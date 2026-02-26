Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are many reasons to love Milwaukee, but here’s a timely one: Where else can you attend events celebrating Bloody Mary’s, bacon and campers all in the same weekend? You can do all that and more this weekend right here in Milwaukee.

February 26-March 1: Milwaukee Camper, Travel & RV Show

When you live in Wisconsin and have to deal with a seemingly never-ending winter, sometimes you have to get out of Dodge and take a trip to warmer climates. The Milwaukee Camper, Travel & RV Show provides all the inspiration you’ll need for that next escape with RV lines from over 11 dealers, top travel destinations, experts on site and more. Guests will have the chance to win camping trips, RV accessories, outdoor gear and more and also have the opportunity to meet Green Bay Packer alum Gilbert Brown. The Milwaukee Camper, Travel & RV Show will take place at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the ShowSpan website.

February 26-27: Taste and Toast

While Taste and Toast has already been happening since Monday, guests still have a chance to participate for two more days. Taste and Toast brings special deals to over 30 downtown Milwaukee restaurants. From 4-7 p.m., enjoy specials on appetizers, mixers, beers and more at spots like The Edison, Flourchild, Smoke Shack and more. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Downtown website.

February 27: John Sieger, The Mosleys at Anodyne

Singer-songwriter John Sieger has been rockin’ Milwaukee venues since the ‘80s. Between his bands the R&B Cadets and Semi-Twang, Sieger has released dozens and originals and covers of obscure soul tunes while also working alongside big names from bands like Talking Heads. Sieger will perform at Anodyne Coffee Roasting. Co.’s Walker’s Point location with support from Milwaukee Americana group The Mosleys. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 day of show.

February 28: Harbor Lights

New to the Milwaukee event scene this year, Harbor Lights makes its debut from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Harbor View Plaza (600 E. Greenfield Ave.) in the Harbor District. This free, family-friendly event transforms the inner harbor into an immersive after-dark art destination featuring light and sound installations by 13 local artists, interactive projections, a live DJ, and fire pits to keep visitors warm. Food and drink vendors — including Torzala Brewing, La Finca Coffee, Noble Catering and Curry Cat MKE — will be on site, and guests are encouraged to bring hats and gloves to donate to Hope House of Milwaukee. For more details, visit the Harbor District website.

March 1: Milwaukee’s Best Bloody Mary

3rd Street Market Hall is hosting the 14th annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody Mary contest, where guests get to decide which Milwaukee restaurant or bar has the best tomatoey brunch cocktail while also raising funds for the Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation. Participating businesses include Red Maple, Von Trier, Drink Wisconsinbly and more. General admission is $60 and includes unlimited Bloody Mary sampling, two beer chasers and an appetizer buffet. For an additional cost, VIP options grant perks like early access and additional beer chasers. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee’s Best Bloody Mary eventbrite page.

March 1: MKE Destash

The 11th annual Handmade Art & Supply Destash will once again bring imperfect creations to the Bavarian Bierhaus. Billed as “one of Milwaukee’s most unique art shopping experiences,” Destash allows makers to part with their slightly flawed, out of season, overstock and more at a reduced cost. The event will have three different entry times: at 11 a.m., at 1 p.m. and at 3 p.m. Each entry time will have its own benefits, such as complimentary Bloody Marys or further discounted items. For more information, visit the Discover the North Shore website.

March 1-2: Baconfest

102.9 The Hog is throwing the 14th annual Baconfest at Potawatomi Casino Hotel, where — if the name didn’t make it obvious enough — all things bacon are celebrated. Guests will have the chance to try bacon-themed entrees, drinks, snacks and more from vendors like Old German Beer Hall, Explorium Brew Pub, Patrick Cudahy and more. Expect bacon creations such as Cornbread Cookie BLTs, Maple Bacon Porters and more. Maple Bacon Bourbon Cinnamon Rolls, Baconfest will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Baconfest website.