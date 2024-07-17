Trump Walks The RNC Floor
Former president toured Fiserv Forum Wednesday afternoon in preparation for speech Thursday night.
Security was notably heightened at the site of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday afternoon. Unlike the initial two days of the event, Donald Trump was in the building.
The former president, still sporting a bandaged right ear, appeared on stage at Fiserv Forum around 2:30 p.m., taking in the layout of the arena ahead of his scheduled speech Thursday night.
Trump didn’t arrive at the convention site until after 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
During the walk-through, Trump took in the mostly-empty stands from the podium, where he appeared to ask several questions of his campaign team, about 15 of whom accompanied him on stage.
He exited after several minutes and was escorted back to the Pfister Hotel shortly thereafter. At that time, convention workers started placing signs in the stands for this evening’s program, themed “Make America Strong Again.”
Whether in response to last weekend’s assassination attempt or as standard protocol, security measures were significantly more strenuous with Trump on premises.
In addition to metal detectors and bag checks — standard procedure on Monday and Tuesday — attendees were wanded at entry. Security personnel could also be seen carrying long-guns throughout the convention site.
Before Trump took the stage, a team of Secret Service and law enforcement officers appeared on the RNC floor, where most reporters were barred from entry for the duration of Trump’s walk-through. Additional officers were stationed throughout the main concourse.
Trump is scheduled to return to Fiserv at 8:02 p.m. this evening. The program will include speakers Mike Waltz, the congressman from Florida; Ronen Neutra; Donald Trump, Jr.;Usha Vance; and the newly selected Republican vice presidential nominee, Senator J.D. Vance.
Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the 2024 RNC
- Trump Walks The RNC Floor - Sophie Bolich - Jul 17th, 2024
- Jon Stewart Offers Lame Excuse For Canceling The Daily Show in Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 17th, 2024
- Chairwoman Nicholson Issues Statement Regarding Man Killed Near the Republican National Convention by Ohio Police - County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson - Jul 17th, 2024
- Ron Johnson Says Free-Market Principles Could Fix Education - Graham Kilmer - Jul 17th, 2024
- Mayor Johnson Addresses ‘Tragic’ Police Involved Killing - Sophie Bolich - Jul 17th, 2024
- Hovde Plays MAGA Hits in RNC Speech - Graham Kilmer - Jul 17th, 2024
- RNC Preview – Day 3, Wednesday July 17 - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 16th, 2024
- Democratic Party of Wisconsin Statement on Eric Hovde’s RNC Speech - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Jul 16th, 2024
- Sen. Vance Appears With Donald Trump, Jr. at Fiserv Forum - Sophie Bolich - Jul 16th, 2024
- Not Just The “Wrong Speech”: Ron Johnson Has Long Parroted Extreme Claims - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Jul 16th, 2024
Read more about 2024 RNC here