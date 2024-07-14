RNC Preview – Day 1, Monday July 15
Our daily guide to what to expect, and where,
It’s go time.
Monday, July 15 marks the first formal day of the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Thousands of media members and delegates, as well as former president Donald Trump, are already in the city.
The convention will begin in a heightened environment following Trump being shot at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday. No public changes have been announced to the security plan, which includes the ability to carry guns up to the edge of the secured “hard zone” that contains the event venues.
Our daily preview column will highlight all of the events happening, official and unofficial, and note other details you shouldn’t miss.
A series of press conferences are expected to occur daily, with politicians and officials revealing even more information before the widely-televised session each night.
Public Facing Events
- 6:05 a.m. – Jeramey Jannene appears on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal show to discuss the convention and its impact on Milwaukee
- 11 a.m. – Coalition to March on the RNC Rally – Red Arrow Park
- 12 p.m. – Coalition to March on the RNC March – Red Arrow Park
- 12:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Official Session #1 – Fiserv Forum – Streamed live on Milwaukee City Channel
- 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Official Session #2 – Fiserv Forum – Streamed live on Milwaukee City Channel and many television networks
- 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Into Action 2024 – No Studios – “Gathering and celebration of Milwaukee culture, collaboration and exploration of what’s possible in the 2024 election with the communities we care about most” – Part of Great Milwaukee Block Party
Private Delegate Events
- 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Heritage Policy Fest: Fighting for America’s Future – The Heritage Foundation – Bradley Symphony Center – Open Press
- 8 a.m. – New Hampshire Delegation Welcome & Organization Meeting – Timber Ridge Lodge (Lake Geneva) – Closed Press
- 9 a.m. – Louisiana Delegation Breakfast – Louisiana Republican Delegation – Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South – Closed Press
- 9 a.m. – Reagan film screening – Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Closed Press
- 9 a.m. – North Carolina Delegation Breakfast – Venue 3 at 3rd Street Market Hall
- 12 p.m. – How AI Affects Women, Democracy and Elections, Presented by Microsoft – All in Together – Northern Lights Event Venue – Open Press
- 12 p.m. – Delegation Lunch – Utah Republican Party – Mader’s Restaurant – Closed Press
- 12 p.m. – Reagan film screening – Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Closed Press
- 12:45 p.m. – Convention Watch Party – Drink Wisconsinbly Pub – Open Press
- 1 p.m. – Reagan film screening – Pfister Hotel – Closed Press
- 2 p.m. – Convention Fest – Inside “Hard Zone” – Open Press
- 3 p.m. – Reagan film screening – Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Closed Press
- 3 p.m. – The Lawyer’s Reception – Republican National Lawyers Association – Husch Blackwell (Huron Building) – Closed Press
- 4 p.m. – Briefing and Reception Celebrating the Asian American & Pacific Islander Electorate – Asian & Pacific Islander American Vote – Pilot Project Brewing – Open Press
- 4 p.m. – Veteran Candidate Mixer and Fundraiser – National Defense Political Action Committee – AJ Bombers – Open Press
- 4 p.m. – American Global Strategies Reception – American Global Strategies – Third Coast Provisions – Closed Press
- 4:30 p.m. – Reception Honoring the Italian American Commitment to Public Service – National Italian American Foundation – Calderone Club – Closed Press
- 5 p.m. – Power, Potential & Partnership – All In Together – Northern Lights Event Venue – Open Press
- 8 p.m. – Jamboree at the RNC Featuring DJ Milk and Cooks – GOP Jamboree – Red, White and Blue – Open Press
- 10 p.m. – Warehouse Party – 1929 N. Buffum St. – Closed Press
- 11 p.m. – Louisiana Delegate Reception – Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South – Closed Press
Odds & Ends
- Mayor Cavalier Johnson profiled in the New York Times
- Penszey’s Spices installs “Welcome Future Fake Electors” sign in window of downtown store, 638 N. Water St.
- In recent weeks, the Department of Public Works posted signs thanking President Joe Biden and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law near projects funded by the law. You can spot them downtown along E. Wells Street.
- Trump landed in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon. As expected, he is staying at the Pfister Hotel. The convention has yet to release a full schedule for what he is doing all week. Nominee typically speaks in Thursday night slot, but Trump is not typical nominee.
- The Old World Third Street bar district was crawling with journalists and delegates Sunday afternoon. Spotted in the crowd? Former Congressman Madison Cawthorn.
- Red, White & Brew, the delegate welcome party, took place Sunday evening at Henry Maier Festival Park.
Have an event we missed? Let us know.
Really interesting to see everything that goes on at a convention. And, a great profile of Mayor Johnson in the Times!
I just checked out the YouTube Deer District and River cams and Milwaukee looks great, despite another shower passing through. It’s been 800 days of prep and Milwaukee’s time in the national spotlight is here. I have a feeling the City will impress a lot of people. Cheers!