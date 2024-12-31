Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

2024 was the year of the sales tax for Milwaukee County government.

For years, a broken pension system was dragging down the government’s budget, compounding financial challenges from flat state revenue. When Wisconsin Act 12 passed in 2023 the county got a lifeline in the form of pension reform and a new sales tax to pay off pension obligation, both of which took effect this year.

But the effects of more than a decade of budget cuts have led to a shrinking physical footprint for the county, a parks system drowning in deferred maintenance and less money for services, like housing, that constituents value.

The parks, housing, the county’s financial trouble, the cancellation of the July 4th fireworks and the fate of the Milwaukee Public Museum, which has long been subsidized by the county — all these issues appear in our Top 10 county government stories of 2024. Urban Milwaukee readers continued to show great interest in their public parks; including news of discounted admission to the Domes, the construction of a new beach at South Shore Park, even questionable clear cutting on a private bluff bordering Milwaukee’s scenic public lakefront.

All the challenges, and opportunities, found in the top stories of 2024 will remain in 2025. Urban Milwaukee is committed to continuing to shine a light on these cherished public amenities and institutions and the decisions that will affect their future.