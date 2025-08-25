Transportation
MCTS Releases Fare Evasion Prevention Plan
Nearly 50% of Connect 1 riders aren't paying the fare, according to transit system.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
MKE County
-
Parks Department May Close 4 PoolsAug 20th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Future Unclear for Senior CentersAug 20th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Housing Division Worked To Locate Homeless After FloodsAug 18th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Transportation
-
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Getting Built Despite Trump CutsAug 24th, 2025 by Erik Gunn
-
MCTS Didn’t Report Deficit to County Board For Two MonthsAug 16th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
New Flights To Airline Hub Will Open Up Many Connections From MKEAug 14th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer