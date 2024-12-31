Most Popular Milwaukee County Stories
Cancelled fireworks, a restored beach and the fate of the domes were big concerns.
2024 was the year of the sales tax for Milwaukee County government.
For years, a broken pension system was dragging down the government’s budget, compounding financial challenges from flat state revenue. When Wisconsin Act 12 passed in 2023 the county got a lifeline in the form of pension reform and a new sales tax to pay off pension obligation, both of which took effect this year.
The parks, housing, the county’s financial trouble, the cancellation of the July 4th fireworks and the fate of the Milwaukee Public Museum, which has long been subsidized by the county — all these issues appear in our Top 10 county government stories of 2024. Urban Milwaukee readers continued to show great interest in their public parks; including news of discounted admission to the Domes, the construction of a new beach at South Shore Park, even questionable clear cutting on a private bluff bordering Milwaukee’s scenic public lakefront.
All the challenges, and opportunities, found in the top stories of 2024 will remain in 2025. Urban Milwaukee is committed to continuing to shine a light on these cherished public amenities and institutions and the decisions that will affect their future.
10. Huge Air Cargo Facility Proposed for Airport
9. Why Is North Point Parking Lot Closed?
8. Bader Philanthropies Supports Affordable Housing Project in Franklin
7. Low Sales Tax Collections Spell Trouble for County
6. What Will Be Done With Existing Public Museum Building?
5. County Building 24 Single-Family, Affordable Homes in Oak Creek
4. Parks Announces Discount Days for Domes, Wehr Nature Center
3. Who’s Clear Cutting The Lake Bluff?
2. South Shore Beach Reconstruction Scheduled for Fall
1. July 3rd Fireworks Canceled
