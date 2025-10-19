Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 19th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Construction Starting On $1.7 Billion Interstate 94 Widening

1. Construction Starting On $1.7 Billion Interstate 94 Widening

Closures begin Nov. 3 with construction running through 2033.

Oct 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Gets Its Wish, City Can Tow All Reckless Drivers

2. Milwaukee Gets Its Wish, City Can Tow All Reckless Drivers

Loopholes made prior policies “somewhat useless.”

Oct 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Report Says Bad Times Just Beginning For Milwaukee County

3. MKE County: Report Says Bad Times Just Beginning For Milwaukee County

A report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum says budget cuts in 2026 likely to continue in successive years.

Oct 17th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

MKE County: Bay View Parkway Becoming Park Space

4. MKE County: Bay View Parkway Becoming Park Space

Cupertino Park roadway being removed. But what about the parking?

Oct 13th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

No More Tea Parties, Comedy Club Moving Downtown

5. No More Tea Parties, Comedy Club Moving Downtown

The Laughing Tap setting up shop in George Watts building.

Oct 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Changing How It Deals With Habitual Parking Offenders

6. Milwaukee Changing How It Deals With Habitual Parking Offenders

Those with five or more tickets will receive new treatment from the city.

Oct 10th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: New Restaurant Hosting New Moon Feast

7. Now Serving: New Restaurant Hosting New Moon Feast

Plus: Sweets, meats and vegan eats.

Oct 12th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Transportation: MCTS Plans 15% Service Cut

8. Transportation: MCTS Plans 15% Service Cut

Budget issues yield more frequency reductions, elimination of same-day paratransit service.

Oct 14th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

See Inside Milwaukee Rep’s New Theater Center

9. See Inside Milwaukee Rep’s New Theater Center

Associated Bank Theater Center opens to great fanfare.

Oct 13th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Popular Indian Restaurant Relocating

10. Popular Indian Restaurant Relocating

But to where?

Oct 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Marquette County Educator, Sasha Ripley Announces Campaign for Wisconsins 13th State Senate District

1. Marquette County Educator, Sasha Ripley Announces Campaign for Wisconsins 13th State Senate District

 

Oct 13th, 2025 by Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee

Milwaukee Bucks Sign Alex Antetokounmpo, Johnny Davis and Jeremiah Tilmon

2. Milwaukee Bucks Sign Alex Antetokounmpo, Johnny Davis and Jeremiah Tilmon

Bucks also waive Chris Livingston

Oct 16th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

Senate Republicans Are Realizing They Need All The Help They Can Get

3. Senate Republicans Are Realizing They Need All The Help They Can Get

 

Oct 16th, 2025 by Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee

Governor Evers approves first segment of I-94 East-West construction to begin in Milwaukee County

4. Governor Evers approves first segment of I-94 East-West construction to begin in Milwaukee County

 

Oct 15th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Gov. Evers Urges Trump Administration Not to Terminate $1.5 Billion in Funding Awarded to Wisconsin Companies and Organizations for Energy Projects

5. Gov. Evers Urges Trump Administration Not to Terminate $1.5 Billion in Funding Awarded to Wisconsin Companies and Organizations for Energy Projects

Governor warns Trump Administration that rolling back already-approved awards at a time of record-high energy demand and rising costs would be reckless

Oct 15th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

75 Prominent Community Leaders Endorse Jack Eckblad for Re-Election to Milwaukee County Board

6. 75 Prominent Community Leaders Endorse Jack Eckblad for Re-Election to Milwaukee County Board

 

Oct 13th, 2025 by Sup. Jack Eckblad

Details Announced for National League Championship Series Games 1 and 2 at American Family Field

7. Details Announced for National League Championship Series Games 1 and 2 at American Family Field

Milwaukee Brewers Host Los Angeles Dodgers During National League Championship Series on Monday, October 13 and Tuesday, October 14

Oct 13th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Video Release of MPD Officer Involved Shooting

8. Video Release of MPD Officer Involved Shooting

 

Oct 13th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Gov. Evers, DCF Announce Wisconsin Shares Rate Increase to Lower Child Care Costs for Over 15,000 Families

9. Gov. Evers, DCF Announce Wisconsin Shares Rate Increase to Lower Child Care Costs for Over 15,000 Families

Thanks to investments Gov. Evers fought to secure in the state’s 2025-27 Biennial Budget, families will save an additional $174 per month

Oct 1st, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Brewers Announce National League Championship Series Watch Party

10. Brewers Announce National League Championship Series Watch Party

Brewers Fans Invited to Celebrate the Postseason at Community Viewing Event

Oct 13th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us