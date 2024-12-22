Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Dec 22nd, 2024 07:00 am

Is Craft Beer Dying in Milwaukee?

1. Is Craft Beer Dying in Milwaukee?

Industry experts weigh in, following a wave of brewery closures in town.

Dec 18th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

New Restaurant Proposed For Thistle & Shamrock Space

2. New Restaurant Proposed For Thistle & Shamrock Space

Cinco Lokos would bring authentic Mexican cuisine to 84th and Lisbon.

Dec 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

City Advancing Street Reconfiguration Projects In Historic Third Ward

3. City Advancing Street Reconfiguration Projects In Historic Third Ward

Plus: New plaza to be named for Gary Grunau.

Dec 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Conway’s to Close in Late December

4. Conway’s to Close in Late December

Venerable Wells St. bar will open several more times, offering chances to celebrate and say goodbye.

Dec 18th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

124-Year-Old Bay View Bar Closes

5. 124-Year-Old Bay View Bar Closes

Corner bar opened more than a century ago as a Miller Tied House.

Dec 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Shah Jee’s Issues Plea For Support

6. Shah Jee’s Issues Plea For Support

Pakistani restaurant on N. Jefferson is at risk of closure, owner warns.

Dec 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Police Arrests Have Plummeted

7. Milwaukee Police Arrests Have Plummeted

New report finds 82% decline in past decade as citizen satisfaction with traffic enforcement has declined.

Dec 18th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Milwaukee Property Bills Bring Sticker Shock

8. Milwaukee Property Bills Bring Sticker Shock

But it’s worth understanding what is causing bills to spike, and one opportunity to save.

Dec 20th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Downtown’s Second Mass Timber Tower Moves Toward Groundbreaking

9. Downtown’s Second Mass Timber Tower Moves Toward Groundbreaking

City working on final approvals, but a snag remains in shared parking lease.

Dec 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: What Are Foxconn’s Employees Doing?

10. Murphy’s Law: What Are Foxconn’s Employees Doing?

After 7 years and $700 million in taxpayer subsidies, what have we learned?

Dec 17th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Alexander Kostal Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Common Council, District 3

1. Alexander Kostal Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Common Council, District 3

 

Dec 15th, 2024 by Alexander Kostal

Hozier to Headline Summerfest 2025 on Friday, June 20, 2025 with Special Guest Gigi Perez at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

2. Hozier to Headline Summerfest 2025 on Friday, June 20, 2025 with Special Guest Gigi Perez at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tickets on Sale this Friday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com

Dec 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

MPS Asking Public to Serve on Steering Committees for School Buildings

3. MPS Asking Public to Serve on Steering Committees for School Buildings

Interest Forms May Be Submitted Online until January 17 for Groups That Will Meet Monthly on Future of Schools

Dec 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools

Jeff Snell Named President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

4. Jeff Snell Named President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

 

Dec 17th, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Rufus King International High School Repeats as MPS Drumline Champion

5. Rufus King International High School Repeats as MPS Drumline Champion

King’s Varsity Squad Is Victorious at the Biggest All-City Battle of the Drumlines in Years

Dec 15th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools

University Club of Milwaukee Agrees to Pay Over $1 Million to Resolve Claim that It Wrongfully Obtained Paycheck Protection Program Loan

6. University Club of Milwaukee Agrees to Pay Over $1 Million to Resolve Claim that It Wrongfully Obtained Paycheck Protection Program Loan

 

Dec 13th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

Wisconsin Residents – Check Your Property Tax Bill to Ensure You Receive the Lottery and Gaming Credit

7. Wisconsin Residents – Check Your Property Tax Bill to Ensure You Receive the Lottery and Gaming Credit

 

Dec 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Revenue

Oso Ighodaro earns Marquette’s 79th Annual McCahill Award

8. Oso Ighodaro earns Marquette’s 79th Annual McCahill Award

Ighodaro will be honored at the Feb. 18 men’s basketball game against Seton Hall

Dec 20th, 2024 by Marquette Athletics

Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Hat Designs by Doc Rivers, Damian Lillard and Lisa Byington for Sixth BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series

9. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Hat Designs by Doc Rivers, Damian Lillard and Lisa Byington for Sixth BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series

BMO Cap Series giveaways tip off on Thursday, Dec. 26

Dec 19th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks

Former Restaurant Owner Indicted for Arson and Related Charges

10. Former Restaurant Owner Indicted for Arson and Related Charges

 

Dec 17th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

