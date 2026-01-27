Small Change Coffee Shop Opening Next Week

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In 2025, Nora Hartzell and Danielle Zingale shuttered their Walker’s Point salon, Folia, with plans to start fresh in a new location.

That big change gave way to Small Change, which began salon operations in the Bay View Hide House complex last fall and is now expanding with an in-house coffee bar.

Following a soft opening over the weekend, the public-facing cafe at 2625 S. Greeley St. will officially debut next Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The current menu includes Anodyne coffee and espresso, chai, matcha and canned beverages including Olipop and sparkling Rishi Tea. Drinks can be customized with alternative milks and syrups such as French lavender, miso salted caramel and maple black sesame.

The cafe also partners with local businesses for a small food program, offering croissants, scones and more from Greige Patisserie, plus a selection of Ruby’s Bagels.

Small Change occupies 525 square feet on the north side of the complex, marked by a bright red, hand-painted garage door. Along with Zingale and Hartzell’s businesses, the salon space houses independent stylists, hairdressers and estheticians including Gianna Rittorno, Addie Roucka of Aster and Katy Lochmann of Skin Clique Bay View.

Other tenants in the sprawling Hide House complex include Cache Cider, Xolo Tattoo Studio and The Golden Hare Barbershop, along with retail shops, a gym and others.

Hartzell and Zingale launched Folia — part salon, part plant shop — at 719 S. 5th St. in 2020. Despite its mid-pandemic arrival, the location persevered for five years until the relocation last October.

The partners teased the business in a series of social media posts.

“We’re so proud to finally share what we’ve been building,” they wrote. “It’s more than a new name; it’s a whole new space built on what we believe: Big things happen from Small Changes.”

Small Change has not yet posted regular hours for the coffee bar. For future updates, see the business’ website, or follow Small Change on Facebook and Instagram.