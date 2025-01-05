Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 5th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

New Bar and Grill Opening Soon on Far Southwest Side

1. New Bar and Grill Opening Soon on Far Southwest Side

Follow the herd to The Slow Buffalo.

Dec 27th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

New Thai Restaurant, Lemongrass, Opens on Farwell Avenue

2. New Thai Restaurant, Lemongrass, Opens on Farwell Avenue

The new restaurant also serves as a temporary home for EE-Sane.

Dec 30th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Proposed East Side Apartments Will Go Before The Neighbors

3. Proposed East Side Apartments Will Go Before The Neighbors

For the second time in 20 years, developer trying to turn parking lot into housing.

Dec 31st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: MCTS Director Retires After Pledging to Return From Leave

4. Transportation: MCTS Director Retires After Pledging to Return From Leave

Denise Wandke left under cloud of uncertainty in October.

Jan 2nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Explorium Buys Good City In Continued Craft Beer Shakeup

5. Explorium Buys Good City In Continued Craft Beer Shakeup

Four Good City locations will be rebranded as part of Explorium’s big expansion.

Jan 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

City Lights Brewing Announces Closure

6. City Lights Brewing Announces Closure

Menomonee Valley brewery will close in early 2025, ending seven-year run.

Dec 31st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: San Felippo Served As President of Summerfest’s Private Company

7. Murphy’s Law: San Felippo Served As President of Summerfest’s Private Company

As more evidence of his role emerges neither he nor Summerfest will comment.

Dec 30th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December

8. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December

Two dessert shops, Thai restaurant and Milwaukee’s sole dedicated omakase restaurant join the local food scene.

Jan 2nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Proposed Downtown Hotel Loses A Floor

9. Proposed Downtown Hotel Loses A Floor

But what was cut is unusual.

Dec 27th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Average Wisconsin Adult Consumed 35+ Gallons of Alcohol in 2022

10. Average Wisconsin Adult Consumed 35+ Gallons of Alcohol in 2022

Report finds Wisconsin has some of the highest levels of excessive and binge drinking.

Dec 27th, 2024 by Khushboo Rathore

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Sen. Hesselbein Announces Senate Democrats’ Committee Assignments

1. Sen. Hesselbein Announces Senate Democrats’ Committee Assignments

 

Jan 2nd, 2025 by State Senate Democratic Leader Dianne Hesselbein

City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works Warns Residents of Recent Scam Related to Parking Citation Payments

2. City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works Warns Residents of Recent Scam Related to Parking Citation Payments

 

Dec 30th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee Deptartment of Public Works

2024 Wrap Up- Gov. Evers Highlights 2024 Accomplishments

3. 2024 Wrap Up- Gov. Evers Highlights 2024 Accomplishments

 

Dec 30th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee Attorney Michael Karp Named Outstanding Young Trial Lawyer

4. Milwaukee Attorney Michael Karp Named Outstanding Young Trial Lawyer

 

Dec 20th, 2024 by Wisconsin Association for Justice

Fitzgerald Statement on Being Named Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman

5. Fitzgerald Statement on Being Named Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman

 

Dec 31st, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Parking ticket scam involves real-looking phony text message

6. Parking ticket scam involves real-looking phony text message

Statement from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland December 30, 2024

Dec 30th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Cheer District, Presented by the We Energies Foundation, to Display Fireworks on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m.

7. Cheer District, Presented by the We Energies Foundation, to Display Fireworks on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m.

 

Dec 27th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks

Gov. Evers Appoints Dr. Karen Hyun to Serve as DNR Secretary

8. Gov. Evers Appoints Dr. Karen Hyun to Serve as DNR Secretary

 

Dec 23rd, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Speaker Election

9. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Speaker Election

 

Jan 3rd, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Milwaukee Public Market Announces Grand Opening of David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon

10. Milwaukee Public Market Announces Grand Opening of David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon

 

Jan 3rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Public Market

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us