango habanero, Louisiana rub and Hawaiian. The menu also includes boneless wings and chicken tenders with a choice of sauces, along with sides such as Cajun fried corn and Louisiana voodoo fries.

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