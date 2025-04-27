The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Milwaukee Will Shrink Its Secret Highway
Overbuilt roadway is going green.
Apr 24th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Judge Hannah Dugan Arrested By FBI
Dugan was being investigated for alleged role in helping individual avoid ICE agents.
Apr 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene and Graham Kilmer
3. Mystery Movie Being Filmed in Milwaukee With Kevin Spacey
‘Road Worthy’ independent film being shot in Riverwest.
Apr 24th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Back in the News: Ron Johnson Charges 9/11 Was Inside Job
Pushes conspiracy theory, calls for congressional hearing.
Apr 21st, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
5. Milwaukee Delays Legalizing Carriage Houses
How the sponsors of accessory dwelling units sabotaged their own proposal.
Apr 22nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Survey Finds Alarming Number of Milwaukee Homes Need Major Repairs
And one type of property owner is overwhelmingly responsible.
Apr 21st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Half of Federal Head Start Funding to Wisconsin Eliminated
Down by $35 million from same period in 2024. Baldwin vows to fight it.
Apr 20th, 2025 by Erik Gunn
8. Murphy’s Law: Hannah Dugan and The Battle Over ICE
Judge Dugan and Gov. Evers demand due process and are vilified for this.
Apr 23rd, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
9. UW-Madison Diversity Officer Gone, But New Position Has Similar Duties
Special advisor role works ‘to create a welcoming and inclusive community.’
Apr 20th, 2025 by Corrinne Hess
10. MKE County: Supervisor Says County Will Remove S.S. Minnow
East Side Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman wants boat removed ASAP.
Apr 19th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Statement on behalf of Judge Hannah C. Dugan
Apr 25th, 2025 by Hannah Dugan
3. Senator Baldwin Statement on FBI’s Arrest of Milwaukee Judge
Apr 25th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
4. Gov. Evers, DNR Encourage Wisconsinites to Celebrate Arbor Day
Apr 25th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Baldwin, Colleagues Demand Trump Admin Keep Social Security Field Offices Open, Stop Jeopardizing Seniors’ Benefits
Baldwin’s call comes as Trump Admin closes Social Security offices in Wisconsin and cuts key staff
Apr 24th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
8. MPD Officer Criminally Charged
Apr 21st, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department
