All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant Opens Downtown

ZX Sushi brings a taste of the ocean to Riverside Lofts.

The new restaurant opened Feb. 14 on the ground floor of the apartment building at 823 N. 2nd St., serving dozens of sushi rolls, ramen, bento boxes and other Japanese specialties.

The sit-down eatery caters to visitors at the nearby Baird Center and Deer District, offering lunch specials and catering. TVs for sports viewing and a separate party room accommodate groups of up to 100 guests.

“We look forward to becoming a go-to destination for everything from corporate lunches to game nights and private celebrations,” owner Andy Zheng said in a statement.

ZX Sushi adds to Zheng’s local business portfolio, which also includes three Fusion Poke locations. Unlike his fast-casual restaurants, ZX Sushi offers table service.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with menu highlights including the Godzilla roll with shrimp tempura, crab and avocado; the Caterpillar roll with eel and cucumber; and the Sunny roll with salmon, tuna and yellowtail, topped with crab and marinated salmon roe.

Nigiri and sashimi are available with toppings such as tuna, tofu skin, sweet shrimp, smoked salmon and surf clam. ZX Sushi also serves a variety of vegetarian rolls, along with entrees like tofu stir-fry, Thai chili chicken, braised pork and seven types of ramen.

A drink menu features Asian beer and wine, local craft beer and nonalcoholic options like juice and tea.

To celebrate its opening, the restaurant is offering 25% off its all-you-can-eat menu through Saturday, Feb. 21. All-you-can-eat sushi is priced at $31.99 per person.

ZX Sushi occupies a 4,200-square-foot restaurant space previously home to Crab It Your Way, which exited in 2021. It’s one of several recent sushi additions to Downtown, arriving on the heels of Sooshibay, a rotary sushi spot that debuted at 1154 N. Water St. in late January.

ZX Sushi is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s website or follow its Facebook page.

Photos

