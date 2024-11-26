Cocaine, Chickens Lead to Closing Southside Tavern

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Firearms, cocaine, pepper spray and chickens—this unconventional combination led to the closure of El Cielo Bar by the City of Milwaukee.

On Tuesday, the matter came to a final, unanimous vote before the Common Council, which declined to renew the tavern’s license, effectively shuttering the business.

The decision followed a License Committee meeting earlier this month, which uncovered several points of concern at the establishment, 1226 W. National Ave., as well as in an upper-level residential unit occupied by owner Ruben Albanil-Coyolt.

During the 40-minute hearing on Nov. 12, committee members expressed apprehension over a “concerning” 18-item police report for the bar, which outlined incidents involving illicit drugs, gunplay and physical altercations, as noted by Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa.

Much of the discussion centered on an Oct. 18 search of the tavern and upper unit, during which Milwaukee Police Department officers recovered cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a suspected drug sales ledger and 9-millimeter cartridges from Albanil-Coyolt’s residence, according to a report. No firearms were found during the search, which was part of a broader investigation into a shots-fired incident involving Albanil-Coyolt as a suspect.

During the same search, officers discovered two live chickens in the building’s basement. The birds, originally destined to become dinner for the tavern owner, were instead confiscated and sent to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Following the search, Albanil-Coyolt was arrested and charged, with his case referred to the District Attorney’s office. However, his attorney, Vincent Bobot, who accompanied him at the license hearing, said that Albanil-Coyolt maintains his innocence.

In fact, the tavern owner told committee members under oath that he doesn’t own a firearm, though he did admit to using cocaine on occasion.

“I have a firm belief he’s not going to be charged,” Bobot told committee members. “There may be somebody else. I’ll leave it at that.”

Albanil-Coyolt has a documented history of similar incidents, including a 2020 search by the Milwaukee Police Tactical Enforcement Unit that found the tavern owner in his home “with cocaine, marijuana and items used to package and sell these products,” according to a report.

The tavern was also searched, but police didn’t find any additional evidence at the time. However, the business has been the site of several violent encounters in recent years. Three physical fights were reported to police between July 2023 and April 2024, with Albanil-Coyolt using pepper spray on two occasions to disperse those involved.

Another incident took place on Sept. 24, 2023, when a customer fired multiple shots into the bar after he was removed for causing a disturbance. Nobody was injured, though the building’s exterior was damaged during the incident.

Bobot expressed sympathy for the committee’s concerns but advocated for a “lengthy” suspension instead of closure, pointing out that nobody was seriously injured, shot or killed at the premise, and that “active drug dealing is not present within the bar itself.”

But Alderman and Common Council President José Pérez said the record “speaks for itself,” outlining a string of previous complaints ranging from noise issues to accusations of after-hours activity. “It’s difficult to support the license as-is,” he said. “I just think he knows better than to get into the trouble he’s gotten into. With this recent interaction with the police, it’s just very difficult to believe that he’s changed his ways.”

Prior to redistricting, Perez represented the area where the tavern is located. As of 2024, the business falls within Alderwoman Zamarripa’s district. Both held sway over the committee during the hearing, but it was Perez who made the motion to deny the renewal. There were no objections.

El Cielo Bar opened in 2018. The tavern received a 10-day suspension to its license in 2021, but was approved in 2022 and 2023 with no further disciplinary action.

Neither Albanil-Coyolt nor his attorney filed objections ahead of Tuesday’s Common Council vote, and they did not appear before the council in person.

The nonrenewal, which annuls the tavern’s provisional license, went into effect on Nov. 26.

When reached by Urban Milwaukee, Bobot declined to comment.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.