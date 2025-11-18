Soban Has Big Expansion Plans

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Just seven months after launching their flagship restaurant in Hales Corners, Soban owners Solki Lee and Hyelim Song are preparing to expand with a second location in downtown Milwaukee.

Urban Milwaukee broke the news earlier this month that fast-casual Soban is slated to open at 776 N. Milwaukee St., replacing Ouzo Cafe, which closed in October.

More than just a new business, it’s a novel concept for the city, offering authentic Korean dishes in a customizable, mix-and-match format—similar to models at Chipotle, Qdoba and other multinational chains.

But Lee never set out to change the local dining scene. From the beginning, his only focus has been to serve. “I used to be an engineer, but I changed my career entirely,” he told Urban Milwaukee over a heaping plate of purple rice and beef bulgogi, adding that hospitality has always come naturally.

Born and raised in Korea, Lee learned from watching his mother in the kitchen—and still relies on her recipes today. After moving to the U.S. in 2010, he earned a post-graduate degree in Material Science and Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. For the past decade, Lee has been cooking authentic meals for Korean international students, providing a comforting taste of home while honing his own culinary skills.

The leap to business ownership was a big one, but Lee traces his motivation back to religion. “I kept praying with my wife and there was a sign to open up the restaurant,” he said. “I wanted to serve all people around the Milwaukee area, not only the Korean students. Our core value is hospitality to everybody.”

That principle is immediately evident at Soban, where every guest is greeted with enthusiastic shouts of “annyeonghaseyo, Soban-e osin geoseul hwanyeonghamnida”—hello, welcome to Soban.

At the counter, guests can choose from six pre-set meal options such as Seoul Bulgogi, Soy-Dubu, Soban BBQ and others, or build a custom combination by selecting their preferred rice, protein and sides.

Hefty portions of thick-sliced tofu, golden mandu and chewy japchae are served in sturdy rectangular containers—a contemporary nod to the traditional Korean soban, small tray-like tables once common for individual dining settings.

“That’s our motivation to serve every individual person with our hearts and our food,” Lee said.

Though he was initially hesitant to offer authentic, non-Americanized Korean food, unsure how diners would react, Lee said the response has exceeded expectations. “On the first visit, most American people order bulgogi because it’s very popular,” he said. Other favorites include Soban’s braised tofu and Chi-Bob, a spicy chicken dish with chewy rice cakes.

Along with the Milwaukee expansion, Lee and Song hope to franchise Soban in Madison and Illinois. Though each location is expected to have its own look and feel, the married couple have a plan to ensure consistent flavors across every restaurant.

“We make all the sauces—that’s the secret, right?” Lee said, adding that the couple is seeking a designated space, like a ghost kitchen, to prepare sauces and other key components for each restaurant. The goal is to eventually sell those products in stores in addition to serving them at Soban.

Given city approval, Soban’s Milwaukee location is on track to open in early 2026, with proposed hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

