Sophie Bolich

Trump Walks The RNC Floor

Former president toured Fiserv Forum Wednesday afternoon in preparation for speech Thursday night.

By - Jul 17th, 2024 04:48 pm
Donald Trump toured the stage at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday in preparation for his scheduled speech Thursday night. Photo taken July 17, 2024 by Sophie Bolich.

Donald Trump toured the stage at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday in preparation for his scheduled speech Thursday night. Photo taken July 17, 2024 by Sophie Bolich.

Security was notably heightened at the site of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday afternoon. Unlike the initial two days of the event, Donald Trump was in the building.

The former president, still sporting a bandaged right ear, appeared on stage at Fiserv Forum around 2:30 p.m., taking in the layout of the arena ahead of his scheduled speech Thursday night.

Trump didn’t arrive at the convention site until after 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

During the walk-through, Trump took in the mostly-empty stands from the podium, where he appeared to ask several questions of his campaign team, about 15 of whom accompanied him on stage.

He exited after several minutes and was escorted back to the Pfister Hotel shortly thereafter. At that time, convention workers started placing signs in the stands for this evening’s program, themed “Make America Strong Again.”

Whether in response to last weekend’s assassination attempt or as standard protocol, security measures were significantly more strenuous with Trump on premises.

In addition to metal detectors and bag checks — standard procedure on Monday and Tuesday — attendees were wanded at entry. Security personnel could also be seen carrying long-guns throughout the convention site.

Before Trump took the stage, a team of Secret Service and law enforcement officers appeared on the RNC floor, where most reporters were barred from entry for the duration of Trump’s walk-through. Additional officers were stationed throughout the main concourse.

Trump is scheduled to return to Fiserv at 8:02 p.m. this evening. The program will include speakers Mike Waltz, the congressman from Florida; Ronen Neutra; Donald Trump, Jr.;Usha Vance; and the newly selected Republican vice presidential nominee, Senator J.D. Vance.

Photos

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Politics

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us