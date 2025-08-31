The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. New Bar Would Replace Shuttered Victor’s
Business with a familiar name planned for legendary nightclub space.
Aug 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
2. Former Mayoral Aide, MPD Official Charged With Voter Fraud
Marcey Patterson charged with voter fraud to get improper pay.
Aug 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Biersal Tavern Has Closed
Tavern issued two-word announcement Friday, offering no reason for the decision.
Aug 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. Deer District Apartments Pivot To Being Entirely Affordable
How development was transformed by public cash from 3 different sources.
Aug 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Transportation: MCTS Releases Fare Evasion Prevention Plan
Nearly 50% of Connect 1 riders aren’t paying the fare, according to transit system.
Aug 25th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
6. City Will Subsidize Conversion of 1870s-Era Building To Housing
Ornate, Second Empire-style building will get a second lease on life.
Aug 26th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. The Search for People Missing From Homeless Camp Along KK River
Milwaukee’s Street Angels still looking for 7 unsheltered people since the storm.
Aug 24th, 2025 by Evan Casey
8. Hidden By A Freeway, A Skatepark Grows
The National DIY Skatepark started out as an illegal project in Walker’s Point.
Aug 23rd, 2025 by Anya van Wagtendonk
9. Transportation: Downtown Bridge Closures to Watch Out For
Two bridges connecting Downtown to surrounding neighborhoods will be closed for up to two months.
Aug 29th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
10. MKE County: County Plans to Move Kelly Senior Center
Moving from Warnimont Park to The Heritage building in South Milwaukee.
Aug 27th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Brewers Pay Tribute to Legendary Broadcaster Bob Uecker
Aug 24th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
2. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Delivers “Building Bridges” Grants for Local Small Businesses
The Building Bridges Program provides grants and resources to support small businesses and commercial corridor activation across Milwaukee County
Aug 26th, 2025 by County Executive David Crowley
3. Steny’s Tavern Celebrates 40 Years with Massive Anniversary Block Party
Aug 12th, 2025 by Press Release
5. From The Family of Bob Uecker
Aug 24th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
7. Judge Chris Taylor Campaign Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Race
Aug 29th, 2025 by Chris Taylor
8. Upcoming Long-Term System Ramp Closures in the Hale Interchange
As part of the ongoing I-41/43/894 and Hale Interchange resurfacing project in Milwaukee County, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming impacts scheduled to begin after Labor Day.
Aug 21st, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
9. Zilber Family Foundation Welcomes Ana Simpson to Board of Directors
Community leader brings decades of economic development and nonprofit expertise to advance Foundation’s mission
Aug 26th, 2025 by Zilber Family Foundation
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 24th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 17th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 10th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee