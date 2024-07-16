One Day Into RNC, ‘Things are Going Pretty Well’ Says Mayor
Johnson praises security efforts, encourages voting at Day 2 morning press conference.
Day one of the Republican National Convention concluded without any major incident, Mayor Cavalier Johnson reported at a Tuesday morning press conference.
“By my most important measures, things are going pretty well,” he said, commending “all of the partners who stepped up” to ensure safety throughout Monday’s convention activities, which encompassed a large-scale anti-Republican march and the first of five warehouse parties in Brewers Hill.
The RNC’s opening day also saw the presidential nomination of former President Donald Trump and the announcement of his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance.
And though Johnson reiterated his enthusiasm for Milwaukee’s role as host city, the Democratic mayor leveraged Tuesday’s press conference to offer praise for President Joe Biden and urged voters to support the incumbent candidate in November.
“We now have a Republican candidate on the vice presidential side without any executive experience and a Republican presidential candidate whose executive experience we’ve already endured over the course of a term,” he said. “President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris — they’ve got my support, and their time in office has been good for Wisconsin.”
Johnson praised the administration’s role in boosting Milwaukee’s infrastructure, creating jobs and stabilizing the post COVID-19 economy.
Some of the president’s contributions are ongoing — and clearly marked — throughout the city. Large signs placed near construction zones note that projects are funded by the president’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“So when you listen to the words from the podium at Fiserv Forum, the podium at the Republican National Convention, be objective. What’s the spin? What’s real? Be informed and be a thoughtful voter.”
Monday arrests
A total of three individuals were arrested in separate incidents taking place Monday afternoon and evening, Johnson said.
The first, for disorderly conduct, was made at the conclusion of the Coalition to March on the RNC protest.
Another occurred in the afternoon, when an individual attempted to climb a fence into a restricted area. The third included a driver who blocked traffic and refused to move at officers’ requests.
“Overall, it was a calm day, it was a peaceful day,” Johnson said. “Most importantly, no one was hurt.”
Bar and restaurant traffic
Johnson also discussed downtown bars and restaurants, many of which saw decreased traffic Monday night, despite promises that the RNC would bring booming business.
The mayor pointed to Trump’s delayed arrival at the convention, as well as thunderstorms beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. as possible explanations.
“From what I understand, that was probably more of an anomaly.”
Photos
