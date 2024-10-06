The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. The White House In Bay View Is For Sale
Historic building is priced at $1.6 million.
Oct 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. Murphy’s Law: Did Harbor Commissioner Serve Illegally?
Ron San Felippo has homes in East Troy and Florida while serving on commission and also voting in elections as city resident.
Sep 30th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
3. Wisconsin Announces $50 Million For Low-Interest Home Repair Loans
Individual loans from $5,000 to $50,000 offered for houses built before 1984.
Sep 30th, 2024 by Nick Rommel
4. City Hall: Cost Soars to Replace Milwaukee’s Least-Used Downtown Bridge
How could project’s cost rise by 80%, DPW is asked. Two reasons.
Oct 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Murphy’s Law: Did Harbor Commissioner Have Conflict of Interest?
Ron San Felippo has for many years been managing a private company for Summerfest.
Oct 1st, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
6. How Zoning Can Grow Milwaukee
Why the city is shrinking. And how more duplexes, triplexes, townhomes and accessory dwellings could change this.
Oct 1st, 2024 by John D. Johnson
7. Trump Campaigns At Milwaukee’s Discovery World
Introduced by Tommy Thompson, then delivers speech with false claims.
Oct 2nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
8. Former City Attorney Tearman Spencer Charged with Felony Misconduct
Spencer is alleged to use his city position to avoid fees on storing his car collection.
Oct 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Wisconsin Republicans Launch Pro-Harris Campaign
Group of two-dozen GOP members, including former lawmakers, are backing Harris over Trump.
Oct 3rd, 2024 by Erik Gunn
10. Transportation: Airport Will Start Charging Fee On All Uber, Lyft Rides
Starting in 2025, all trips to and from facility will have surcharge. Parking costs also increasing.
Oct 4th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. East Side Business Improvement District Announces Appointment of New Executive Director
Experienced leader Ryan Laessig steps into new role effective September 30
Sep 30th, 2024 by East Side BID
2. Details Announced for Wild Card Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday and Wednesday
Brewers, Mets Begin National League Wild Card Series Tomorrow at American Family Field
Sep 30th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
3. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade
Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care
Sep 29th, 2016 by State Senate Democratic Committee
7. 14th Annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest Returns to Cathedral Square Park
Celebrate German Culture with Live Music, Authentic Food, and Festive Activities October 4-6
Oct 2nd, 2024 by East Town Association
8. Milwaukee Bucks Announces 2024 Training Camp Roster
Sep 30th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks
9. Brewers Force Deciding Wild Card Game 3 on Thursday; $10 Tickets Available for 6:08 p.m. Start
Brewers, Mets Battle to Move on to the National League Division Series
Oct 2nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
