The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Cocaine, Chickens Lead to Closing Southside Tavern
Common Council votes unanimously to close El Cielo Bar, effective immediately.
Nov 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. Murphy’s Law: City Official Double Dips to Earn $250,000
Department of Administration head Preston Cole awarded $73,700 raise.
Nov 26th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
3. Milwaukee Offers Police Officers $10,000 To Switch to MPD
City struggles to attract new officers while facing state requirement to hire more.
Nov 25th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. New Restaurant Planned For Lincoln Warehouse
Up-and-coming restaurateur aims to continue family legacy of Mexican cuisine.
Nov 27th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
5. Now Serving: Popular Sweet Shop For Brady Street
Plus: Panera comes to East Side, Lakefront Brewery workers want a union, and three bars offer holiday pop-ups.
Nov 24th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. MKE County: County Reaches Deal With Charles Allis Art Museum
Will transfer ownership to museum’s nonprofit operator, end subsidy by 2028.
Nov 23rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
7. Former Public Defender Travis Schwantes Charged With Paying Client for Sex, Fraud
Schwantes faces multiple charges related to solicitation of prostitution and acting as attorney for one of the women he was soliciting.
Nov 22nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
8. Daniel Bauman Enters Race to Replace Brostoff With Major Endorsements
Bauman announces campaign with endorsements of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Diana Vang Brostoff.
Nov 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Transportation: Airport Plans $10.5 Million Taxiway for New Cargo Facility
New $75 million facility expected to quadruple Milwaukee’s air-cargo traffic.
Nov 27th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
10. Back in the News: Only 30% of Wisconsin Hospitals Obey Federal Price Transparency Rules
New report shows widespread violation of rules meant to lower hospital costs.
Nov 26th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
1. Nas Musa Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District
Nov 22nd, 2024 by Nas Musa
2. The Same River Twice a Photo-film by Dick Blau
24 hours a day throughout February 28
Nov 23rd, 2024 by Dick Blau
5. Alverno College Welcomes New Vice President for Advancement
Nov 21st, 2024 by Alverno College
6. Milwaukee Public Market Holiday Programming
Nov 29th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market
8. The Bridge Project Receives Major Private Donation, Opens Applications for 22 Expectant Mothers
Along with recent City of Milwaukee program funding, The Bridge Project will now support a total of 122 mothers with cash transfers for three years
Nov 26th, 2024 by Zilber Family Foundation
9. OnMilwaukee Promotes COO Carolynn Buser to CEO
Nov 21st, 2024 by OnMilwaukee