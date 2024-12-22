The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

4. Conway’s to Close in Late December Venerable Wells St. bar will open several more times, offering chances to celebrate and say goodbye. Dec 18th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

5. 124-Year-Old Bay View Bar Closes Corner bar opened more than a century ago as a Miller Tied House. Dec 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

7. Milwaukee Police Arrests Have Plummeted New report finds 82% decline in past decade as citizen satisfaction with traffic enforcement has declined. Dec 18th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

8. Milwaukee Property Bills Bring Sticker Shock But it’s worth understanding what is causing bills to spike, and one opportunity to save. Dec 20th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

