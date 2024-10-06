Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 6th, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

The White House In Bay View Is For Sale

1. The White House In Bay View Is For Sale

Historic building is priced at $1.6 million.

Oct 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Did Harbor Commissioner Serve Illegally?

2. Murphy’s Law: Did Harbor Commissioner Serve Illegally?

Ron San Felippo has homes in East Troy and Florida while serving on commission and also voting in elections as city resident.

Sep 30th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Wisconsin Announces $50 Million For Low-Interest Home Repair Loans

3. Wisconsin Announces $50 Million For Low-Interest Home Repair Loans

Individual loans from $5,000 to $50,000 offered for houses built before 1984.

Sep 30th, 2024 by Nick Rommel

City Hall: Cost Soars to Replace Milwaukee’s Least-Used Downtown Bridge

4. City Hall: Cost Soars to Replace Milwaukee’s Least-Used Downtown Bridge

How could project’s cost rise by 80%, DPW is asked. Two reasons.

Oct 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Did Harbor Commissioner Have Conflict of Interest?

5. Murphy’s Law: Did Harbor Commissioner Have Conflict of Interest?

Ron San Felippo has for many years been managing a private company for Summerfest.

Oct 1st, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

How Zoning Can Grow Milwaukee

6. How Zoning Can Grow Milwaukee

Why the city is shrinking. And how more duplexes, triplexes, townhomes and accessory dwellings could change this.

Oct 1st, 2024 by John D. Johnson

Trump Campaigns At Milwaukee’s Discovery World

7. Trump Campaigns At Milwaukee’s Discovery World

Introduced by Tommy Thompson, then delivers speech with false claims.

Oct 2nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Former City Attorney Tearman Spencer Charged with Felony Misconduct

8. Former City Attorney Tearman Spencer Charged with Felony Misconduct

Spencer is alleged to use his city position to avoid fees on storing his car collection.

Oct 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin Republicans Launch Pro-Harris Campaign

9. Wisconsin Republicans Launch Pro-Harris Campaign

Group of two-dozen GOP members, including former lawmakers, are backing Harris over Trump.

Oct 3rd, 2024 by Erik Gunn

Transportation: Airport Will Start Charging Fee On All Uber, Lyft Rides

10. Transportation: Airport Will Start Charging Fee On All Uber, Lyft Rides

Starting in 2025, all trips to and from facility will have surcharge. Parking costs also increasing.

Oct 4th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

East Side Business Improvement District Announces Appointment of New Executive Director

1. East Side Business Improvement District Announces Appointment of New Executive Director

Experienced leader Ryan Laessig steps into new role effective September 30

Sep 30th, 2024 by East Side BID

Details Announced for Wild Card Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday and Wednesday

2. Details Announced for Wild Card Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday and Wednesday

Brewers, Mets Begin National League Wild Card Series Tomorrow at American Family Field

Sep 30th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

3. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care

Sep 29th, 2016 by State Senate Democratic Committee

Milwaukee Ranked No. 3 Best Big City in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler Readers for the Second Year in a Row

4. Milwaukee Ranked No. 3 Best Big City in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler Readers for the Second Year in a Row

 

Oct 4th, 2024 by VISIT Milwaukee

A Better Wisconsin Together Reacts to Yet Another Radical, Incoherent Speech from Donald Trump in Wisconsin

5. A Better Wisconsin Together Reacts to Yet Another Radical, Incoherent Speech from Donald Trump in Wisconsin

 

Oct 1st, 2024 by A Better Wisconsin Together

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Welcomes Megan Woodard Johnson as New Artist in Residence

6. Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Welcomes Megan Woodard Johnson as New Artist in Residence

 

Sep 30th, 2024 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

14th Annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest Returns to Cathedral Square Park

7. 14th Annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest Returns to Cathedral Square Park

Celebrate German Culture with Live Music, Authentic Food, and Festive Activities October 4-6

Oct 2nd, 2024 by East Town Association

Milwaukee Bucks Announces 2024 Training Camp Roster

8. Milwaukee Bucks Announces 2024 Training Camp Roster

 

Sep 30th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks

Brewers Force Deciding Wild Card Game 3 on Thursday; $10 Tickets Available for 6:08 p.m. Start

9. Brewers Force Deciding Wild Card Game 3 on Thursday; $10 Tickets Available for 6:08 p.m. Start

Brewers, Mets Battle to Move on to the National League Division Series

Oct 2nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

McAndrew named Joint Professor of Nursing Research for Froedtert Hospital and UWM’s School of Nursing

10. McAndrew named Joint Professor of Nursing Research for Froedtert Hospital and UWM’s School of Nursing

 

Sep 30th, 2024 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Categories: Most Popular, Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us