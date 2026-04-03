Two Wingstop Restaurants Plan April Openings

The chain will have six Milwaukee restaurants when new locations open.

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Milwaukee could end the month with two new Wingstop locations, bringing the city’s total to six.

Proposed restaurants at 2935 N. Oakland Ave. and 3266 S. 27th St. list April 15 and 17 as target opening dates on their Google Business profiles, respectively, though a company representative said the dates could be pushed later in the month.

The East Side location would replace a former George Webb restaurant that closed in early 2025, while the southside site was previously occupied by GameStop.

Both locations are expected to serve the chain’s signature chicken wings, available in more than a dozen flavors ranging from “no heat” to “all the heat,” including mango habanero, Louisiana rub and Hawaiian. The menu also includes boneless wings and chicken tenders with a choice of sauces, along with sides such as Cajun fried corn and Louisiana voodoo fries.

Franchisee Asif Rajabali will lead the new restaurants, adding to an existing Milwaukee portfolio that includes locations on Capitol Drive, 15th Street, Milwaukee Street and Good Hope Road. Rajabali, a Texas resident, is CEO of ARS Brands, a franchise group operating more than 100 Wingstop and Dunkin’ locations across Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Texas.

Wingstop was founded in 1994 and began franchising in 1997. The brand now has more than 3,000 locations worldwide following record growth over the past two years. It is owned by private equity firm Roark Capital Group, whose portfolio includes Dunkin’, Subway, Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.

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The East Side location will add to a handful of fast food restaurants near the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, joining nearby spots including Buffalo Wild Wings Go, Cousins Subs, Shawarma House, Cheba Hut, Sal’s Pizza and Little Caesars.

Its proposed hours are 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. daily, according to a license application.

Just north of the site, a reconstruction project along Oakland Avenue in Shorewood is progressing, affecting traffic between Capitol Drive and Glendale Avenue.

The 27th Street location is planned for the Ohio Plaza Shopping Center, a multi-tenant building with businesses including H&R Block, Papa John’s, Charleys Cheesesteaks, Western Union and No. 1 Chinese Restaurant.

It would operate daily from 10:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

License applications for both restaurants are pending Milwaukee Common Council approval.

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