Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 27th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Milwaukee Will Shrink Its Secret Highway

1. Milwaukee Will Shrink Its Secret Highway

Overbuilt roadway is going green.

Apr 24th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Judge Hannah Dugan Arrested By FBI

2. Judge Hannah Dugan Arrested By FBI

Dugan was being investigated for alleged role in helping individual avoid ICE agents.

Apr 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene and Graham Kilmer

Mystery Movie Being Filmed in Milwaukee With Kevin Spacey

3. Mystery Movie Being Filmed in Milwaukee With Kevin Spacey

‘Road Worthy’ independent film being shot in Riverwest.

Apr 24th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Ron Johnson Charges 9/11 Was Inside Job

4. Back in the News: Ron Johnson Charges 9/11 Was Inside Job

Pushes conspiracy theory, calls for congressional hearing.

Apr 21st, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Milwaukee Delays Legalizing Carriage Houses

5. Milwaukee Delays Legalizing Carriage Houses

How the sponsors of accessory dwelling units sabotaged their own proposal.

Apr 22nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Survey Finds Alarming Number of Milwaukee Homes Need Major Repairs

6. Survey Finds Alarming Number of Milwaukee Homes Need Major Repairs

And one type of property owner is overwhelmingly responsible.

Apr 21st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Half of Federal Head Start Funding to Wisconsin Eliminated

7. Half of Federal Head Start Funding to Wisconsin Eliminated

Down by $35 million from same period in 2024. Baldwin vows to fight it.

Apr 20th, 2025 by Erik Gunn

Murphy’s Law: Hannah Dugan and The Battle Over ICE

8. Murphy’s Law: Hannah Dugan and The Battle Over ICE

Judge Dugan and Gov. Evers demand due process and are vilified for this.

Apr 23rd, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

UW-Madison Diversity Officer Gone, But New Position Has Similar Duties

9. UW-Madison Diversity Officer Gone, But New Position Has Similar Duties

Special advisor role works ‘to create a welcoming and inclusive community.’

Apr 20th, 2025 by Corrinne Hess

MKE County: Supervisor Says County Will Remove S.S. Minnow

10. MKE County: Supervisor Says County Will Remove S.S. Minnow

East Side Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman wants boat removed ASAP.

Apr 19th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan

1. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan

 

Apr 25th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Statement on behalf of Judge Hannah C. Dugan

2. Statement on behalf of Judge Hannah C. Dugan

 

Apr 25th, 2025 by Hannah Dugan

Senator Baldwin Statement on FBI’s Arrest of Milwaukee Judge

3. Senator Baldwin Statement on FBI’s Arrest of Milwaukee Judge

 

Apr 25th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Gov. Evers, DNR Encourage Wisconsinites to Celebrate Arbor Day

4. Gov. Evers, DNR Encourage Wisconsinites to Celebrate Arbor Day

 

Apr 25th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Representative Ryan Clancy Commends Judge Hannah Dugan’s Defense of Due Process Against ICE’s Continued Attacks

5. Representative Ryan Clancy Commends Judge Hannah Dugan’s Defense of Due Process Against ICE’s Continued Attacks

 

Apr 23rd, 2025 by State Rep. Ryan Clancy

Baldwin, Colleagues Demand Trump Admin Keep Social Security Field Offices Open, Stop Jeopardizing Seniors’ Benefits

6. Baldwin, Colleagues Demand Trump Admin Keep Social Security Field Offices Open, Stop Jeopardizing Seniors’ Benefits

Baldwin’s call comes as Trump Admin closes Social Security offices in Wisconsin and cuts key staff

Apr 24th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on the Revocation of Student Visas at UW-Milwaukee

7. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on the Revocation of Student Visas at UW-Milwaukee

 

Apr 16th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

MPD Officer Criminally Charged

8. MPD Officer Criminally Charged

 

Apr 21st, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee County Supervisor Jack Eckblad Condemns the Unlawful Detention of the Hon. Judge Hannah Dugan

9. Milwaukee County Supervisor Jack Eckblad Condemns the Unlawful Detention of the Hon. Judge Hannah Dugan

 

Apr 25th, 2025 by Sup. Jack Eckblad

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Statement on the Arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan

10. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Statement on the Arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan

 

Apr 25th, 2025 by County Executive David Crowley

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us