Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County District Attorney-Elect Kent Lovern recently announced his leadership team as he prepares to take over in January.

Longtime prosecutor Jeffrey Altenburg will be elevated to Chief Deputy District Attorney. Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Sara Sadowski will become Deputy District Attorney overseeing administration and finance, and ADA Ann Lopez will be made Deputy District Attorney overseeing the General Crimes Unit and Community Partnership Unit.

“I am grateful for Jeff’s willingness to assume the oversight of the daily operations of this office, and I welcome Sara and Ann to our leadership team. Jeff, Sara, and Ann are outstanding leaders who serve the residents of Milwaukee County at the highest level,” Lovern said in a statement on Dec. 19.

Lovern takes over as Milwaukee County District Attorney on Jan. 6, after serving 27 years in the office. He has spent the majority of that time as Deputy Chief District Attorney, overseeing the Homicide Unit and the Public Integrity Unit. He ran unopposed to replace outgoing DA John Chisholm, who announced early in 2024 that he would not seek re-election to the office he has held since 2006.

As the second highest ranking official in the DA’s office, Altenburg will oversee the day-to-day administration of the office. Altenberg joined the office in 1997 and became a Deputy District Attorney in 2008. He most recently oversaw the office’s General Crimes Unit, Community Partnership Unit, and Early Intervention Unit. As Chief Deputy District Attorney Altenberg will continue to oversee the Early Intervention Unit responsible for pre-trial diversion programs and deferred prosecution agreements.

“Jeff has helped lead this office for over sixteen years and developed model community partnership and early intervention initiatives that have helped reduce crime and recidivism,” Lovern said.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Lopez will take over for Altenberg as head of the General Crimes and Community Partnership Units. Lopez has been a prosecutor in the DA’s Office since 2009, holding various roles including the General Crimes Unit she will now oversee. She has served as a captain of the Community Partnership Unit, a community prosecutor in neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s South Side and in the Termination of Parental Rights Unit.

“Ann has been a rising star in this office in every assignment she has held, most notably in service to the residents of the south side of Milwaukee,” Lovern said.

Sadowski, the new Deputy District Attorney in charge of administration and finance, joined the office in 2011 after working in the private sector as a business manager, consultant and administrative office coordinator. In her time as an ADA, she has “served with distinction” in the General Crimes, Sensitive Crimes and Homicide Units, according to the office’s statement.

“Sara has been an outstanding prosecutor, handling many different types of cases, and brings ten years of business and administrative experience that is critical to her new role,” Lovern said.