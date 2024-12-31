Urban Milwaukee
Top 10 of 2024

Most Popular Milwaukee County Stories

Cancelled fireworks, a restored beach and the fate of the domes were big concerns.

By - Dec 31st, 2024 02:00 pm
Fireworks. (Pixabay).

Fireworks. (Pixabay).

2024 was the year of the sales tax for Milwaukee County government.

For years, a broken pension system was dragging down the government’s budget, compounding financial challenges from flat state revenue. When Wisconsin Act 12 passed in 2023 the county got a lifeline in the form of pension reform and a new sales tax to pay off pension obligation, both of which took effect this year.

But the effects of more than a decade of budget cuts have led to a shrinking physical footprint for the county, a parks system drowning in deferred maintenance and less money for services, like housing, that constituents value.

The parks, housing, the county’s financial trouble, the cancellation of the July 4th fireworks and the fate of the Milwaukee Public Museum, which has long been subsidized by the county — all these issues appear in our Top 10 county government stories of 2024. Urban Milwaukee readers continued to show great interest in their public parks; including news of discounted admission to the Domes, the construction of a new beach at South Shore Park, even questionable clear cutting on a private bluff bordering Milwaukee’s scenic public lakefront.

All the challenges, and opportunities, found in the top stories of 2024 will remain in 2025. Urban Milwaukee is committed to continuing to shine a light on these cherished public amenities and institutions and the decisions that will affect their future.

10. Huge Air Cargo Facility Proposed for Airport

Air cargo facility site plan by ARCO Murray.

9. Why Is North Point Parking Lot Closed?

North Point parking lot and stone revetment. Photo by Short Elliott Hendrickson. Courtesy of Milwaukee County Parks.

North Point parking lot and stone revetment. Photo by Short Elliott Hendrickson. Courtesy of Milwaukee County Parks.

8. Bader Philanthropies Supports Affordable Housing Project in Franklin

Project site for supportive affordable housing project at 7521 S. 31st St. in the city of Franklin. Photo courtesy of Communities of Crocus.

7. Low Sales Tax Collections Spell Trouble for County

Milwaukee County Courthouse. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

Milwaukee County Courthouse. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

6. What Will Be Done With Existing Public Museum Building?

Milwaukee Public Museum. Photo taken March 8th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene.

Milwaukee Public Museum. Photo taken March 8th, 2017 by Jeramey Jannene.

5. County Building 24 Single-Family, Affordable Homes in Oak Creek

Mitchell Park Domes. Photo taken Aug. 15, 2022 by Mariiana Tzotcheva.

Mitchell Park Domes. Photo taken Aug. 15, 2022 by Mariiana Tzotcheva.

4. Parks Announces Discount Days for Domes, Wehr Nature Center

Mitchell Park Domes. Photo taken Aug. 15, 2022 by Mariiana Tzotcheva.

Mitchell Park Domes. Photo taken Aug. 15, 2022 by Mariiana Tzotcheva.

3. Who’s Clear Cutting The Lake Bluff?

Bluff along N. Lincoln Memorial Drive that was clearcut. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

2. South Shore Beach Reconstruction Scheduled for Fall

Design by SmithGroup for the new South Shore Beach.

1. July 3rd Fireworks Canceled

Fireworks. (Pixabay).

Fireworks. (Pixabay).

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: MKE County, Politics

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us