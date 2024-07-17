Trump Walks The RNC Floor

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Security was notably heightened at the site of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday afternoon. Unlike the initial two days of the event, Donald Trump was in the building.

The former president, still sporting a bandaged right ear, appeared on stage at Fiserv Forum around 2:30 p.m., taking in the layout of the arena ahead of his scheduled speech Thursday night.

Trump didn’t arrive at the convention site until after 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

During the walk-through, Trump took in the mostly-empty stands from the podium, where he appeared to ask several questions of his campaign team, about 15 of whom accompanied him on stage.

He exited after several minutes and was escorted back to the Pfister Hotel shortly thereafter. At that time, convention workers started placing signs in the stands for this evening’s program, themed “Make America Strong Again.”

Whether in response to last weekend’s assassination attempt or as standard protocol, security measures were significantly more strenuous with Trump on premises.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In addition to metal detectors and bag checks — standard procedure on Monday and Tuesday — attendees were wanded at entry. Security personnel could also be seen carrying long-guns throughout the convention site.

Before Trump took the stage, a team of Secret Service and law enforcement officers appeared on the RNC floor, where most reporters were barred from entry for the duration of Trump’s walk-through. Additional officers were stationed throughout the main concourse.

Trump is scheduled to return to Fiserv at 8:02 p.m. this evening. The program will include speakers Mike Waltz, the congressman from Florida; Ronen Neutra; Donald Trump, Jr.;Usha Vance; and the newly selected Republican vice presidential nominee, Senator J.D. Vance.

Photos