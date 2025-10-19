The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Construction Starting On $1.7 Billion Interstate 94 Widening
Closures begin Nov. 3 with construction running through 2033.
Oct 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Milwaukee Gets Its Wish, City Can Tow All Reckless Drivers
Loopholes made prior policies “somewhat useless.”
Oct 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. MKE County: Report Says Bad Times Just Beginning For Milwaukee County
A report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum says budget cuts in 2026 likely to continue in successive years.
Oct 17th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
4. MKE County: Bay View Parkway Becoming Park Space
Cupertino Park roadway being removed. But what about the parking?
Oct 13th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
5. No More Tea Parties, Comedy Club Moving Downtown
The Laughing Tap setting up shop in George Watts building.
Oct 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Milwaukee Changing How It Deals With Habitual Parking Offenders
Those with five or more tickets will receive new treatment from the city.
Oct 10th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Now Serving: New Restaurant Hosting New Moon Feast
Plus: Sweets, meats and vegan eats.
Oct 12th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
8. Transportation: MCTS Plans 15% Service Cut
Budget issues yield more frequency reductions, elimination of same-day paratransit service.
Oct 14th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
9. See Inside Milwaukee Rep’s New Theater Center
Associated Bank Theater Center opens to great fanfare.
Oct 13th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Popular Indian Restaurant Relocating
But to where?
Oct 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Milwaukee Bucks Sign Alex Antetokounmpo, Johnny Davis and Jeremiah Tilmon
Bucks also waive Chris Livingston
Oct 16th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
5. Gov. Evers Urges Trump Administration Not to Terminate $1.5 Billion in Funding Awarded to Wisconsin Companies and Organizations for Energy Projects
Governor warns Trump Administration that rolling back already-approved awards at a time of record-high energy demand and rising costs would be reckless
Oct 15th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
7. Details Announced for National League Championship Series Games 1 and 2 at American Family Field
Milwaukee Brewers Host Los Angeles Dodgers During National League Championship Series on Monday, October 13 and Tuesday, October 14
Oct 13th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
8. Video Release of MPD Officer Involved Shooting
Oct 13th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department
9. Gov. Evers, DCF Announce Wisconsin Shares Rate Increase to Lower Child Care Costs for Over 15,000 Families
Thanks to investments Gov. Evers fought to secure in the state’s 2025-27 Biennial Budget, families will save an additional $174 per month
Oct 1st, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
10. Brewers Announce National League Championship Series Watch Party
Brewers Fans Invited to Celebrate the Postseason at Community Viewing Event
Oct 13th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
