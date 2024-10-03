Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s October and it’s beginning to feel like fall outside. The Green Bay Packers are playing, and the Milwaukee Brewers are in the playoffs – life is good in Wisconsin. And just because it’s gotten a little chilly outside doesn’t mean that the outdoor events are through.

Milwaukee’s annual Oktoberfest celebration will take over Cathedral Square Park, offering plenty of authentic German beer, food and live entertainment. Lakefront Brewery is putting on the Fall Fest of Ale on the brewery’s patio, featuring local vendors and food trucks. And Cactus Club is shutting down the 2400 block of S. Wentworth Avenue for a family-friendly celebration of live music, art, food and community.

October 4-6: Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival

Itching to get some new ink? Curious about the art of tattooing? Looking for your new favorite artist? Look no further than the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival – a weekend-long tattoo event taking place at the Baird Center. Other than snagging a new tattoo, guests will have the chance to catch performances by suspension artists, carnival acts, burlesque dancers and more. Tickets to the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival are $20 for the day or $40 for a three-day pass. The show will run from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Villain Arts website.

October 4-6: 14th Annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest

The 14th annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest is returning to Cathedral Square Park. The festival will feature authentic German beer, food, entertainment and more and will run through the weekend. Kegel’s Inn will provide the food and beer, and guests can enjoy performances by polka bands, cornhole tournaments, wiener dog beauty pageants and more. The annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest is free to attend and will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Oktoberfest website.

October 5: Beet Street

Beet Street will bring family-friendly fun to the 2400 block of S. Wentworth Ave. with a lineup of live music, vendors and food trucks. Catch performances by Graham Hunt, MoCity, Eli $tones and more, and head indoors at Cactus Club to enjoy a music video showcase screening. Palomino will also host The Great Midwestern Pie Championship – a juried pie contest. Beet Street will kick off at 1 p.m. and then the party will move indoors at Cactus Club at 7 p.m. for the afterparty, which features performances by Enervate, Delicious Monsters, DJ DR!PSweat and more.

October 6: Fall Fest of Ale

If the recent weather wasn’t an indicator that Autumn is here, Lakefront Brewery is ringing in the new season with the Fall Fest of Ale – an outdoor makers market that will feature 30 local vendors and six food trucks. The Lakefront Brewery Curd Wagon will have a special fall-themed menu featuring caramel apples, pumpkin beer bread pudding, Thanksgiving dinner-themed cheese curds and more. Fall Fest of Ale will take place on Lakefront’s patio and is free to attend. The fest will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

October 6: Brady Street Pet Parade

Grab your furry best friend and head down to Brady Street for the annual Brady Street Pet Parade. Enter your pet into a variety of contests, including Best Costume, Best Tail Wagging, Best Pet/Owner Lookalike and more. The event will also feature live music, entertainment and local vendors selling pet-themed products. And at 1 p.m., Father Brian will offer a pet blessing at St. Rita’s Catholic church. The Brady Street Pet Parade is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Owners will need to pay a $15 entry free for pets to enter a contest. For more information, visit the Brady Street BID website.

October 6: MILK Comic Fest

The Milwaukee Independent Local Comics Fest is a one-day celebration of local artists at The Cooperage. Over 30 independent comic book artists and illustrators will be on site from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Some featured artists include Steph Mided (Club Kick Out!), Lara Antal (Ronan and the Endless Sea of Stars) and Jessi Zabarsky (Coming Back). MILK Comic Fest is free to attend.