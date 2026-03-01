The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Harley-Davidson Prepares To Reactivate Its Corporate Headquarters
New CEO makes the case for why in-person work matters.
Feb 27th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
2. MKE County: Parks Starting Demolition of Pools, Buildings This Year
Parks will bulldoze assets it can’t afford to maintain.
Feb 20th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
3. Back in the News: Uihleins Shuttled In Workers From Mexico
Billionaires supported Trump’s anti-immigration stance while using Mexican workers.
Feb 16th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
4. Wisconsin Bank Shuttering 33% of Its Branches
First Federal Bank of Wisconsin shrinking its retail footprint.
Feb 26th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Wisconsin Pension Fund Owns More Than $100 Million in Bitcoin Assets
State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased more than $160 million in new ETFs.
May 17th, 2024 by Rich Kremer
6. See Inside Landmark Credit Union Live Concert Venue
$70 million, 4,500-capacity, downtown venue hosts first event Wednesday evening.
Feb 25th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Intersection: The Bermuda Triangle of Milwaukee’s Northwest Side
Intersection of 51st St., Capitol and Fond du Lac is a nightmare. Can it be fixed?
Feb 19th, 2026 by John O’Neill
8. Feds Contest Former Judge Dugan’s Attempt to Overturn Conviction
Prosecutors argue Dugan has no grounds to request a new trial.
Feb 21st, 2026 by Sarah Lehr
9. Downtown Wedding Venue Becoming Office Space
Bucking national trend, major local arts institution moving staff into event space.
Feb 21st, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
10. Milwaukee Could Require Laser Scanning Before Historic Building Demolition
Long simmering idea intended to aid research, restoration.
Feb 26th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. In Wisconsin, JD Vance Fails to Sell Trumps Disastrous Economy
Feb 26th, 2026 by DNC War Room
3. “Stolen Credibility”: ‘Milwaukee Metro Fire’ Name Misleads the Public
February 26, 2026
Feb 26th, 2026 by Ald. Peter Burgelis
4. Lakefront Brewery, the Largest Producer of Gluten-Free Beer in the United States, Eyes Increased Distribution and a New Brand in 2026
The first to brew a gluten-free beer back in 2005 is still rewarding those who need the alternative with high quality, consistent, and fully-flavored gluten-free beer options.
Jan 20th, 2026 by Lakefront Brewery
5. Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season
Family Night, presented by Sprite and King’s Hawaiian®, Bucks Night Out and Toast to Gameday packages available now
Oct 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
6. David Sanchez Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin Assembly District 13
Feb 24th, 2026 by David Sanchez
7. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded
Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle
Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden
8. Gov. Evers Appoints Nathan Petrashek to the Court of Appeals District I
Feb 27th, 2026 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Noche Latina, Presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, on Monday, March 2, vs. Boston Celtics
First 10,000 fans in attendance will receive Doc’s First Aid Kit, courtesy of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network
Feb 27th, 2026 by Milwaukee Bucks
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 22nd, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 15th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 8th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee