The Week's Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

Dec 1st, 2024

Most popular articles in the past week.

Cocaine, Chickens Lead to Closing Southside Tavern

1. Cocaine, Chickens Lead to Closing Southside Tavern

Common Council votes unanimously to close El Cielo Bar, effective immediately.

Nov 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: City Official Double Dips to Earn $250,000

2. Murphy’s Law: City Official Double Dips to Earn $250,000

Department of Administration head Preston Cole awarded $73,700 raise.

Nov 26th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Milwaukee Offers Police Officers $10,000 To Switch to MPD

3. Milwaukee Offers Police Officers $10,000 To Switch to MPD

City struggles to attract new officers while facing state requirement to hire more.

Nov 25th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Restaurant Planned For Lincoln Warehouse

4. New Restaurant Planned For Lincoln Warehouse

Up-and-coming restaurateur aims to continue family legacy of Mexican cuisine.

Nov 27th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Now Serving: Popular Sweet Shop For Brady Street

5. Now Serving: Popular Sweet Shop For Brady Street

Plus: Panera comes to East Side, Lakefront Brewery workers want a union, and three bars offer holiday pop-ups.

Nov 24th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: County Reaches Deal With Charles Allis Art Museum

6. MKE County: County Reaches Deal With Charles Allis Art Museum

Will transfer ownership to museum’s nonprofit operator, end subsidy by 2028.

Nov 23rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Former Public Defender Travis Schwantes Charged With Paying Client for Sex, Fraud

7. Former Public Defender Travis Schwantes Charged With Paying Client for Sex, Fraud

Schwantes faces multiple charges related to solicitation of prostitution and acting as attorney for one of the women he was soliciting.

Nov 22nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Daniel Bauman Enters Race to Replace Brostoff With Major Endorsements

8. Daniel Bauman Enters Race to Replace Brostoff With Major Endorsements

Bauman announces campaign with endorsements of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Diana Vang Brostoff.

Nov 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Airport Plans $10.5 Million Taxiway for New Cargo Facility

9. Transportation: Airport Plans $10.5 Million Taxiway for New Cargo Facility

New $75 million facility expected to quadruple Milwaukee’s air-cargo traffic.

Nov 27th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Back in the News: Only 30% of Wisconsin Hospitals Obey Federal Price Transparency Rules

10. Back in the News: Only 30% of Wisconsin Hospitals Obey Federal Price Transparency Rules

New report shows widespread violation of rules meant to lower hospital costs.

Nov 26th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Nas Musa Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District

1. Nas Musa Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District

 

Nov 22nd, 2024 by Nas Musa

The Same River Twice a Photo-film by Dick Blau

2. The Same River Twice a Photo-film by Dick Blau

24 hours a day throughout February 28

Nov 23rd, 2024 by Dick Blau

Zepole Supply Co. Announces Acquisition of Fein Brothers, Strengthening Position as a Leading Foodservice Equipment and Supply Distributor in the Midwest

3. Zepole Supply Co. Announces Acquisition of Fein Brothers, Strengthening Position as a Leading Foodservice Equipment and Supply Distributor in the Midwest

 

Nov 26th, 2024 by Fein Brothers

Gov. Evers Order Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Rep. Betty Jo Nelsen

4. Gov. Evers Order Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Rep. Betty Jo Nelsen

 

Nov 27th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Alverno College Welcomes New Vice President for Advancement

5. Alverno College Welcomes New Vice President for Advancement

 

Nov 21st, 2024 by Alverno College

Milwaukee Public Market Holiday Programming

6. Milwaukee Public Market Holiday Programming

 

Nov 29th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market

The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District No. 1 Names Sam Rampulla as New Executive Director

7. The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District No. 1 Names Sam Rampulla as New Executive Director

 

Nov 21st, 2024 by The Brewery District

The Bridge Project Receives Major Private Donation, Opens Applications for 22 Expectant Mothers

8. The Bridge Project Receives Major Private Donation, Opens Applications for 22 Expectant Mothers

Along with recent City of Milwaukee program funding, The Bridge Project will now support a total of 122 mothers with cash transfers for three years

Nov 26th, 2024 by Zilber Family Foundation

OnMilwaukee Promotes COO Carolynn Buser to CEO

9. OnMilwaukee Promotes COO Carolynn Buser to CEO

 

Nov 21st, 2024 by OnMilwaukee

Milwaukee Man Sentenced to 59 Years in Prison in Connection to Child Sexual Assault Cases

10. Milwaukee Man Sentenced to 59 Years in Prison in Connection to Child Sexual Assault Cases

 

Nov 26th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

