The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Honey Creek Corporate Center Building Sold at Sheriff’s Auction
New corporate headquarters couldn’t save building from foreclosure.
Sep 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Milwaukee Again Exploring Third Drop-Off Center
But will it be able to find a location?
Oct 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Transportation: 6 Bus Routes That Could Disappear in 2026
MCTS planning route cuts and modifications as it faces large annual operating deficits.
Sep 30th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
4. New Lighthouse Being Constructed in Milwaukee
Structure will guide the way to Milwaukee’s “Yacht Bungalow.”
Sep 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. ICE Seeks Downtown Milwaukee Office To Go With New Field Facility
Nationwide leasing push comes after One Big Beautiful Bill provided agency with billions.
Oct 2nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Overnight Fire Closes Glorioso’s
Store could remain closed for up to two weeks after second-floor blaze.
Oct 3rd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
7. K-12 Education: New Director Takes Over Beleaguered MPS HR Department
Outsider brings diverse experience to challenged department.
Oct 1st, 2025 by Terry Falk
8. Ascension No Longer In-Network For UnitedHealthcare Insurance Customers
Fight over rates leaves thousands without access to prior medical providers.
Oct 2nd, 2025 by Steph Conquest-Ware
9. MKE County: Crowley’s Budget Proposal Includes Service Cuts and Big Infrastructure Spending
Recommended budget pares back spending in certain areas, increases taxes to close $46.7 million deficit.
Sep 30th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
10. DNR Names Companies Responsible for PFAS Contamination In Northern Wisconsin Community
A site inspection found PFAS levels more than three times those typically seen in soil, groundwater and sediments.
Sep 30th, 2025 by Danielle Kaeding
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Launches First Innovation District in Walker’s Point
Public-private partnership between City leadership and community innovators aims to drive inclusive growth and new opportunities
Sep 29th, 2025 by Common Council President Jose Perez
3. Brewers Announce National League Division Series Watch Parties
Brewers Fans Invited to Celebrate the Postseason at Community Viewing Events
Sep 29th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
4. Brady Street Pet Parade Returns for Its 21st Year
A paws-itively fun day for pets, families, and the community!
Sep 30th, 2025 by Brady Street BID
6. Mandel Group Inc. Finalizes Financing and Acquires Site for Harlow & Hem in Wauwatosa’s Village
Construction to Begin Shortly to add 157 New Apartment Residences and Public Parking
Sep 30th, 2025 by Mandel Group
9. Incidental Take Notice For Dane County
Oct 1st, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 28th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 21st, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 14th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee