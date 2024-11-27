New Restaurant Planned For Lincoln Warehouse

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Three breweries, one bakery, a distillery and, soon, a restaurant. A new proposal aims to add Jalisco’s Cantina to the diverse lineup of tenants at Lincoln Warehouse.

The concept already has deep roots in Milwaukee, as founder Miguel Herrera spent nearly two decades with his family’s restaurant before branching out on his own, he stated in a license application.

Jalisco’s would function as a full-service restaurant and bar, filling the vacant space at 2018 S. 1st St. that was most recently occupied by MOR Bakery & Cafe.

A proposed menu for the business features classic Mexican dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, tacos, burritos and menudo — a rich and spicy tripe soup widely known to cure a nasty resaca, or hangover.

The restaurant also plans to offer a selection of house specialties, including fajitas with grilled onion, peppers, tomatoes, and skirt steak or grilled chicken; lengua de res (beef tongue) simmered in ranchera sauce; bistec con rajas y queso, steak cooked with slices of poblano pepper, tomato, and onions, finished with melted cheese; and chicken served with homemade mole poblano sauce.

Non-alcoholic drinks such as coffee, tea, Jarritos, aguas frescas, and a selection of licuados—banana, strawberry, coconut, and more—will be available, along with domestic and imported beers, margaritas and other cocktails.

With plans to open in February 2025, the restaurant will be housed in a 1,963-square-foot space featuring floor-to-ceiling windows along its northern wall, filling the dining room with natural light while providing a view of the adjacent Kinnickinnic River and its picturesque truss bridge.

Herrera is in the process of building a bar to replace the former bakery counter, which will feature seating in addition to more than a dozen tables throughout the space. The restaurant also plans to offer patio dining, according to a floor plan.

A license application for the proposed restaurant is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the business would operate Sunday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Lincoln Warehouse, located in the Harbor District, is home to a number of existing businesses including Component Brewing Company, Torzala Brewing Co., New Barons Brewing Cooperative, Bust-N-Stuff rage room, Melt Chocolates, Ltd. and Twisted Path Distillery, along with a handful of office and studio spaces.

Herrera did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

