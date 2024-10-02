Trump Campaigns At Milwaukee’s Discovery World

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Former president Donald Trump stopped in Milwaukee Tuesday during a whistle stop tour of Wisconsin that included events in state’s two Democratic strongholds: Milwaukee and Dane counties.

The event, which was only open to the press, was held at Discovery World. It was organized around the issue of school choice. Milwaukee is the birthplace of school choice, with the oldest voucher program in the nation. U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (WI-01) moederated a panel of school choice advocates. Among them was Scarlett Johnson, of Mom’s for Liberty, former State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck and school choice advocates from the Milwaukee area.

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson spoke before Trump took the floor, telling the press gathered that he told Trump he needed to campaign in Dane and Milwaukee County.

“We just left Waunakee, it had a huge crowd, all the way from the airport to the factory, there were people standing along the road waving Trump signs in Dane County,” Thompson said. “Can you imagine how upset the Democrats are, to have that kind of a turnout in Dane County?”

During an hourlong speech that touched on many of the issues, and themes that have dominated his campaign as of late, he attacked Vice President Kamala Harris, trotted out stories of migrant crime and depicted a country beset by lawlessness that only he can fix.

“We are a failing nation,” Trump said, “But we’re not going to be a failing nation for long.”

When Trump did touch on the marquee issue of the campaign stop, education and more specifically school choice, he reiterated hsi support for universal school choice and for dismantling the U.S. Department of Education.

“Universal school choice very important, we’re backing it all the way, 100%,” Trump said.

Milwaukee

Trump discussed Milwaukee’s education system primarily when he consulted his notes. Much of the speech appeared ad-libbed.

He referenced statistics indicating the majority of Milwaukee Public Schools students are testing below their grade level in reading and math.

“Families are faced with one of the worst public school systems in the entire country,” Trump said. “Considered pretty much the worst, but there are some others that are right there with you. I guarantee it.”

He also announced that his campaign is planning to return to the Fiserv Forum for a campaign rally. The 2024 Republican National Convention was held in the Fiserv Forum, and Trump said Tuesday, “It was beautiful. The building was beautiful.”

2024 Election

Trump said he was confident he would win Wisconsin in 2024 and also continues to sow doubt about the election results during the 2020 presidential election.

“It was a terrible thing that happened last time. If that didn’t happen, we have a much different country today. You have a much different world today… take a look at the security the security was non-existent,” he said.

Trump said there will be many people and lawyers watching the election closely this November. “I think people are gonna watch the process a lot closer.”

Elon Musk

Trump brought up one of his campaign backers, and the richest man in the world, Elon Musk several times during his speech. The former president claimed he called Musk and got him to use his satellite service, Starlink, to restore communication in areas of the nation ravaged by Hurricane Helene. The White House, on the other hand, has said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) already had plans to deploy Starlink there.

Trump also declared again that he would appoint Musk to run a government efficiency campaign to save the government “trillions.”

Musk endorsed Trump and announced earlier this year he would put as much as $180 million into a political action committee to support his campaign.

Crime and Immigration

Trump continued to invoke the specter of dangerous criminals from around the world flooding the U.S. across the southern border, attacking Harris and blaming her for it.

Trump said “murderers” and “the worst in the world” are coming to the U.S. and that other countries are emptying their jails into the United States. “These make our bad people look like innocent people,” Trump said. Trump’s claim has been fact checked and in fact, most of these criminals came over a period of years before the Biden administration took office.

Trump also blamed immigrants for unemployment among Black and Hispanic people.