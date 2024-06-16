Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 16th, 2024 07:00 am

City Suspends Brady Street Qdoba

1. City Suspends Brady Street Qdoba

Fast-casual restaurant suspended for 10 days; customer reported finding a razor blade inside burrito.

Jun 11th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Documents Undercut False Electors’ Claim It Was a Contingency Plan

2. Documents Undercut False Electors’ Claim It Was a Contingency Plan

Emails, texts in state’s case against plotters suggest goal was to sow chaos before Jan. 6.

Jun 9th, 2024 by Anya van Wagtendonk

Department of Transportation Towing Campers, Vehicles At Milwaukee Park and Ride Lots

3. Department of Transportation Towing Campers, Vehicles At Milwaukee Park and Ride Lots

Sites have become encampments in past year.

Jun 13th, 2024 by Evan Casey

See Inside New Third Ward Tower

4. See Inside New Third Ward Tower

333 Water will welcome its first residents Saturday.

Jun 7th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Dockwall Collapse Creates Uncertain Future For Riverfront Site

5. Dockwall Collapse Creates Uncertain Future For Riverfront Site

City could compel repairs, but hasn’t yet. What comes next?

Jun 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Mayor, Democrats Target Rep. Ryan Clancy

6. Murphy’s Law: Mayor, Democrats Target Rep. Ryan Clancy

Why are they opposing incumbent Democrat? In a word, they hate him.

Jun 11th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Menomonee Falls Bakery Continues Pride Month Fundraisers Despite Backlash

7. Menomonee Falls Bakery Continues Pride Month Fundraisers Despite Backlash

Batter & Mac has raised nearly $7,000 for Courage MKE nonprofit.

Jun 6th, 2024 by Margaret Faust

Now Serving: Tastee Twist Closes Temporarily

8. Now Serving: Tastee Twist Closes Temporarily

Plus: Three new restaurants, cider bar closing and Koppa’s Deli is for sale.

Jun 9th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

State Pursuing Much Smaller Building at 27th and Wisconsin

9. State Pursuing Much Smaller Building at 27th and Wisconsin

Plans to replace aging downtown building have been modified, down-sized.

Jun 12th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Floating Sauna Coming To Milwaukee’s Lakefront

10. Floating Sauna Coming To Milwaukee’s Lakefront

Kiln will drop anchor next to Discovery World this fall.

Jun 13th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson On the Passing of Marquette President Michael Lovell

1. Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson On the Passing of Marquette President Michael Lovell

 

Jun 9th, 2024 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson

President Pérez announces Clifton W. Crump to serve as Policy and Administration Director

2. President Pérez announces Clifton W. Crump to serve as Policy and Administration Director

Statement of Common Council President José G. Pérez June 10, 2024

Jun 10th, 2024 by Common Council President Jose Perez

Brewers to Honor Bill “Rock” Schroeder’s 30th Season in the Broadcast Booth

3. Brewers to Honor Bill “Rock” Schroeder’s 30th Season in the Broadcast Booth

Rock to be Joined by Past and Current Play-by-Play Partners in Broadcast Booth Friday Night

Jun 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

HartFest brings BBQ and live music to Tosa, June 14-15

4. HartFest brings BBQ and live music to Tosa, June 14-15

HartFest, presented by Lakefront Brewery, is back, featuring its most exciting music lineup yet, plus another amateur BBQ cookoff

Jun 10th, 2024 by Village of Wauwatosa Business Improvement District

Statement on the passing of José Olivieri

5. Statement on the passing of José Olivieri

Statement on the passing of José Olivieri

Jun 12th, 2024 by Common Council President Jose Perez

Milwaukee Public Market Unveils Dates for Under-Freeway Concert Series

6. Milwaukee Public Market Unveils Dates for Under-Freeway Concert Series

Next Week: Riverwalk Commons Concert Series Returns with Live Music and Local Food Trucks

Jun 7th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market

Gargantuan Fluorescent Tentacles to Take Over Milwaukee’s Lakefront

7. Gargantuan Fluorescent Tentacles to Take Over Milwaukee’s Lakefront

Joy Engine announces beach party series: ArtBlaze on the Beach, four free events featuring live entertainment and hands-on art activities at Bradford and South Shore

Jun 12th, 2024 by Joy Engine

Rep. Donovan Proposes Plan Forward for MPS

8. Rep. Donovan Proposes Plan Forward for MPS

 

Jun 10th, 2024 by State Rep. Bob Donovan

Bastille Days Returns July 2024

9. Bastille Days Returns July 2024

Four-day French festival boasts enhanced entertainment lineup and French flair

Jun 12th, 2024 by East Town Association

Statement from Milwaukee County Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez on Fire Near Mitchell Park Domes

10. Statement from Milwaukee County Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez on Fire Near Mitchell Park Domes

 

Jun 12th, 2024 by Sup. Juan Miguel Martinez

