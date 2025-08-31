Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 31st, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

New Bar Would Replace Shuttered Victor’s

1. New Bar Would Replace Shuttered Victor’s

Business with a familiar name planned for legendary nightclub space.

Aug 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Former Mayoral Aide, MPD Official Charged With Voter Fraud

2. Former Mayoral Aide, MPD Official Charged With Voter Fraud

Marcey Patterson charged with voter fraud to get improper pay.

Aug 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Biersal Tavern Has Closed

3. Biersal Tavern Has Closed

Tavern issued two-word announcement Friday, offering no reason for the decision.

Aug 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Deer District Apartments Pivot To Being Entirely Affordable

4. Deer District Apartments Pivot To Being Entirely Affordable

How development was transformed by public cash from 3 different sources.

Aug 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: MCTS Releases Fare Evasion Prevention Plan

5. Transportation: MCTS Releases Fare Evasion Prevention Plan

Nearly 50% of Connect 1 riders aren’t paying the fare, according to transit system.

Aug 25th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

City Will Subsidize Conversion of 1870s-Era Building To Housing

6. City Will Subsidize Conversion of 1870s-Era Building To Housing

Ornate, Second Empire-style building will get a second lease on life.

Aug 26th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

The Search for People Missing From Homeless Camp Along KK River

7. The Search for People Missing From Homeless Camp Along KK River

Milwaukee’s Street Angels still looking for 7 unsheltered people since the storm.

Aug 24th, 2025 by Evan Casey

Hidden By A Freeway, A Skatepark Grows

8. Hidden By A Freeway, A Skatepark Grows

The National DIY Skatepark started out as an illegal project in Walker’s Point.

Aug 23rd, 2025 by Anya van Wagtendonk

Transportation: Downtown Bridge Closures to Watch Out For

9. Transportation: Downtown Bridge Closures to Watch Out For

Two bridges connecting Downtown to surrounding neighborhoods will be closed for up to two months.

Aug 29th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

MKE County: County Plans to Move Kelly Senior Center

10. MKE County: County Plans to Move Kelly Senior Center

Moving from Warnimont Park to The Heritage building in South Milwaukee.

Aug 27th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Brewers Pay Tribute to Legendary Broadcaster Bob Uecker

1. Brewers Pay Tribute to Legendary Broadcaster Bob Uecker

 

Aug 24th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Delivers “Building Bridges” Grants for Local Small Businesses

2. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Delivers “Building Bridges” Grants for Local Small Businesses

The Building Bridges Program provides grants and resources to support small businesses and commercial corridor activation across Milwaukee County

Aug 26th, 2025 by County Executive David Crowley

Steny’s Tavern Celebrates 40 Years with Massive Anniversary Block Party

3. Steny’s Tavern Celebrates 40 Years with Massive Anniversary Block Party

 

Aug 12th, 2025 by Press Release

Milwaukee Police Investigate Former Executive Staff Member for Alleged Misconduct

4. Milwaukee Police Investigate Former Executive Staff Member for Alleged Misconduct

 

Aug 25th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

From The Family of Bob Uecker

5. From The Family of Bob Uecker

 

Aug 24th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Hit-and-Run Crash Claims Life of 66-Year-Old in Milwaukee; Police Seek Suspect

6. Hit-and-Run Crash Claims Life of 66-Year-Old in Milwaukee; Police Seek Suspect

 

Aug 29th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Judge Chris Taylor Campaign Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

7. Judge Chris Taylor Campaign Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

 

Aug 29th, 2025 by Chris Taylor

Upcoming Long-Term System Ramp Closures in the Hale Interchange

8. Upcoming Long-Term System Ramp Closures in the Hale Interchange

As part of the ongoing I-41/43/894 and Hale Interchange resurfacing project in Milwaukee County, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming impacts scheduled to begin after Labor Day.

Aug 21st, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Zilber Family Foundation Welcomes Ana Simpson to Board of Directors

9. Zilber Family Foundation Welcomes Ana Simpson to Board of Directors

Community leader brings decades of economic development and nonprofit expertise to advance Foundation’s mission

Aug 26th, 2025 by Zilber Family Foundation

Milwaukee County Parks and Partners Unleash New Downtown Dog Park – Celebrate with $19 Annual Passes in 2025

10. Milwaukee County Parks and Partners Unleash New Downtown Dog Park – Celebrate with $19 Annual Passes in 2025

 

Aug 20th, 2025 by Milwaukee County Parks

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us