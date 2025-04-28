La Piña Hosts Anniversary Celebration

After two years and national recognition, a 'tequila extravaganza' with new menu items and limited-edition pours.

It’s tough to top a duck rave, but La Piña plans to try, hosting a three-day “tequila extravaganza,” in honor of its second anniversary.

Scheduled for May 1 through 3, the event will feature exclusive tastings, new menu items and live entertainment — a show of appreciation for the community’s continued support.

“This celebration is our way of expressing gratitude to Milwaukee for two incredible years,” said owner Patrick Todd in a statement. “We’re excited to share these special moments with our community.”

Todd opened La Piña at 1801 S. 3rd St. in 2023, pairing an extensive collection of tequilas, mezcals and other agave-based liquors with years of experience, research and genuine passion. The result is a welcoming, approachable drinking experience for beginners and seasoned connoisseurs alike.

Since then, the bar has become a neighborhood favorite, earning both local and national recognition.

The anniversary festivities will kick off Thursday, May 1 with an exclusive Tequila Fortaleza tasting, featuring pours of blanco, still strength, reposado, and añejo, accompanied by stories of the small-batch distillery’s 150-year heritage and traditional production methods, including brick ovens, tahona stone crushing, and copper pot distillation.

Guests will also have an opportunity to sample Fortaleza’s Winter Blend 2024 Reposado, available at the bar starting May 1. The limited-edition release retails for nearly $600 per 750-milliliter bottle. Tickets for the 7 p.m. tasting are available to purchase online.

The celebration will continue Friday, May 2, as La Piña rolls out its new cocktail menu. A launch party will include complimentary El Bandido Yankee tequila pours, eats from local food trucks and an 8 p.m. set by DJ GORG.

La Piña will close out its three-day anniversary bash Saturday evening with $2 margaritas from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., hourly bottle giveaways from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and tunes from DJ Sloan. At 8 p.m., guests will gather for an official toast to the bar, raising glasses of La Piña single barrel reposado. An on-site food truck will be serving until late.

The May 3 event is free and open to the public.

In addition to agave-based spirits, La Piña offers a full bar with cocktails, wine and beer. A selection of high-end tequilas is also available online for in-person pickup.

La Piña is open Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight, according to its Instagram page.

