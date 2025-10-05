Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

By - Oct 5th, 2025 07:00 am

Honey Creek Corporate Center Building Sold at Sheriff’s Auction

1. Honey Creek Corporate Center Building Sold at Sheriff’s Auction

New corporate headquarters couldn’t save building from foreclosure.

Sep 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Again Exploring Third Drop-Off Center

2. Milwaukee Again Exploring Third Drop-Off Center

But will it be able to find a location?

Oct 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: 6 Bus Routes That Could Disappear in 2026

3. Transportation: 6 Bus Routes That Could Disappear in 2026

MCTS planning route cuts and modifications as it faces large annual operating deficits.

Sep 30th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

New Lighthouse Being Constructed in Milwaukee

4. New Lighthouse Being Constructed in Milwaukee

Structure will guide the way to Milwaukee’s “Yacht Bungalow.”

Sep 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

ICE Seeks Downtown Milwaukee Office To Go With New Field Facility

5. ICE Seeks Downtown Milwaukee Office To Go With New Field Facility

Nationwide leasing push comes after One Big Beautiful Bill provided agency with billions.

Oct 2nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Overnight Fire Closes Glorioso’s

6. Overnight Fire Closes Glorioso’s

Store could remain closed for up to two weeks after second-floor blaze.

Oct 3rd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

K-12 Education: New Director Takes Over Beleaguered MPS HR Department

7. K-12 Education: New Director Takes Over Beleaguered MPS HR Department

Outsider brings diverse experience to challenged department.

Oct 1st, 2025 by Terry Falk

Ascension No Longer In-Network For UnitedHealthcare Insurance Customers

8. Ascension No Longer In-Network For UnitedHealthcare Insurance Customers

Fight over rates leaves thousands without access to prior medical providers.

Oct 2nd, 2025 by Steph Conquest-Ware

MKE County: Crowley’s Budget Proposal Includes Service Cuts and Big Infrastructure Spending

9. MKE County: Crowley’s Budget Proposal Includes Service Cuts and Big Infrastructure Spending

Recommended budget pares back spending in certain areas, increases taxes to close $46.7 million deficit.

Sep 30th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

DNR Names Companies Responsible for PFAS Contamination In Northern Wisconsin Community

10. DNR Names Companies Responsible for PFAS Contamination In Northern Wisconsin Community

A site inspection found PFAS levels more than three times those typically seen in soil, groundwater and sediments.

Sep 30th, 2025 by Danielle Kaeding

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Launches First Innovation District in Walker’s Point

1. Milwaukee Launches First Innovation District in Walker’s Point

Public-private partnership between City leadership and community innovators aims to drive inclusive growth and new opportunities

Sep 29th, 2025 by Common Council President Jose Perez

Rep. Fitzgerald & Wisconsin House Republicans Urge Governor Evers to Submit Wisconsin’s Application for the Rural Health Transformation Program

2. Rep. Fitzgerald & Wisconsin House Republicans Urge Governor Evers to Submit Wisconsin’s Application for the Rural Health Transformation Program

 

Oct 2nd, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Brewers Announce National League Division Series Watch Parties

3. Brewers Announce National League Division Series Watch Parties

Brewers Fans Invited to Celebrate the Postseason at Community Viewing Events

Sep 29th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Brady Street Pet Parade Returns for Its 21st Year

4. Brady Street Pet Parade Returns for Its 21st Year

A paws-itively fun day for pets, families, and the community!

Sep 30th, 2025 by Brady Street BID

Fatal Collision on W. Parnell Ave Claims Life of Moped Driver; Investigation Ongoing

5. Fatal Collision on W. Parnell Ave Claims Life of Moped Driver; Investigation Ongoing

 

Oct 1st, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Mandel Group Inc. Finalizes Financing and Acquires Site for Harlow & Hem in Wauwatosa’s Village

6. Mandel Group Inc. Finalizes Financing and Acquires Site for Harlow & Hem in Wauwatosa’s Village

Construction to Begin Shortly to add 157 New Apartment Residences and Public Parking

Sep 30th, 2025 by Mandel Group

As Wisconsinites Struggle to Afford Utility Bills, Trump Sells Out Public Lands and Public Health to Costly Coal

7. As Wisconsinites Struggle to Afford Utility Bills, Trump Sells Out Public Lands and Public Health to Costly Coal

 

Sep 29th, 2025 by Sierra Club

Missy Hughes Raises More Than $200,000 in Under 24 Hours – Best First Day of Any 2026 Democratic Candidate for WI Governor

8. Missy Hughes Raises More Than $200,000 in Under 24 Hours – Best First Day of Any 2026 Democratic Candidate for WI Governor

 

Sep 30th, 2025 by Missy Hughes

Incidental Take Notice For Dane County

9. Incidental Take Notice For Dane County

 

Oct 1st, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Milwaukee Night Market, Presented by Clover®, Wraps up 2025 Season on October 1

10. Milwaukee Night Market, Presented by Clover®, Wraps up 2025 Season on October 1

 

Sep 29th, 2025 by Westown Association

