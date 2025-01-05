The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. New Bar and Grill Opening Soon on Far Southwest Side
Follow the herd to The Slow Buffalo.
Dec 27th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. New Thai Restaurant, Lemongrass, Opens on Farwell Avenue
The new restaurant also serves as a temporary home for EE-Sane.
Dec 30th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. Proposed East Side Apartments Will Go Before The Neighbors
For the second time in 20 years, developer trying to turn parking lot into housing.
Dec 31st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Transportation: MCTS Director Retires After Pledging to Return From Leave
Denise Wandke left under cloud of uncertainty in October.
Jan 2nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
5. Explorium Buys Good City In Continued Craft Beer Shakeup
Four Good City locations will be rebranded as part of Explorium’s big expansion.
Jan 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. City Lights Brewing Announces Closure
Menomonee Valley brewery will close in early 2025, ending seven-year run.
Dec 31st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. Murphy’s Law: San Felippo Served As President of Summerfest’s Private Company
As more evidence of his role emerges neither he nor Summerfest will comment.
Dec 30th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
8. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December
Two dessert shops, Thai restaurant and Milwaukee’s sole dedicated omakase restaurant join the local food scene.
Jan 2nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
9. Proposed Downtown Hotel Loses A Floor
But what was cut is unusual.
Dec 27th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Average Wisconsin Adult Consumed 35+ Gallons of Alcohol in 2022
Report finds Wisconsin has some of the highest levels of excessive and binge drinking.
Dec 27th, 2024 by Khushboo Rathore
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. 2024 Wrap Up- Gov. Evers Highlights 2024 Accomplishments
Dec 30th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Parking ticket scam involves real-looking phony text message
Statement from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland December 30, 2024
Dec 30th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
8. Gov. Evers Appoints Dr. Karen Hyun to Serve as DNR Secretary
Dec 23rd, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Speaker Election
Jan 3rd, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
