Milwaukee Public Market Unveils Dates for Under-Freeway Concert Series

Milwaukee, WI – June 6, 2024– The Milwaukee Public Market is proud to announce the return of the Riverwalk Commons Concert Series, presented by Beer Capitol Distributing, for its third consecutive year. Uniquely situated under the I-794 freeway, this free concert series is conveniently located at the nexus of downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward neighborhoods, adjacent to the city’s award-winning Riverwalk. Promising an exciting blend of local Milwaukee music, food, and drink, the series kicks off on Tuesday, June 11, with additional dates on select Tuesdays throughout the summer.

The lineup features a variety of local musicians, including acoustic guitarist Joe Wray, jam band The Panoptics, country artist Brecken Miles, and many more.

Full Lineup:

June 11 : The Panoptics

: The Panoptics June 25 : Cozy Danger

: July 9 : Brecken Miles

: Brecken Miles July 23 : Joe Wray

: Joe Wray August 6 : Evan Christian

: August 20 : Tigera

: September 10 : Learning To Fly – A Tribute to Tom Petty

: September 24: Radio, Radio

Each concert begins at 6:00 p.m. and continues until 8:30 p.m., preceded by a happy hour featuring beverage specials beginning at 5:00 p.m. Beverage options include the Milwaukee Public Market’s Shipping Container bar and Draft & Vessel’s 1969 RK’d van, which features a retro gaming arcade on one side and serves tap beer and craft cocktails on the other. Alongside local brews and musicians, each concert will showcase a rotating selection of local food trucks such as Cocina Filipina, Roll MKE, and Sweet Smoke BBQ.

As an event focused on community gathering, the Concert Series celebrates all things Milwaukee through partnerships with organizations like Milwaukee Downtown, Downtown Neighbors Association , Milwaukee Dog Park, Historic Third Ward Association , as well as special themes throughout the series, such as 414 Night, Local Artist Night, and Downtown Employee Appreciation Week.

In addition to the concert series, Riverwalk Commons features popular outdoor pickleball courts, green spaces with park benches, access to the Milwaukee Riverwalk, and is home to the Milwaukee Public Market’s annual Harvest Festival.

“The Riverwalk Commons Concert Series perfectly demonstrates the power of community-driven spaces in urban environments and showcases the potential of activating under-freeway public areas,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2. “Featuring local musicians and food trucks along the picturesque Milwaukee riverfront, the concert series celebrates Milwaukee’s vibrant summer culture and is a must-attend event of the season.”

For more information about the Riverwalk Commons Concert Series, please follow Riverwalk Commons on Facebook or Instagram at @RiverwalkCommonsMKE or visit MilwaukeePublicMarket.org.

NOTE: This press release was submitted to Urban Milwaukee and was not written by an Urban Milwaukee writer. While it is believed to be reliable, Urban Milwaukee does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.