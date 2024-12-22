The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Is Craft Beer Dying in Milwaukee?
Industry experts weigh in, following a wave of brewery closures in town.
Dec 18th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. New Restaurant Proposed For Thistle & Shamrock Space
Cinco Lokos would bring authentic Mexican cuisine to 84th and Lisbon.
Dec 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. City Advancing Street Reconfiguration Projects In Historic Third Ward
Plus: New plaza to be named for Gary Grunau.
Dec 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Conway’s to Close in Late December
Venerable Wells St. bar will open several more times, offering chances to celebrate and say goodbye.
Dec 18th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
5. 124-Year-Old Bay View Bar Closes
Corner bar opened more than a century ago as a Miller Tied House.
Dec 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. Shah Jee’s Issues Plea For Support
Pakistani restaurant on N. Jefferson is at risk of closure, owner warns.
Dec 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. Milwaukee Police Arrests Have Plummeted
New report finds 82% decline in past decade as citizen satisfaction with traffic enforcement has declined.
Dec 18th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
8. Milwaukee Property Bills Bring Sticker Shock
But it’s worth understanding what is causing bills to spike, and one opportunity to save.
Dec 20th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Downtown’s Second Mass Timber Tower Moves Toward Groundbreaking
City working on final approvals, but a snag remains in shared parking lease.
Dec 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Murphy’s Law: What Are Foxconn’s Employees Doing?
After 7 years and $700 million in taxpayer subsidies, what have we learned?
Dec 17th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Hozier to Headline Summerfest 2025 on Friday, June 20, 2025 with Special Guest Gigi Perez at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tickets on Sale this Friday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com
Dec 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
3. MPS Asking Public to Serve on Steering Committees for School Buildings
Interest Forms May Be Submitted Online until January 17 for Groups That Will Meet Monthly on Future of Schools
Dec 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools
5. Rufus King International High School Repeats as MPS Drumline Champion
King’s Varsity Squad Is Victorious at the Biggest All-City Battle of the Drumlines in Years
Dec 15th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools
8. Oso Ighodaro earns Marquette’s 79th Annual McCahill Award
Ighodaro will be honored at the Feb. 18 men’s basketball game against Seton Hall
Dec 20th, 2024 by Marquette Athletics
9. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Hat Designs by Doc Rivers, Damian Lillard and Lisa Byington for Sixth BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series
BMO Cap Series giveaways tip off on Thursday, Dec. 26
Dec 19th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks
10. Former Restaurant Owner Indicted for Arson and Related Charges
Dec 17th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice