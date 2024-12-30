Don’t Drink and Drive, Take the Bus
All MCTS buses are free beginning 8 p.m. on New Years Eve thanks to Molson Coors.
If you’re planning on celebrating the new year and drinking, get your money’s worth for your Molson Coors purchases and take the bus.
As with every New Years Eve for the past 36 years, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is offering free rides thanks to sponsorship from Molson Coors. The free rides program began in 1988, back when it was sponsored by the Miller Brewing Company. Even as the company became part of MillerCoors in 2008 and Molson Coors in 2016, the sponsorship was continued.
“To ensure that those celebrating in Milwaukee have a reliable ride, we are excited to activate the Free Rides program once again across the U.S. this New Year’s Eve,” said Alison Hanrahan, community affairs manager, Molson Coors. “In collaboration with MCTS, we are looking forward to fostering community and fellowship as we ring in the New Year.”
Molson Coors also regularly sponsors free rides on another holiday known for boozy celebration: St. Patrick’s Day. Molson Coors sponsors free rides in cities across the county on New Year’s Eve including Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Minneapolis-St. Paul.
Riders can find real-time updates on bus arrival times and routes using the MCTS mobile app WisGo. Riders can punch their destination into the app and find the nearest bus line.
Don’t let expensive surge pricing on ride share services like Uber and Lyft discourage you from safe travel this new years. Take the bus instead. It’s free and easy.
Bus Service Extended Until 4 a.m.
- CONNECT 1 BRT
- Route 14 – Entire route
- Route 18 – from intersection of N. Broadway and E. Knapp to S. 121st St. and W. Greenfield Ave.
- Route 21 – Mayfair Mall to North Avenue and Water Tower (East Side)
- Route 24 – MCTS Admin Building (N. 17th St.) to Southridge
- Route 30 – Entire route, both branches
- Route PurpleLine – Bayshore to Franklin Walmart
- Route BlueLine – N. 5th St. and W. Clybourn St. to W. Fond du Lac and W. Constance Ave. (Near W. Hampton Ave. intersection)
- Route GreenLine – Entire route
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
MKE County
-
Supervisors Push For Expedited Video Release By Sheriff’s OfficeDec 28th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
Homelessness Decreases In Milwaukee, Increases NationallyDec 27th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
DA’s Office Announces New Leadership Under Kent LovernDec 24th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
Transportation
-
County Takes On Union Pacific RailroadDec 26th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
White Paint or Green Paint?Dec 21st, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
City Advancing Street Reconfiguration Projects In Historic Third WardDec 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Comments
🍻 🚌 😊
🍻 🚗 ☠️