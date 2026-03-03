Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Mehfil Grill quietly opened on the South Side in mid-February, timing its arrival with the start of Ramadan. The new restaurant offers a fully halal menu, specializing in Pakistani, Indian and American dishes at 1017 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Dinner specials for iftar, the meal Muslims eat to break their daily fast, will be available for the remainder of the holy month, offering a variety of meat, vegetable and lentil entrees, plus specialty rice dishes and fried items. The deal is priced at $20 per adult on weekdays and $22 on weekends.

The restaurant’s everyday menu centers on curries, biryani and tandoori-roasted meats, with various flavors of naan and paratha for dipping. American offerings include hamburgers, fries, chicken wings and mozzarella sticks. A drink menu features soda, Pakistani-style tea with milk and spices, mango lassi and masala soda, a mix of carbonated water, sweetener and aromatic spices.

Illinois-based partners Niaz Hussain and Muhammad Anwar lead Mehfil Grill, which was first proposed under a different name, Al-Baik, in November 2024. The restaurant fills a former consignment shop in a building owned by Abdisalam Osman.

Mehfil Grill offers local delivery and online ordering for takeout. The business is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to its Instagram page.

Seven additional bars and restaurants joined Mehfil Grill in making their debuts last month, including a coffee shop, Mexican eatery and a new vendor at Milwaukee Public Market.

Karachi Restaurant

Another Pakistani eatery, Karachi Restaurant, opened less than a half-mile from Mehfil Grill in February, marking an official rebrand and ownership transfer for Anmol at 711 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Haq Nawaz, a seasoned entrepreneur, leads the restaurant with his wife, Shamim. The couple, owners of Raja Bazaar Brookfield, purchased the business from its former longtime operators with plans to continue it as-is. They also took over the neighboring market, Sasta Bazaar.

Karachi, named for a city in Pakistan, offers a halal menu featuring starters like samosa and pakora, entrees such as chana masala, kebab wraps, biryani and a variety of curries. The restaurant also serves yogurt-based lassi drinks and desserts including carrot halwa and gulab jamun.

The shakeup comes more than 21 years after Anmol first opened on Historic Mitchell St. Nawaz previously told Urban Milwaukee he planned to keep longtime staff members on board, collaborating with workers for eventual updates to the menu.

Karachi Restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Small Change

Small Change is getting big results at 2625 S. Greeley St., where the newly opened cafe has gained quick popularity among fellow tenants at the Hide House complex and the broader community.

The cafe offers Anodyne coffee and espresso, chai, matcha and canned beverages including Olipop and sparkling Rishi Tea. Drinks can be customized with alternative milks and syrups such as French lavender, miso salted caramel and maple black sesame.

The cafe also partners with local businesses for a small food program, offering croissants, scones and more from Greige Patisserie, plus a selection of Ruby’s Bagels.

Small Change is open Saturday and Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cafe, which shares space with a hair salon, is closed Sundays.

Allende Cocina Mexicana

Cesar Lopez and Yolanda Herrera Montes brought their dream to life with the early February launch of Allende Cocina Mexicana, a restaurant named for the city where they married.

The couple, both industry veterans, continue their careers as leaders of the Mexican eatery, which fills the former Stack’d Burger Bar space at 170 S. 1st St.

Allende’s made-from-scratch menu highlights tacos, burritos and enchiladas, with larger plates including chicken mole and steak tampiqueña. The restaurant also offers rotating seasonal specials and a full bar program.

An upcoming grand opening, set for March 6, will feature complimentary chips and dip, a free-to-enter raffle with gift card prizes, $8 house margaritas and $5 tequila shots.

Allende Cocina Mexicana is open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

La Masa Empanada Bar

A familiar concept has joined the lineup at Milwaukee Public Market, offering its signature empanadas in a newly constructed vendor across from Thief Wine Shop & Bar and Freese’s Candy Shoppe.

Brady Street-based La Masa Empanada Bar opened its second location at the market at 400 N. Water St. in mid-February.

Like its flagship, the new La Masa serves oven-baked empanadas in flavors like beef barbacoa, soy chorizo potato and bacon cheese curd. The menu also features mini empanadas, gluten-free empanada bowls and a vegetarian black bean burger. A bar program includes beer, wine and craft cocktails.

La Masa’s public market location is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aya

Mediterranean flavors and Middle Eastern inspiration collide at Aya, which opened Feb. 23 at the base of Ascent, 700 E. Kilbourn Ave. The highly anticipated restaurant is the second Milwaukee venture for Fatima and Hanish Kumar, who also own Saffron in the Historic Third Ward.

Most of Aya’s menu is dedicated to small plates, ranging from raw bar selections to balsamic-glazed halloumi. Full-sized entrees include high-end steaks, whole branzino and spicy harissa lobster linguine.

Along with a selection of craft cocktails, beer and nonalcoholic beverages, Aya offers an extensive wine list — and an in-house sommelier for those seeking guidance.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are available online.

ZX Sushi

Local operator Andy Zheng has expanded his business profile with the launch of ZX Sushi, a new Japanese restaurant offering all-you-can-eat sushi, along with a la carte items.

The restaurant, 823 N. 2nd St., welcomed its first guests Feb. 14 and is now preparing for a grand opening celebration, scheduled to run from March 8 through 14 with 30% off all-you-can-eat sushi.

ZX Sushi is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Reservations are required for the grand opening promotion.

Dunkin’

A new Dunkin‘ is open at 3267 S. Chase Ave., bringing quick-service coffee, breakfast and treats to a commuter-heavy stretch of southern Bay View.

The chain’s 14th Milwaukee location, 3267 S. Chase Ave., offers breakfast sandwiches, bagels and wraps, along with bite-sized snacks and assorted doughnuts. Beverages range from hot and iced coffee to espresso drinks, teas, matcha lattes and blended frozen drinks.

The Chase Avenue Dunkin’ features on-site parking and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

