The Week’s Greatest Hits

Harley-Davidson Prepares To Reactivate Its Corporate Headquarters

1. Harley-Davidson Prepares To Reactivate Its Corporate Headquarters

New CEO makes the case for why in-person work matters.

Feb 27th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Parks Starting Demolition of Pools, Buildings This Year

2. MKE County: Parks Starting Demolition of Pools, Buildings This Year

Parks will bulldoze assets it can’t afford to maintain.

Feb 20th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Back in the News: Uihleins Shuttled In Workers From Mexico

3. Back in the News: Uihleins Shuttled In Workers From Mexico

Billionaires supported Trump’s anti-immigration stance while using Mexican workers.

Feb 16th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Wisconsin Bank Shuttering 33% of Its Branches

4. Wisconsin Bank Shuttering 33% of Its Branches

First Federal Bank of Wisconsin shrinking its retail footprint.

Feb 26th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin Pension Fund Owns More Than $100 Million in Bitcoin Assets

5. Wisconsin Pension Fund Owns More Than $100 Million in Bitcoin Assets

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased more than $160 million in new ETFs.

May 17th, 2024 by Rich Kremer

See Inside Landmark Credit Union Live Concert Venue

6. See Inside Landmark Credit Union Live Concert Venue

$70 million, 4,500-capacity, downtown venue hosts first event Wednesday evening.

Feb 25th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Intersection: The Bermuda Triangle of Milwaukee’s Northwest Side

7. Intersection: The Bermuda Triangle of Milwaukee’s Northwest Side

Intersection of 51st St., Capitol and Fond du Lac is a nightmare. Can it be fixed?

Feb 19th, 2026 by John O’Neill

Feds Contest Former Judge Dugan’s Attempt to Overturn Conviction

8. Feds Contest Former Judge Dugan’s Attempt to Overturn Conviction

Prosecutors argue Dugan has no grounds to request a new trial.

Feb 21st, 2026 by Sarah Lehr

Downtown Wedding Venue Becoming Office Space

9. Downtown Wedding Venue Becoming Office Space

Bucking national trend, major local arts institution moving staff into event space.

Feb 21st, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Milwaukee Could Require Laser Scanning Before Historic Building Demolition

10. Milwaukee Could Require Laser Scanning Before Historic Building Demolition

Long simmering idea intended to aid research, restoration.

Feb 26th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Upcoming Lane Closure Along I-94 Eastbound in Milwaukee County

1. Upcoming Lane Closure Along I-94 Eastbound in Milwaukee County

 

Feb 26th, 2026 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

In Wisconsin, JD Vance Fails to Sell Trumps Disastrous Economy

2. In Wisconsin, JD Vance Fails to Sell Trumps Disastrous Economy

 

Feb 26th, 2026 by DNC War Room

“Stolen Credibility”: ‘Milwaukee Metro Fire’ Name Misleads the Public

3. “Stolen Credibility”: ‘Milwaukee Metro Fire’ Name Misleads the Public

February 26, 2026

Feb 26th, 2026 by Ald. Peter Burgelis

Lakefront Brewery, the Largest Producer of Gluten-Free Beer in the United States, Eyes Increased Distribution and a New Brand in 2026

4. Lakefront Brewery, the Largest Producer of Gluten-Free Beer in the United States, Eyes Increased Distribution and a New Brand in 2026

The first to brew a gluten-free beer back in 2005 is still rewarding those who need the alternative with high quality, consistent, and fully-flavored gluten-free beer options.

Jan 20th, 2026 by Lakefront Brewery

Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season

5. Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season

Family Night, presented by Sprite and King’s Hawaiian®, Bucks Night Out and Toast to Gameday packages available now

Oct 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

David Sanchez Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin Assembly District 13

6. David Sanchez Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin Assembly District 13

 

Feb 24th, 2026 by David Sanchez

2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded

7. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded

Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle

Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden

Gov. Evers Appoints Nathan Petrashek to the Court of Appeals District I

8. Gov. Evers Appoints Nathan Petrashek to the Court of Appeals District I

 

Feb 27th, 2026 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Noche Latina, Presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, on Monday, March 2, vs. Boston Celtics

9. Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Noche Latina, Presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, on Monday, March 2, vs. Boston Celtics

First 10,000 fans in attendance will receive Doc’s First Aid Kit, courtesy of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

Feb 27th, 2026 by Milwaukee Bucks

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany and WI-03 Congressman Derrick Van Orden Support More Tariff Taxes

10. GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany and WI-03 Congressman Derrick Van Orden Support More Tariff Taxes

 

Feb 23rd, 2026 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

