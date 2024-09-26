Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s a great weekend to explore the city of Milwaukee with several events that allow guests to tour areas that would normally be closed to the public. Doors Open Milwaukee will see over 150 locations invite guests to explore their buildings, and Bay View Gallery Night will turn local businesses into art galleries for an evening. Celebrate Milwaukee’s Inner Harbor with Harbor Fest, where guests can release sturgeons and explore the UW-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences.

September 26: Grooving Under Glass

Dance the night away in various biomes at the Mitchell Park Domes’ Grooving Under Glass event. Local musicians will perform in each of the three domes, and the Show Dome will feature two choreographed light shows. There will also be food and beverages on site courtesy of Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern, Double B’s BBQ, Pete’s Fruit Market and Zilli Hospitality. New to the event this year is the family-friendly Bilingual Story Time event. Grooving Under the Glass will start at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for Friends of the Domes. Children ages two and under will be admitted for free.

September 27: Bay View Gallery Night

Businesses in the Bay View neighborhood will act as art galleries for the evening as part of the volunteer-run Bay View Gallery Night. Check out some pieces by woodworker Dirk Werderich at Bust-N-Stuff or take in the work of watercolor artist Caitlin Walsh at 1840 Brewing Company. Dozens of participating locations will host art galleries that are free and open to the public to check out. Bay View Gallery Night will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

September 28-29: Doors Open Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Even wonder what your favorite Milwaukee building looks like on the inside? Thanks to Doors Open Milwaukee, guests will have the chance to explore over 150 locations throughout the Milwaukee area. Offerings range from self-guided app tours to ticketed tours and more. Use the Historic Milwaukee website to keep track of your “Favorite” buildings to help plan your Doors Open Milwaukee experience.

September 28: Czechtoberfest

Amorphic Beer is celebrating Oktoberfest a little differently this year. The brewery is offering Czech-inspired beers and food, including an Oktoberfest variant beer and Czech sausages and desserts. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., local band Pay the Devil will perform on the brewery’s Crops on Top Garden stage. Czechtoberfest will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

September 28: Third Space 8th Anniversary

Third Space Brewing is celebrating its 8th anniversary with a party featuring live music, exclusive beer releases, food and more. Seven bands will perform, including appearances by Brett Newski, Derek Pritzl and Joseph Huber, and family-friendly kids corner activities will be set up. The brewery will be accepting donations for Camp Minikani and those who donate will have the chance to win various prizes. The Third Space 8th Anniversary Party is free to attend and will run from noon to 10 p.m.

September 29: Harbor Fest

Celebrate Milwaukee’s Inner Harbor at Harbor Fest – an event featuring live music, live art, local vendors and more. Explore the UW-Milwaukee Freshwater Sciences building, and participate in a sturgeon blessing and release with the Riveredge Nature Center. New to Harbor Fest this year are the water taxis, which will transport guests between Harbor Fest, Boone & Crockett and R1ver. Harbor Fest is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.