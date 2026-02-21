Graham Kilmer

This content is only for membersDowntown Wedding Venue Becoming Office Space

Bucking national trend, major local arts institution moving staff into event space.

By - Feb 21st, 2026 03:38 pm

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.