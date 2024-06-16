The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. City Suspends Brady Street Qdoba
Fast-casual restaurant suspended for 10 days; customer reported finding a razor blade inside burrito.
Jun 11th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. Documents Undercut False Electors’ Claim It Was a Contingency Plan
Emails, texts in state’s case against plotters suggest goal was to sow chaos before Jan. 6.
Jun 9th, 2024 by Anya van Wagtendonk
3. Department of Transportation Towing Campers, Vehicles At Milwaukee Park and Ride Lots
Sites have become encampments in past year.
Jun 13th, 2024 by Evan Casey
4. See Inside New Third Ward Tower
333 Water will welcome its first residents Saturday.
Jun 7th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Dockwall Collapse Creates Uncertain Future For Riverfront Site
City could compel repairs, but hasn’t yet. What comes next?
Jun 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: Mayor, Democrats Target Rep. Ryan Clancy
Why are they opposing incumbent Democrat? In a word, they hate him.
Jun 11th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
7. Menomonee Falls Bakery Continues Pride Month Fundraisers Despite Backlash
Batter & Mac has raised nearly $7,000 for Courage MKE nonprofit.
Jun 6th, 2024 by Margaret Faust
8. Now Serving: Tastee Twist Closes Temporarily
Plus: Three new restaurants, cider bar closing and Koppa’s Deli is for sale.
Jun 9th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. State Pursuing Much Smaller Building at 27th and Wisconsin
Plans to replace aging downtown building have been modified, down-sized.
Jun 12th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Floating Sauna Coming To Milwaukee’s Lakefront
Kiln will drop anchor next to Discovery World this fall.
Jun 13th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. President Pérez announces Clifton W. Crump to serve as Policy and Administration Director
Statement of Common Council President José G. Pérez June 10, 2024
Jun 10th, 2024 by Common Council President Jose Perez
3. Brewers to Honor Bill “Rock” Schroeder’s 30th Season in the Broadcast Booth
Rock to be Joined by Past and Current Play-by-Play Partners in Broadcast Booth Friday Night
Jun 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
4. HartFest brings BBQ and live music to Tosa, June 14-15
HartFest, presented by Lakefront Brewery, is back, featuring its most exciting music lineup yet, plus another amateur BBQ cookoff
Jun 10th, 2024 by Village of Wauwatosa Business Improvement District
5. Statement on the passing of José Olivieri
Statement on the passing of José Olivieri
Jun 12th, 2024 by Common Council President Jose Perez
6. Milwaukee Public Market Unveils Dates for Under-Freeway Concert Series
Next Week: Riverwalk Commons Concert Series Returns with Live Music and Local Food Trucks
Jun 7th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market
7. Gargantuan Fluorescent Tentacles to Take Over Milwaukee’s Lakefront
Joy Engine announces beach party series: ArtBlaze on the Beach, four free events featuring live entertainment and hands-on art activities at Bradford and South Shore
Jun 12th, 2024 by Joy Engine
8. Rep. Donovan Proposes Plan Forward for MPS
Jun 10th, 2024 by State Rep. Bob Donovan
9. Bastille Days Returns July 2024
Four-day French festival boasts enhanced entertainment lineup and French flair
Jun 12th, 2024 by East Town Association