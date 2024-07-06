Dueling Billboards Appear in Milwaukee In Lead Up to RNC
Democrats, Republicans make appeals to voters, assail competing candidates.
Two weeks out from the Republican National Convention, Milwaukee motorists can prepare to see an influx of campaign messages over their heads.
Both the Republican and Democratic national campaign apparatuses have rented billboard space above Milwaukee’s highways. Democrats have focused their messaging on recent reported comments from President Donald Trump disparaging the Cream City.
Billboards are an old-school strategy in an age of hyper-targeted political advertising, but they prime audiences to receive political messages, said Erika Franklin Fowler, a political scientist who researches political advertising at Wesleyan University.
“It makes sense that, leading up to a big event like this, both campaigns would try to capture the public’s attention about the event that’s coming up,” she said.
Given Wisconsin’s importance in national politics, its drivers are no strangers to political messaging along highways. But President Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee have made them key to their strategy, according to DNC executive director Sam Cornale.
“We’re trying to reach people in the most fractured media environment in the history of American politics. And we’re taking an incredibly innovative approach, one facet of which is over-indexing on billboards,” he said.
For the last month, that message in the Milwaukee area has been especially focused on Trump reportedly calling Milwaukee “a horrible city.” Immediately after those comments, made during a closed-door meeting with House Republicans, the DNC picked them up as a rallying cry, highlighting them on 10 billboards around Milwaukee highlighting those comments.
That campaign machine just launched a second round of billboards in advance of the Fourth of July holiday, primarily up and down the I-43 corridor.
The Trump campaign has said that those comments were addressing crime rates in the city. In a subsequent Fox News interview, Trump reiterated that idea.
“I love Milwaukee, I have great friends in Milwaukee,” Trump said. “But, as you know, the crime numbers are terrible. We have to be very careful.”
The first part of that quote can now be seen on Republican-purchased billboards outside of Fiserv Forum, where the RNC will take place July 15-19.
A spokesperson for the RNC did not respond to WPR’s request for comment.
Focusing the message on personality, rather than issues, makes sense in a race that pits two well-known candidates against each other for the second time, said Franklin Fowler, the political scientist.
“The issues-based persuasion messages are just going to be harder, because there’s very little new information,” she said. “In just about any issue you pick, the public knows both of these candidates and knows where they sit.”
Veteran GOP strategist Liz Mair isn’t convinced that billboards of any variety motivate voters. But for an event like the RNC, where Trump and his allies will be driving around, it can be a tactic “to basically troll the other guy,” she said.
“If you’re trying to do something like that, sure, by all means, integrate billboards you’re your strategy,” she said. “I think if you’re actually trying to move votes, billboards are not terribly effective.”
As Milwaukee prepares for RNC, dueling messages appear along highways was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the 2024 RNC
- Dueling Billboards Appear in Milwaukee In Lead Up to RNC - Anya van Wagtendonk - Jul 6th, 2024
- Milwaukee Businesses Closing During RNC - Sophie Bolich - Jul 3rd, 2024
- See Inside Fiserv Forum Before RNC Starts - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 2nd, 2024
- See CNN, Fox News Plans To Transform Buildings For RNC - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 27th, 2024
- RNC Will Build on Milwaukee’s Growing Visibility, Tourism Leader Says - Margaret Faust - Jun 25th, 2024
- Trace Adkins Will Headline RNC Welcome Party - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 25th, 2024
- Coalition Condemns City’s Proposed Protest Routes - Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 - Jun 21st, 2024
- See Detailed RNC Street Closures, Demonstration Zones - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 21st, 2024
- Third Ward Cheers ‘Beerpartisanship’ During RNC - Sophie Bolich - Jun 20th, 2024
- RNC Poised To Use Loophole To Force Protest Zone Relocation - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 14th, 2024
Read more about 2024 RNC here